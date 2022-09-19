Read full article on original website
South Alabama football notes: Jaguars hoping to ‘Pack the Whit’ for Louisiana Tech game
Kane Wommack’s primary objective on Saturday is to beat Louisiana Tech, but he’s also put on his salesman hat this week. The Jaguars (2-1) are hoping to draw the largest crowd in the three-year history of Hancock Whitney Stadium when they face the Bulldogs (1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday night. Wommack has embraced the school’s “Pack the Whit” slogan, not only for aesthetic reasons, but also competitive ones.
Man attempts to bring loaded gun to high school football game in south Alabama
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said they arrested a man after he was found trying to enter a high school football game with a loaded gun. Police said Keondra January showed up to the Baldwin County High School football game against Blount High School during the third quarter. […]
Why hasn’t Jalen Tolbert played for the Cowboys?
The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Cowboys have played twice, and the former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School standout has yet to make his NFL debut. · MACK WILSON MAKES ‘BIG PLAY’ IN HIS FIRST...
It’s the first day of fall 2022: Fall equinox is tonight
It’s not going to feel like it, but today marks the first day of fall 2022. The autumn equinox is tonight. It marks the start of astronomical fall -- and the official start of fall for many. (Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1.) The equinox will happen today, Sept....
utv44.com
Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
Meet Nat Johnson, one of Mobile’s most mysterious artists
When residents of several midtown Mobile neighborhoods started noticing an abundance of mockingbirds sitting on stumps and posts, they were curious. Then at least one resident surmised on social media that the creator of the birds – which weren’t real birds at all – somehow had nefarious intent.
WALA-TV FOX10
Shelby Myers welcomes baby
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
Father finds video of Alabama high school student hurling slurs at son, says school never reached out to him
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A father in Mobile is looking for answers after his son was seen in a viral Facebook video getting racially targeted by another student at Baker High School. Brandon Baker is the father of the child seen in the viral video. He said he and his son first found out about […]
Hot tickets: Seats getting scarce for some fall concerts in south Alabama
Looking over the fall concert season coming up in Mobile, a theme emerges: “Buy now.”. As of mid-September, there was only one show on the calendar officially labeled as a sellout: A Nov. 12 comedy show by Leanne Morgan, part of her “Big Panty Tour.” That’s pretty remarkable all by itself: For a Saenger show to sell out this far in advance usually takes a performer with massive pop-culture name recognition or a track record of filling the venue. Morgan clearly is red-hot right now.
Car stolen from Alabama linked to deadly shooting at Mississippi’s Scarlet Pearl Casino
D’Iberville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in a shooting death at Scarlet Pearl Casino, Police Chief Shannon Nobles said. Police responded to the casino parking lot Wednesday morning and found 36-year-old Nicholaus Craig dead inside of his vehicle. Craig, of California, was...
Enthusiastic customers swamp Alabama bakery after shutdown over roach infestation
A lobby full of customers and a phone ringing off the hook were the order of business Tuesday, as 104-year-old Mobile bakery Pollman’s Bake Shop reopened after a two-month shutdown. “Oh my God,” Rose Pollman said of the hectic level of business. “It’s been like that since we opened,...
Brewton Standard
Sonic Drive-In going up in a flash
The view along Douglas Avenue may be a little different today as workers set what will be Sonic Drive-In. Dave Hartzog, director of operations for Quality Drive-In LLC, said the addition of the building in Brewton will be unique for the company. “This new build will be unique for our...
Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
Okaloosa Co. addresses report of migrant flights stopping in Crestview
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — Two flights from Texas carrying migrants from the border made a pit stop in Crestview, Fla. While the Okaloosa County government is not in control of operations at Bob Sikes Aiport, they released information for the public following national interest. “We understand there is interest in this subject resulting in many […]
WALA-TV FOX10
D’Iberville police say Mobile native’s slaying appears to be ‘random act of violence’
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WALA) - Police investigating the shooting death of a Mobile native in the parking lot of a casino early Wednesday say they do not believe the victim and the shooter knew each other. Police Chief Shannon Nobles said investigators believe the shooter came from Mobile, where Nicholaus...
Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21. The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
Pollman’s Bakery Broad St. location re-opening after roach infestation shut down
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Pollman’s Bakery Broad and Virginia St. location is officially back open as of Tuesday, Sept. 20 following a re-inspection after a July shut down due to a roach infestation. Mark Bryant, public information officer for the Mobile County Health Department, confirmed to WKRG on Tuesday the bakery was “re-inspected,” on […]
Missing, endangered 32-year-old found: Escambia Co. Deputies
UPDATE: According to an updated Facebook post she was found and “safely located.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Daquia Marshey Daniels, 32, was last seen at around […]
navarrenewspaper.com
Apparent drowning in Gulf today
The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
AL.com
