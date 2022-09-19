South Ripley volleyball faced stiff competition on Saturday in tournament play before rebounding back with an important Ohio River Valley Conference victory on Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders made their first appearance on Saturday in the always tough Franklin Invitational which also featured Batesville. After defeating Class 4A Lawrence Central by blowout set scores of 25-9 and 25-11, the green and white ran into a trio of buzzsaws, including the Lady Bulldogs who were a 2-0 winner over their county rival.

VERSAILLES, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO