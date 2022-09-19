ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 6

Capt. Rex
3d ago

In a not so distant past, people could walk down any street in downtown Asheville at almost any hour without fear of being victimized… Those days are gone forever as Wokeism has infiltrated City Council, Asheville Media Outlets, and the District Attorney’s Office. The Police Department has been gutted due to antipolice movements, criminals are rewarded with no bail and no sentencing, while law abiding victims are left with no justice.

Reply(4)
2
Related
FOX Carolina

Woman killed in Greenville County crash

MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A woman was killed in a crash in Greenville County on Wednesday night. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said 30-year-old Devin Vaughn was in a vehicle that lost control while traveling at a high rate of speed on Talley Bridge Road near Geer Highway.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
wnctimes.com

Man Robbed, Beaten With Bat in Asheville

Asheville -- September 21, 2022: Asheville's police department Detectives are investigating a robbery that happened in central Asheville on Sunday morning and sent a. man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers from the APD went to the 100 block of Merrimon Ave. around 7 a.m. Sunday to look into...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two shot at Greenville Co. home, deputies investigating

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two people on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to W Bramlett Road after the shooting was reported at around 7:30 p.m. When deputies arrived at the scene, they said...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Bat#Robbery#Violent Crime#Fox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Missing Upstate woman shot to death, fiancé charged with murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office announced that a missing woman was found dead Tuesday during a search for her and her fiancé. Deputies said they responded to Neely Ferry Road in reference to a missing person report involving Terry Ann Chermak and her fiancé, William Loyd Cagle (Todd).
GREENVILLE, SC
my40.tv

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies in Orange County are investigating the killings of two students near Mebane. Relatives confirmed the victims were 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark. Investigators say riders on an ATV found the victims' bodies on a trail this past weekend. Detectives say both victims...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy