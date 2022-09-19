Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Fire at James E. Hooper House in Baltimore leaves artists devastated
A fire Saturday night in north Baltimore left a community of artists devastated. About 10 artists used the James E. Hooper House at East 23rd and St. Paul streets to create and exhibit their work. "We saw lights outside and got up to go look out to see what the...
robertsnapspot.com
Billy Holiday – Body and Soul
NealEnjoy’s One Word Wednesday: Soul Sami – ColourfulWorld: Monday Mural. Fells Point, Baltimore, Maryland. How we fell in love with this part of the city I grew up in. One day walking back to an Airbnb in the neighborhood we stumbled on an alley we had passed a half dozen times.
Wbaltv.com
Popular Annapolis, Baltimore restaurants sign on to open in downtown Columbia
COLUMBIA, Md. — Downtown Columbia will soon add a new suite of restaurants and retailers, including the popular Baltimore-area tacos and tequila concept, Banditos, which will open this fall. Banditos is one of 11 businesses to recently sign a lease with Howard Hughes Corp., the company behind the $5...
Charm City Live brings music, food and vendors to War Memorial Plaza this weekend
BALTIMORE -- If you love live music and good food, check out the Charm City Live festival this weekend in Baltimore. "The Mayor decided this year that he wanted to have something free for all of the city's residents in the fall," said committee co-chair Linzy Jackson. "So this is our fall festival this year." Charm City Live is Saturday, Sept. 24 at War Memorial Plaza, from noon to 8 p.m. This is the first year for the free festival, which is family friendly and includes a kid's zone, local vendors, and food trucks. You'll see performances from local and national artists. The musical lineup includes: Joe, Kelly Price, Stokely, Jon B, The Bonfyre, and Rebecca Black. Several city agencies will be at Charm City Live with information about job openings. Parking garages will be open, but you're encouraged to take public transportation. Expect road closures around the area.
Where's Marty? Learning about the honey-making operation at All Saints Sisters of the Poor in Catonsville
Hi Everyone! What an interesting morning. Awhile back a good friend handed me an article from the Catholic Review about nuns in Baltimore County who help two bee keepers bottle honey collected from more than 600,000 bees. These nuns have learned the ins and outs of beekeeping world, and they yearly sell over 300 pounds of bottled honey, with profits going back to the order and the beekeeping operation. I told my friend this was a "Where's Marty?" no-brainier and thus began a journey that took me Wednesday to the All Saints Sisters of the Poor in Catonsville! ...
Baltimore rapper 'LonnieDaGoat' killed in Cherry Hill shooting
BALTIMORE -- A popular Baltimore rapper who went by LonnieDaGoat was killed in a shooting earlier this week in Cherry Hill, WJZ has learned.Police said officers responded Tuesday at 9 a.m. to the 2800 block of Bookert Drive for the report of an unresponsive man. There, they found Baltimore City medics on the scene who'd already pronounced the victim dead. Police did not immediately release the victim's name, but his mother identified him as Delon Bushrod Jr. "My family is not good at the moment. We are not good," said his mother Kia Bushrod. "It's my only son. They just...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Williamsburg-style brick house in Cockeysville distinguishes itself with classic, casual look
Hot House: Williamsburg-style brick house on 10 acres in the Western Run Valley. 6 beds/7 baths. 5,278 square feet. Asking price: $1,950,000. What: This brick house is perched on a hill overlooking the Western Run Valley, just west of Hunt Valley, and sits on 10 acres of beautiful land. The Williamsburg/Tidewater style, with its distinctive nine-over-nine arched windows and cedar-shake roof, takes its cues from the houses in Williamsburg, which imparts a classic look and is more casual than the town’s Georgian architecture.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Keeping It Weird: Hampdenfest, ever-enchanting in an ever-changing world
The weather is suspiciously lovely on this late summer day in Hampden when an imposing sandy-blonde haired woman who looks like she could give Dog The Bounty Hunter a wedgie and get away with it gruffly asks “Do you make shirts”? My reply is scattered and incoherent. She cuts to the nitty gritty: “Do you make dinosaur shirts?” I see a guy standing behind her with a collared short sleeve dress shirt covered in ’80s dino prints and I say “Why don’t you ask him?” She turns around, taking note of the man’s dinosaur shirt, and gives a deep grin and laughs.
