Philadelphia, PA

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles inactives for Week 2 vs. the Vikings

The Eagles released their list of inactive for the home opener against the Vikings, and rookie safety Reid Blankenship is among six players who won’t dress on Sunday. Ian Book (QB), Reed Blankenship (S), Trey Sermon (RB), Josh Sills (OL), Janarius Robinson (DE), and Grant Calcaterra (TE) are healthy scratches for Week 2.
Pro Football Rumors

CB Kevin King plans to skip 2022 season, return in ’23

Although Joe Haden announced his retirement Wednesday morning, a few well-known cornerbacks remain in free agency. All-Decade-teamer Chris Harris joins the likes of Xavier Rhodes and Jackrabbit Jenkins as available vets, but each is over 32. Kevin King, who would be going into his age-27 season, looks to be unattached for a different reason.
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Announcers set for Bears vs. Texans Week 3 game

The Chicago Bears (1-1) will host the Houston Texans (0-1-1) on Sunday, where they’re looking to rebound following a brutal loss in Week 2. Chicago opened the season against two playoff teams from last year, and they’ll face an easier opponent in a winless Texans squad this week. There’s no guaranteed wins in the NFL, but the Bears have a chance to correct some of the mistakes that have limited them through the first two games.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Why the Eagles are the Best Team in The NFC

What a Monday Night it was for the Eagles! They took control of that game from the beginning and never looked back. They absolutely dominated the Vikings in every phase. It is their 1st 2-0 start since 2004 and below I will tell you why I think the Eagles are the best team in the NFC, and have a real chance at getting to the Super Bowl this season!
PHILADELPHIA, PA
