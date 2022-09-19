ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California Governor Newsom challenges Florida Governor DeSantis to a debate

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37bImr_0i1ppAeJ00

California Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom is running for reelection this fall, but the person he’s challenged to a debate is the governor of another state, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Newsom tweeted Friday afternoon (September 16th), “Hey @GovRonDeSantis, clearly you’re struggling, distracted, and busy playing politics with people’s lives. Since you have only one overriding need -- attention -- let’s take this up & debate.”

Newsom’s challenge came after he asked the Justice Department a day earlier to investigate DeSantis using interest earned from federal money to fly 50 migrants from Venezula to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.

DeSantis had also mocked Newsom earlier Friday, saying, “I think his hair gel is interfering with his brain function,” and Newsom responded, “I’ll bring my hair gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 10

Related
WDBO

Governors' races take on new prominence, with higher stakes

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — (AP) — Governors' races often are overshadowed by the fight for control of Congress during midterm elections. But this fall, the nation's political future hangs just as much on governors' mansions as it does on Capitol Hill. With abortion rights, immigration policies and democracy itself...
KANSAS STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Democratic County Commissioner Endorses Ron DeSantis for Second Term As Florida’s Governor

Switching allegiances or a decision based on issues?. Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. On September 20, the County Commissioner for Palm Beach County, Florida - David Kerner - offered his formal backing to the Republican Governor Ron DeSantis as he seeks reelection in forthcoming midterms. The key thing to note?
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
State
Florida State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

National teachers union leader: Ron DeSantis targets teachers with ‘demagoguing and fearmongering’

The Governor has said he's guarding against 'indoctrination' in the new laws regarding schools. An SOS call went out for Florida schools — and Broward County schools in particular — as the President of one of the nation’s largest teachers unions Wednesday decried the state of Florida’s education under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis.
FLORIDA STATE
suffolk.edu

Poll: DeSantis Leads Governor's Race as Rubio Edges Demings in Senate Bid

Florida Governor Also Pulls Ahead of Trump as Likely Republican Presidential Contender. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis leads former President Donald Trump among voters in their home state of Florida, according to the latest Suffolk University/USA TODAY Network poll of likely Florida midterm voters. In a hypothetical 2024 presidential primary matchup,...
BOSTON, MA
First Coast News

Jacksonville mayor attacks liberals on Twitter, sides with Gov. DeSantis over Martha's Vineyard flights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A series of tweets from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry appeared to offer his support to Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding the Martha's Vineyard flights. Curry stated that DeSantis was right for protecting Florida from open borders, possibly referencing the recent flights full of migrants that were flown out on two planes to Martha's Vineyard as part of what DeSantis called the state's relocation program.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Gavin Newsom
northfortmyersneighbor.com

Crist comes to Fort Myers, hits DeSantis hard

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist made an appearance in Fort Myers on Tuesday and went on the offensive in describing his opponent, Gov. Ron DeSantis, as a political opportunist who is more interested in social issues and running for president in 2024 than for governor. Crist spoke at Cafeteria La...
FORT MYERS, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Ron DeSantis Extends Lead As the Likely Republican Presidential Candidate for 2024, According to Recent Poll of Voters

Meanwhile, his lead in midterm elections is fading. Ron DeSantisMatt Johnson, United States, CC BY 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. The results of a poll carried out by USA Today and Suffolk University published on September 21 suggest that in a hypothetical Presidential Primary election, Ron DeSantis would claim 48% of the vote with former president Donald Trump receiving just 40%.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Judge blocks Indiana abortion ban week after it took effect

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — An Indiana judge on Thursday blocked the state's abortion ban from being enforced, putting the new law on hold as abortion clinic operators argue that it violates the state constitution. Owen County Judge Kelsey Hanlon issued a preliminary injunction against the ban that took...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Governor#Hair Gel#Politics State#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#The Justice Department#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Execs: US casinos learned some useful lessons from pandemic

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — (AP) — The COVID pandemic forced most U.S. casinos to close for months, causing payrolls, revenue and earnings to tumble. But the forced shutdowns and highly regulated recoveries also taught the industry useful lessons that will endure even after the pandemic is a distant memory, panelists at a major casino conference said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Toby Hazlewood

Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis Embarks on Nationwide Tour To Endorse GOP Candidates, and Receives a ‘Mixed’ Welcome

Governor Ron DeSantisGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. Fresh from having gained coverage in the national news for shipping 50 illegal immigrants from Florida to Martha's Vineyard by plane, Florida's Governor Ron DeSantis has now embarked on a nationwide tour in support of other GOP candidates across the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
floridapolitics.com

‘Ron’s housing state of emergency’: Video highlights skyrocketing costs under Ron DeSantis

‘All Ron DeSantis cares about are the fat cat developers and billionaires who fund his political ambitions.’. Skyrocketing housing prices in Florida have made it one of the least affordable states for renters and homebuyers in America. Now, a group of Ron DeSantis’ fiercest critics is airing a new ad blaming the Governor for not acting to address the issue.
FLORIDA STATE
WDBO

Education takes an unusual back seat in Georgia election

LILBURN, Ga. — (AP) — Like schools nationwide, those in Georgia face some big decisions in coming years. But polls show K-12 education trailing among voter concerns this year, and candidates are spending more time talking about inflation, the economy, abortion and guns. When it comes to education...
GEORGIA STATE
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
86K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy