ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atmore, AL

Comments / 4

Related
AL.com

South Alabama football notes: Jaguars hoping to ‘Pack the Whit’ for Louisiana Tech game

Kane Wommack’s primary objective on Saturday is to beat Louisiana Tech, but he’s also put on his salesman hat this week. The Jaguars (2-1) are hoping to draw the largest crowd in the three-year history of Hancock Whitney Stadium when they face the Bulldogs (1-2) at 6 p.m. Saturday night. Wommack has embraced the school’s “Pack the Whit” slogan, not only for aesthetic reasons, but also competitive ones.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Why hasn’t Jalen Tolbert played for the Cowboys?

The Dallas Cowboys selected wide receiver Jalen Tolbert from South Alabama in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. But the Cowboys have played twice, and the former McGill-Toolen Catholic High School standout has yet to make his NFL debut. · MACK WILSON MAKES ‘BIG PLAY’ IN HIS FIRST...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Atmore, AL
Sports
City
Montevallo, AL
City
Atmore, AL
Local
Alabama Football
utv44.com

Murphy High School graduate auditions for The Voice this week

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Get ready to hear one of our own auditioning on The Voice this week: Kori Hedgemon’s parents say she’s been singing her whole life!. “So we remember Kori wrapping herself with a beach towel and standing on front of the television just singing all the Selena songs in Spanish!” says her father, Jeffrey Hedgemon.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Meet Nat Johnson, one of Mobile’s most mysterious artists

When residents of several midtown Mobile neighborhoods started noticing an abundance of mockingbirds sitting on stumps and posts, they were curious. Then at least one resident surmised on social media that the creator of the birds – which weren’t real birds at all – somehow had nefarious intent.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Shelby Myers welcomes baby

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Congratulations are in order for FOX10 News Anchor Shelby Myers who welcomed her first child earlier this month. Shelby called in for a phone interview for FOX10 News at 4pm to share the good news. Her son, Johnathan “Baker” Brownell, was born at 9:44 p.m. Friday, September...
MOBILE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ea#American Football#Escambia Academy#Valiant Cross Academy
AL.com

Hot tickets: Seats getting scarce for some fall concerts in south Alabama

Looking over the fall concert season coming up in Mobile, a theme emerges: “Buy now.”. As of mid-September, there was only one show on the calendar officially labeled as a sellout: A Nov. 12 comedy show by Leanne Morgan, part of her “Big Panty Tour.” That’s pretty remarkable all by itself: For a Saenger show to sell out this far in advance usually takes a performer with massive pop-culture name recognition or a track record of filling the venue. Morgan clearly is red-hot right now.
MOBILE, AL
Brewton Standard

Sonic Drive-In going up in a flash

The view along Douglas Avenue may be a little different today as workers set what will be Sonic Drive-In. Dave Hartzog, director of operations for Quality Drive-In LLC, said the addition of the building in Brewton will be unique for the company. “This new build will be unique for our...
BREWTON, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach woman hit, killed by teenage driver identified

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Orange Beach Police Department have released the identity of the woman who was hit and killed crossing the street Monday night. Kathleen Sullivan, 55, was hit and killed while crossing Canal Road at 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19. Police said the person driving the car that hit […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Missing, endangered 32-year-old found: Escambia Co. Deputies

UPDATE: According to an updated Facebook post she was found and “safely located.” ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a “missing and endangered,” adult woman who was last seen early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Daquia Marshey Daniels, 32, was last seen at around […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
navarrenewspaper.com

Apparent drowning in Gulf today

The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent drowning of a Texas visitor today in Destin . The 81-year old victim was seen entering the water behind Sandprint Circle shortly before 11am and was located approximately 10 minutes later floating face down. The man was pulled from the...
DESTIN, FL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
194K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy