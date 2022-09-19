ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Tesla Owner Claims Replacement Battery Costs $26,000

By Steven Symes
Motorious
Motorious
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d7DXF_0i1pntHs00

Yikes, that’s more expensive than most engines by a lot!

A Canadian man who purchased a $140,000 Tesla Model S claims the battery died and Tesla said it’s going to cost $26,000 to replace. The man, Mario Zelaya, posted a video about the fiasco to TikTok, causing quite the uproar as he detailed how he’s “locked out” of his own car thanks to the battery dying.

Learn why Stellantis’ CEO isn’t a huge fan of EVs here.

Zelaya is mad, claiming a recall is necessary. His Model S is a 2013, so it’s only about a decade old. The man says 2013 and 2014 Teslas have problems with fluid from the AC system leaking onto the battery, which in turn ruins the cells to the point the whole battery needs to be replaced. In his TikTok video, Zelaya claims to have involved Transport Canada in the matter, claiming the government agency is going to be investigating the American automaker.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dFJAL_0i1pntHs00

Here comes the real kicker: Zelaya says his vehicle warranty expired a year ago, so he’s on the hook for the full replacement cost of the battery. The man can’t sell the car since he apparently has the title locked inside. In case you’re wondering, keeping the title inside a vehicle is incredibly stupid, so please don’t do this.

Just buy the EV: we hear that all the time. We also hear how owning an electric car lowers the overall cost of ownership versus those dirty dinosaurs which run on gasoline or diesel. Then stories like this one come out and we really have to wonder what the switch to electric cars is really all about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zfyw_0i1pntHs00

After this experience, Zelaya isn’t too pleased with Tesla and says he’ll never buy another one. After a shocking story about a dealer supposedly quoting almost $30,000 for a battery replacement on a Chevy Volt, something GM and its media allies have hotly contested, we’re wondering if any EV is going to help Zelaya or anyone else avoid a huge replacement cost down the road.

Source: Fox Business

Images via Tesla

Comments / 15

Related
CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Cars#Tesla Model S#Electric Cars#Gm#Vehicles#Linus Business#Linus Company Tesla#Canadian#Tiktok#Ac#Transport Canada#American#Ev
The Independent

Woman charged $6,200 by rental car firm claiming she drove 23,000 miles in three days

A woman says a rental car charged her $8,000 Canadian dollars (around $6,200 in US) after claiming she’d driven nearly 23,000 miles in the span of just three days. Vancouver woman Giovanna Boniface told CTV News that she had been in Toronto to help her daughter settle in at university and drove about 300 miles in a rental car hired from Avis at Toronto’s international airport.Ms Boniface said she had visited Kitchener (about 90 miles from Toronto) with her mother-in-law during a three day trip but had driven nowhere else while in Canada’s largest city. Upon returning her rental...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Business Insider

Tesla's policy requiring workers wear plain black t-shirts, or those with Tesla logos, at work is 'unlawful,' National Labor Relations Board rules

The National Labor Relations Board ruled Tesla can't restrict workers from wearing union insignia. Wearing union insignia is a "critical form of protected communication," an NLRB chairman said. The NLRB previously ruled that Tesla violated labor laws repeatedly by preventing workers from organizing. Tesla can't restrict its workers from displaying...
LABOR ISSUES
The US Sun

How long does it take to charge an electric car?

GOVERNMENTS aim to have to all cars on roads be electric by 2030, in aim to reduce carbon emissions. The automotive industry is pushing the electric car movement as much as possible with Volkswagen showcasing electric cars around London during the Euros 2020 and with the FIA's eighth-season running motorsport competition, Formula E.
CARS
Motorious

Car Owners Sue Kia And Hyundai

And it’s all thanks to a social media-fueled crime spree…. There’s no doubt 2022 has been a wild year, but if you somehow have on your bingo card people in Florida suing Hyundai and Kia for a social media trend you might be closer to winning something. That’s right, owners of cars from the two Korean brands are mad about their being too easy to steal, blaming the lack of an engine immobilizer for their woes. As we’ve covered before, the Kia Boyz, which started among teens and pre-teens in Milwaukee about two years ago, have used social media to spread the word about how easy it is to boost Kias and Hyundais.
FLORIDA STATE
CNBC

Why Toyota – the world's largest automaker – isn't all-in on electric vehicles

Toyota, the king of hybrid vehicles, has come under scrutiny by some environmentalist groups for its cautiousness on investing in fully electric vehicles. The company doesn't believe battery-electric vehicles are the only solution to producing more sustainable vehicles and achieving carbon neutrality. Toyota has a goal to produce 3.5 million...
CARS
Fortune

‘Civilization will crumble’ if the world doesn’t continue using oil and gas, Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of electric car giant Tesla, says

Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the Offshore Northern Seas 2022 (ONS) meeting in Stavanger, Norway on August 29, 2022. Mankind must rely on oil and gas “in the short term” or “civilization will crumble,” Elon Musk told reporters Monday at an energy conference in Norway—a striking statement from the co-founder and CEO of top electric car maker Tesla.
TRAFFIC
Motorious

Motorious

Charlotte, NC
85K+
Followers
7K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

We are a team of collectors, restorers, industry experts, and the all-around car-obsessed. What we bring to our readers is the best of cars, trucks, SUVs, and motorcycles, ranging from pre-war to today, and inclusive of cars designed all over the world. Basically, if it’s special, rare, limited, or just plain cool, we’re covering it. For the best of car culture, follow Motorious!

 https://www.motorious.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy