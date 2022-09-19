Read full article on original website
What Titans said after Week 2 loss to Bills
The Tennessee Titans are off to about as ugly an 0-2 start as one can possibly imagine. After getting upset at the hands of the New York Giants in Week 1, Tennessee was crushed by the Buffalo Bills in Week 2, 41-7. Tennessee was horrible in every phase of the...
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
saturdaytradition.com
Amazon reveals surprising ratings from Thursday Night Football debut
Amazon’s Thursday Night Football broadcast debuted on Sept. 15 for a matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. And according to reports from Nielsen, the broadcast actually exceeded expectations. Amazon promised 12.5 million viewers and received 13 million across the night. It surpassed the viewership from last year’s Week 2 Thursday Night Football game on NFL Network.
Trib HSSN football players to watch for 2022 Week 4
Here are four WPIAL high school football players to watch in Week 4:. Borgo returned an interception for a touchdown and also ran for 174 yards and a score on 22 carries last week as Hampton shut out Kiski Area, 38-0. The Talbots (2-2, 1-0) will be tested this week when they host Armstrong (3-1, 0-0) in a Class 4A Greater Allegheny Conference game.
TVGuide.com
Everything to Know About Watching Sports on Sling TV
If you're looking to watch your favorite sports without a cable subscription, then Sling TV may be a good choice. If you're looking for an affordable way to watch live sports, Sling TV is worth considering. This popular streaming platform doesn't offer quite the extensive array of sports channels that some other platforms do.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Shocking Chess Move
It only took one move for Magnus Carlsen to bow out of the Julius Baer Generation Cup. In a shocking turn, Magnus disappeared from the feed, only for those in-studio to see that he resigned from the match. The sports world reacted to wild turn of events on Twitter. "Even...
Josh Allen was electric once again during MNF
This kid can't be stopped. Josh Allen has the Buffalo Bills playing on another planet right now. The Bills are off to a perfect 2-0 start and life sure is good for people in upstate New York. Can this team win the Super Bowl?. That's what the supporters think, as...
