Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
George’s under Perkins Road Overpass recently sold
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Plans are in the works after George’s restaurant located under the Perkins Road Overpass was recently sold for $540,000. The former restaurant located at 2943 Perkins Road was bought by real estate agent Benjamin Stalter through WS Holdings LLC. Stalter told the Baton Rouge Business Report that he and his partner have yet to finalize their plans for the building.
WAFB.com
Allie Rice laid to rest
A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson...
theadvocate.com
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
NOLA.com
Letters: Widen I-10 in Baton Rouge? No way; shoot for a southern bypass instead
We should forget about widening Interstate 10 through Baton Rouge. It won’t work without also adding another one or two lanes to the Mississippi River Bridge and it will also cost billions of dollars to shut down one of two lanes of the highway for a couple of years and replace or restore all of the existing entries and exits and the bridges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
They juggled LSU classes and opening an online store. Now, they're graduating to a boutique.
Pink leather blazers and emerald frilly dresses, along with other women’s clothing items, line the side wall of Marem, a new 1,470-square-foot clothing boutique that opened Friday, Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The name Marem is a combination of the two owners’ first names, Marlo Rodrigue and Emily Rodrigue....
theadvocate.com
PitStop Car Wash officially opens in Denham Springs
PitStop Car Wash is taking over the former Ollie’s location in Denham Springs with a full rebranding marked by an official ribbon-cutting Sept. 2. District Manager Heath Starns and his team were on hand for the event, as well as representatives from the Livingston Parish Chamber. The Ollie’s brand...
theadvocate.com
Replay: Six days after killing of LSU student Allison Rice, local officials share updates
LSU student Allison Rice was fatally shot nearly a week ago as she tried to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing on Government Street, Baton Rouge police have said. LATEST COVERAGE: Baton Rouge police chief warns of gang violence; plans heavy police presence in targeted areas. Police and...
wbrz.com
Mail drop-off boxes burglarized outside Baton Rouge post office
BATON ROUGE - Several mailboxes were broken into Saturday outside a post office in Mid City, officials said Thursday. Photos taken Wednesday outside the USPS office on Government Street showed the blue drop-off boxes were wrapped in plastic to keep people from placing mail in the broken receptacles. A post office spokesperson said they're awaiting replacements for the broken locks.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
See what will be built across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center
Land is being cleared across the street from Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center to make room for a drive-thru coffee shop. 7 Brew coffee plans to open a location at 5131 Essen Lane in the next few months. The fast-growing Arkansas chain is looking at building between 20 and 40 locations across south Louisiana, said Judah Vedros, of Kurz & Hebert. 7 Brew locations are in small modular buildings and feature double drive-thru lanes.
One person grazed in shooting near Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was treated for minor injuries following a shooting overnight. A spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed it happened just after 1 a.m. in the 10000 block of Azalea Park Avenue, near Old Hammond Highway. Deputies confirmed one person...
brproud.com
EBRSO responds to shooting on Azalea Park Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was called to a report of shots fired at 1:10 a.m. on Thursday, September 22. The shooting took place in the 10000 block Azalea Park Ave. Upon arrival, deputies found one person who they “believe received a...
brproud.com
Two children hit by vehicle on Prescott Rd.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A vehicle hit two children on Wednesday morning. The vehicle struck the two children in the 900 block of Prescott Rd. Both children were transported to a local hospital with injuries. This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
Overnight electrical fire leaves Baton Rouge home total loss
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Wells Street home is a total loss after an overnight electrical fire in the attic. The Baton Rouge Fire Department said two of the home’s residents called 911 around 2 a.m. Thursday after noticing smoke in the living room while cooking. The fire was discovered by firefighters on the roof.
Baton Rouge Business Report
Tiger Stadium adds new Creole, Cajun options to vending lineup
The LSU faithful may have noticed that concessions look a lot different this year in Tiger Stadium, with an expanded group of local caterers and vendors. Simple Joe Cafe, Queen Eats & Royal Treats, Tre’s Street Kitchen, The Shed BBQ and T-Beaux’s Creole Cafe are among several newcomers, adding new Cajun and Creole options to Death Valley’s chain vendors.
Aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed after fatal Virginia crash
FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (BRPROUD) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash on Sept. 8 that killed two people and left an aspiring model from Baton Rouge paralyzed. According to VSP, officers responded to a call around 8:30 p.m. along I-66 in Fauquier County. Authorities said an RV was headed east on […]
brproud.com
New York’s got nothing on the bagels at these Baton Rouge eateries
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s estimated that 205.34 million Americans will consume bagels in 2024, a statistic that highlights America’s love for the dense, doughnut-shaped specialty breads. While bagels are typically associated with New York, there are several places where capital area foodies can enjoy a...
Baton Rouge Business Report
Baton Rouge housing market remains strong for sellers
While homeowners around the country might be more inclined to rent rather than list their properties on the market right now due to a slowing housing market, that’s not the case in the Capital Region, says Carolyn Webber, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. “We don’t...
225batonrouge.com
George’s under the Perkins Road overpass sells for $540K; future plans unclear
George’s restaurant under the Perkins Road overpass has sold for $540,000 to Maestri Murrell Real Estate’s Benjamin Stalter, through his company WS Holdings LLC. Parties have been tight-lipped about the fate of the mainstay hole-in-the-wall restaurant since the death of owner and former Metro Council member Rodney “Smokie” Bourgeois in March 2020. As reported in a prior Daily Report, the succession of Bourgeois’ estate had several issues to work through in order to determine the location’s ownership, which appear to be resolved as a result of the sale.
What to know ahead of new development heading toward Gulf of Mexico
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2022 hurricane season has been unusually quiet so far in the Gulf of Mexico. However, WAFB’s First Alert Weather Team is turning its focus to possible new development. “We’re getting a lot of attention on what is called Invest 98L. It’s gonna move...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The 'Absolute Best' Ribs In Louisiana
The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you can find delicious barbecue platters basically anywhere you go. Mashed compiled a list of the "absolute best" ribs...
Comments / 0