CBS News
Heavy police presence at barricade situation in Cherry Hill
BALTIMORE -- There is a heavy police presence Thursday morning for a barricade situation in the Cherry Hill neighborhood of South Baltimore, police said. The police presence is focused at an apartment building at the 2900 Denham Circle South, as of 10 a.m. SWAT team officers were called to the scene.
southbmore.com
DRB Homes Announced as Townhome Partner for 28 Walker’s Port Covington Project
Today, DRB Homes was announced as the townhome partner for 28 Walker’s 809-unit residential development at the former 25-acre Locke Insulators property at 2525 Insulator Dr. in Port Covington. The Locke Insulator Company built its Port Covington factory in 1920 and closed it in 2017. The property is next...
weaa.org
Black and Missing | Kamoni Ross and Wanda Dawson-Roger-Campbell
The Montgomery Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 14-year-old Kamoni Ross. Ross was last seen on September 12, on Osage Street near Carroll Avenue in Silver Spring, Maryland. Kamoni is 5’9”, 145 pounds, has brown medium length hair and brown eyes. He was last...
Charm City Live festival combines food, fun, and employment opportunities
BALTIMORE – Charm City Live Festival will unfold for the first time at the Lawn at War Memorial Plaza in front of Baltimore City Hall Saturday.The event will bring art, entertainment and local cuisine to one place. Plus, it provides people with an opportunity to job hunt or look into an apprenticeship."What we're doing is hoping to think outside the box about how we recruit and how we reach those historically underserved communities in our city," City of Baltimore Director of Human Resources Quinton Herbert said.There are vacancies across the board, including jobs for people who hold commercial driver's licenses,...
southbmore.com
South Baltimore Crime Updates
ROBBERY – STREET, 300 W CAMDEN ST, SUNDAY, 9/11/22, 14:00. ROBBERY – STREET, 100 W LEE ST, SUNDAY, 9/11/22, 21:00. ROBBERY – STREET, 100 W HAMBURG ST, SUNDAY, 9/11/22, 8:00. Federal Hill. AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, 1100 S CHARLES ST, SATURDAY, 9/10/22, 2:00. AGGRAVATED ASSAULT, 1100 S CHARLES ST,...
WJZ Anchor Denise Koch does the Park Heights Strut in viral video
BALTIMORE -- A performance at a fundraiser for Camp Opportunity in 2019 led to the creation of a viral video that captured WJZ's Denise Koch dancing with a Baltimore dance crew.Terry, Shaggy, and Spazz performed at a Baltimore Ravens venue on Ostend Street in November 2019.Following their performance, the trio, who specializes in Baltimore club dancing, taught Koch a few moves.She learned from them how to dance the Park Heights Strut.The dance crew thought it would be a great thing for the city to see Koch embrace a few street moves.Koch said she learned to step over, slide back, then step over again.Years later, her efforts garnered a spike in attention and 129,000 views on Facebook.
Groundbreaking held for new, larger elementary school in Pikesville
Baltimore County officials broke ground on a new building for a Sudbrook-area elementary school this morning.
Baltimore Times
The Kunta Kinte Festival Needs Volunteers
Greetings from the Banneker-Douglass Museum,We hope all is well with you and your families. We are reaching out to you in order to request your volunteer services for this year’s 32nd annual Kunta Kinte Festival. Scheduled to take place Saturday, September 24th, from 10:00 a.m.- 7:00 p.m., the museum, the Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture and our friends and foundation groups will all be participating and would love to have some of our volunteers join us for this celebratory event!Volunteering would include helping with set up/break down, sitting at our designated table, engaging other festival attendees, distributing museum paraphernalia to festival attendees, etc. Again, we would love to have you join us on this day.
WBAL Radio
Man killed Tuesday morning in Cherry Hill
Baltimore City police are searching for the gunman that shot and killed a man in South Baltimore early Tuesday. Officers say they found the man dead on Bookert Drive in Cherry Hill around 9 a.m. Homicide detectives are now investigating. There's no word on a possible suspect in the case.
Woman's body found with signs of trauma under South Baltimore train tracks
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are looking into the death of a woman whose body was found lying under the train tracks in South Baltimore, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in the southern part of the city were sent to the 2100 block of Kloman Street to investigate the death around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police said.Once there, they found a woman with obvious signs of trauma lying under the train tracks, according to authorities.Staff for the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner have removed the woman's remains and intend to perform an autopsy on them, police said. Anyone with information about the murder of the woman should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Wbaltv.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
BARCS reopens after attempted robbery of employee Wednesday
The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter reopened Thursday after having to close Wednesday when one of their employees was almost robbed.
