Niceville, FL

Vote for your Daily News Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-17!

By Seth Stringer, Northwest Florida Daily News
 3 days ago

NICEVILLE — With depth at setter, big-hitting underclassmen and senior leadership, it's easy to see why Niceville volleyball's future is so bright.

Central to this formula is sophomore Sophie Broutin.

The 5-foot-11 outside hitter has 87 kills on the season and is a key cog in the Eagles' serve-receive. Most importantly, she shines in big games.

In a 3-2 win at South Walton over Choctaw, Broutin delivered nine kills and three blocks. In a 3-2 win at Choctaw, she produced 13 kills, three blocks and was perfect in serve-receive. In a 2-1 win over Navarre, she tacked on seven kills.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are 10-5 with their losses coming to programs with a combined 64-22 mark, including powerhouses Mosley and Gulf Breeze. The future for the Eagles is bright, and central to that is Broutin, our latest Athlete of the Week in a poll that amassed more than 150,000 votes to lead all of Gannett properties in Florida.

Who'll follow Broutin's lead this week? That's for you to decide.

The poll is up and running at nwfdailynews.com through 2 p.m. Friday. The winner will be awarded a one-of-a-kind NWF Daily News Athlete of the Week T-shirt sponsored by All Sports Association at their school and a mention in the following week's voting.

For future purposes, nominees are accepted via email or phone at sstringer@nwfdailynews.com or 252-414-4239. Coaches, fans, parents and grandparents, athletes ... any and all submissions are welcomed.

Is your team or sport missing from Athlete of the Week? Be sure to file statistics with sports editor Seth Stringer or keep your MaxPreps page up to date.

Now get to voting.

Athlete of the Week Nominees

Football Offense: Harrison Orr — In a 28-25 Homecoming win over visiting Chiles that pushed Niceville's record to 4-0, the junior quarterback rushed for 167 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries and threw for 155 yards and a score on a 13-for-18 effort.

Football Defense: Cooper Darke, South Walton — The junior delivered a scoop and a score on a forced fumble by Garrett Fancher in the Seahawks' 27-12 win over Arnold at the Hawks Nest. South Walton is 3-0 and allowing just 7.3 points per game.

Boys Cross Country: Grant Chastain, FWB — The junior finished third out of 191 runners at the Bale N Trail in Jacksonville, his 16:17.80 5K a 14-second improvement on his PR.

Volleyball: Harmoni Carswell, Choctaw — During a week where the Big Green swept Tate and crosstown rival Fort Walton, the senior delivered 36 digs, three aces and handled the lion's share of serve-receive duties in helping Choctaw improve to 14-2.

This article originally appeared on Northwest Florida Daily News: Vote for your Daily News Athlete of the Week for Sept. 12-17!

