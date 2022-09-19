Read full article on original website
Riehle Runs: Milan grad chases his passion
A native of Sunman continues being a champion on the track. Matt Riehle, 2020 graduate of Milan High School has continued to raise the bar in his running career at Marion College. His parents, Lisa and Eric Riehle, and brothers of Sunman, are just one of his fan clubs. Riehle...
Lady Raider volleyball goes 2-3
South Ripley volleyball faced stiff competition on Saturday in tournament play before rebounding back with an important Ohio River Valley Conference victory on Tuesday night. The Lady Raiders made their first appearance on Saturday in the always tough Franklin Invitational which also featured Batesville. After defeating Class 4A Lawrence Central by blowout set scores of 25-9 and 25-11, the green and white ran into a trio of buzzsaws, including the Lady Bulldogs who were a 2-0 winner over their county rival.
Home damaged by fire in Holton
The home of Cynthia Stickelman Melton on Versailles Street in Holton, caught fire on Saturday afternoon, September 17. The Holton and Versailles volunteer fire departments both responded to the call where the fire was quickly extinguished. However, the inside sustained heavy damage. Melton said she was attending the celebration of...
