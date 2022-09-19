Read full article on original website
19-Year-Old Arrested After Alleged Fist Fight Between Harrah Couple Turned Deadly
Harrah police are investigating a couple's fight that turned deadly Monday night at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Police arrested 19-year-old Curtis Ritter on a first-degree murder complaint for the death of 21-year-old Jai Gilbert. Harrah Police Department chief Tom Custer said Ritter called 911...
News On 6
Man Arrested, Accused Of Shooting Man In Bethany
Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Thursday morning in Bethany. Bethany police said they responded to a call at around 1:41 a.m. at a Bethany home near North Rockwell Avenue and Northwest 42nd Street where someone claimed a homeowner shot someone. Officers said the call originated from somebody...
KOCO
Homeowner arrested after reported shooting at Bethany home
BETHANY, Okla. — Police arrested a 46-year-old man after a homeowner reportedly shot someone early Thursday morning in Bethany. Around 1:40 a.m., police responded to a report of a homeowner shooting someone in the 4200 block of North Divis Avenue, near North Rockwell Avenue. A news release says the initial call came from someone living at the home where the shooting happened.
News On 6
Dibble Community Mourns 14-Year-Old After Fatal Crash
The town of Dibble is mourning the loss of a 14-year-old girl who was hit by a car outside of her home Tuesday night. She was trying to catch a dog that had run into the street, when she was struck by oncoming traffic. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
OKC Metro Mother Arrested After 4-Car DUI Crash
Police say four young children, all under the age of nine, were inside 25-year-old Melissa Boyles' car at the time of the crash. Investigators said she hit another car so hard, it left at least one person trapped inside their vehicle. Afterwards, Oklahoma City Police said Boyles was unable to...
KOCO
Woman at center of missing child investigation in The Village taken to police station
THE VILLAGE, Okla. — The Village Police Department said a woman connected with a missing child investigation last week has been taken to the police station. On Wednesday, police were searching for a missing 3-year-old boy who was believed to be with his aunt, Alana Pedro. The incident was not considered a criminal matter, so an Amber Alert was not issued.
Harrah Police: Suspect Arrested, Accused Of Killing Woman In Home
UPDATE (11:35 a.m., Sept. 20, 2022): Harrah police released additional information on a woman who was found dead Monday night. Officers said they arrested a suspect, identified as 19-year-old Curtis Ritter, in connection with the killing. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Jai Gilbert. Police said they arrived at...
Police: Barricaded suspect taken into custody in Cleveland Co.
Cleveland County Sheriffs say an individual had allegedly barricaded themselves after they did not show up for court on Wednesday.
Police Find Woman Dead In Harrah
Harrah Police said a woman was found dead Tuesday morning near Northeast 23rd Street and Triple X Road. Investigators said when they arrived they found the body of a woman at a home. Police said they suspect foul play, but it is too early in the investigation to call the...
News On 6
Chickasha Triple-Murder Suspect Will Go To Trial, Judge Denies Suspect’s Motion For Dismissal
A Grady County judge on Wednesday denied a triple-murder suspect's request to drop his charges under McGirt law. Lawrence Anderson was charged for the horrific 2021 murders of his uncle, a 4-year-old girl and their neighbor. Even though the murders happened in Native American territory, the judge denied Anderson’s request...
Police: Suspect shot by officer in southwest Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.
Mother Says School Resource Office Overstepped To Break Up Fight
An Oklahoma City metro mother claimed a school resource officer used excessive force when breaking up a fight between her son and another student. The incident was caught on camera. Cheryl Mohammed said she is upset to hear her son was in a fight but more concerned with how it...
News On 6
14-Year-Old Hit by Car, Killed Near Dibble
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a collision at approximately 9:20 p.m. Tuesday on State Highway 76 at 214th Street west of Dibble. According to troopers at the scene, a 14-year-old girl ran into the road in an attempt to catch a loose dog. It was at this moment a vehicle struck the pedestrian, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Edmond Man Asked Police To Kill Him During Standoff
Edmond police officers used non-lethal force to take down a man holding his child and the child's mother hostage on Sunday. In a call to 911 Christopher Edwards told dispatchers he did not want to live. In his phone call to 911 Christopher Edwards made his desperation clear and threatened...
Police: Man’s body found inside vacant apartment
Detectives are investigating after a man's body was found inside a vacant apartment on Monday morning.
Elderly Assault Victim Allegedly Waits 2 Hours For EMSA, Attack Caught On Camera
An elderly assault victim was allegedly left on the floor waiting for EMSA paramedics for two hours last month. Oklahoma City police are investigating the case and searching for the three suspects who were caught on security cameras. They were seen punching and kicking the man in the face. The...
News On 6
Arrests Made In Connection With Body Found In Pott. Co.
Police have made multiple arrests in connection with a body that was found on a Pottawatomie County road on September 7. Police identified the man killed as William Hesson. Law enforcement from multiple states worked together to arrest Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar. Locke and Holbert were arrested...
news9.com
Cleveland Co. Sheriff Investigating Human Trafficking In Massage Parlor
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office said it's investigating human trafficking claims at a massage parlor. The CCSO said a massage parlor in the county was bringing people in to perform sex acts on customers. "We did a search warrant on the location in the middle of August of this year,"...
‘This makes me fall apart’: Family frustrated after charges declined against OKC daycare worker accused of physically assaulting children; DHS investigates
A now-former daycare worker with A Step Above Learning Center has been terminated following allegations of physical abuse.
news9.com
Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening. The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd. The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim was in his...
