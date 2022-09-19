Read full article on original website
How Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman met Tigers president Scott Harris
Steve Yzerman's connection to Scott Harris, the new president of baseball operations for the Detroit Tigers, began thanks to a former teammate. It was Chris Chelios who introduced Yzerman and Harris, who now are in charge, respectively, of building the Detroit Red Wings and Detroit Tigers. Yzerman was part of Chris Ilitch's recruiting team in bringing Harris to Detroit.
5 Red Wings Roster Spots up for Grabs at Training Camp
With the Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the rearview mirror, it’s time to look ahead to Detroit Red Wings NHL training camp. Plenty of NHL players, AHL regulars, and young prospects will be in attendance on Thursday, Sept. 22, when training camp opens in Traverse City, Michigan, all fighting for one thing: a spot on the Red Wings’ NHL roster.
Yzerman helped steer Tigers to Harris, who will 'lean on' Red Wings GM
The general manager of the Red Wings has built the sort of future for Detroit’s hockey team that Harris wants to build for Detroit’s hockey team.
Blackhawks Projected Lines & Pairings Headed Into Training Camp
The Chicago Blackhawks start training camp practices on Thursday, Sept. 22. While they’re in rebuilding mode and aren’t expected to be very good this season, that doesn’t mean much to the players and coaches. They play to win, no matter what. To them, training camp is an opportunity for a clean slate and a fresh start. Prospects will be gunning to make the team, new players trying to find their fit, and veterans looking for ways to be better than last year. With all that going on, the coaching staff will be striving to put it all together in order to ice the best team they can for the regular season.
Ducks News & Rumors: Miller, Beaulieu & More
The announcement of training camp and preseason games means that the NHL regular season is just upon us. The Anaheim Ducks were busy this summer and this week will be the first chance for many fans to see the new faces that were brought in. Former Duck Miller Inducted to...
Chauncey Billups Suggests The Pistons Drafting Carmelo Anthony Could Have Prevented LeBron James From Dominating The East: "When Was Bron Ever Going To Take Over?"
The 2004 Pistons were a championship-winning team, well-known for their elite defense. They had good defenders at every single position and frequently held teams to low-scoring nights. Many people believe that those Pistons were one of the most elite defensive teams in NBA history. NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins once boldly...
RED WINGS ANNOUNCE SEVERAL INJURY UPDATES AHEAD OF TRAINING CAMP
The Detroit Red Wings will head into training camp with a number of injuries, with varying recovery times. Via their Twitter account on Wednesday, the Red Wings announced the following injuries and expected return dates to players on their roster:. - Andrew Copp (abdominal surgery in off-season), will return first...
Flyers News & Rumors: Training Camp, Couturier, Anisimov & More
The Philadelphia Flyers will finally begin the on-ice portion of training camp at their team facilities in Vorhees, NJ on Thursday morning. Before camp even convened, they got bad news about a potential long-term injury to Sean Couturier. General manager (GM) Chuck Fletcher and head coach John Tortorella will now face an even steeper uphill battle getting the team back into contention in 2022-23.
Sebastian Cossa ready for Red Wings' next challenge. He'll determine where.
If all goes according to plan, the 19-year-old will eventually be the Red Wings’ starting goalie. For now, he remains their goalie of the future.
Red Wings: 5 Takeaways From the 2022 Traverse City Prospect Tournament
Another year, another Traverse City Prospect Tournament in the books. While there was no official winner of the tournament this time around, the Detroit Red Wings showed well for themselves, finishing with a 2-1 record with 13 goals-for and just eight against. While the team as a whole performed well, there were a number of individuals that stood out on their own merits, some more surprising than others.
TALKING POINTS: Holland speaks at the start of Training Camp
EDMONTON, AB - Oilers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Ken Holland spoke to the media from the Oilers Hall of Fame Room on Wednesday ahead of the first on-ice sessions of the Oilers 2022 Training Camp on Thursday. Players arrived at Rogers Place on Wednesday for fitness testing, medicals and media day activities.
Connor McDavid drops 100% truth bomb on Nathan MacKinnon’s record-setting contract
Nathan MacKinnon is now the highest-paid player in the NHL. It’s not NBA superstar money, but MacKinnon is still a whole lot richer after signing an eight-year extension deal with the Colorado Avalanche worth $100.8 million which comes with an Average Annual Value of $12.6 million. That tops the $12.5 million AAV of the contract of Edmont Oilers star Connor McDavid, who shares an interesting reaction to MacKinnon’s huge deal.
Canadiens Fans Get Closure as Ex-Hab Subban Retires
Ex-Montreal Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban has admittedly not been with the team for over a half-decade. Subban’s retirement announcement this week still hit the organization and its fans pretty hard, though. What else would one expect, based on the impact he had while he was still in a Habs uniform?
Sammy Blais and Vitali Kravtsov to get first crack at Rangers top 6
Sammy Blais is going to get the first crack at playing with Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider according to Gerard Gallant. “Sammy is 100%,” he said. “We got good news on him about a month ago. He looks lean. He’s skated, worked out, he’s tired of doing that and he’s ready to play hockey.”
Max Domi, Patrick Kane to Start on Same Line in Blackhawks Training Camp
With Chicago Blackhawks training camp beginning on Thursday, Sept 22, the news cycle is growing. On Wednesday, Head Coach Luke Richardson and General Manager Kyle Davidson met with the media ahead of camp. When discussing players being paired together, Luke Richardson said that Patrick Kane will open camp on a line with newly acquired center/wing Max Domi.
Lions HC Dan Campbell brings player to tears with post-game speech
Although Detroit Lions offensive lineman Dan Skipper has only been in the NFL for six years, he’s already one of the more well-traveled players in the league. A veteran of seven practice squads who’s signed more than pro 20 contracts since signing with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Skipper appears to have found a home, at least for right now.
