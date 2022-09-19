California Governor Newsom challenges Florida Governor DeSantis to a debate

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is running for reelection this fall, but the person he’s challenged to a debate is the governor of another state, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Newsom tweeted Friday afternoon (September 16th), “Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention -- let’s take this up & debate.”

Newsom’s challenge came after he asked the Justice Department a day earlier to investigate DeSantis using interest earned from federal money to fly 50 migrants from Venezula to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

DeSantis had also mocked Newsom earlier Friday, saying, “I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function,” and Newsom responded, “I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

©2022 Cox Media Group