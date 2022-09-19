Read full article on original website
wtyefm.com
Suspects in Custody Following Threats to Oblong Schools
(Oblong) – Several people are in custody following yesterday’s threat to the Oblong Schools. According to Oblong Police Chief, Chad Pusey, the suspects in custody are in another state and are being detained on charges. Pusey says that all evidence from the ongoing investigation will be forwarded to Crawford County, State’s Attorney, Cole Shaner. Yesterday morning both the High School and Grade School in Oblong received phone calls from individuals claiming to be on campus and threatening to “shoot up the schools” which prompted a lockdown of both buildings for the majority of the day. A multi-agency search of both campuses found no evidence of a shooter or shooters at either location. The Oblong Police Department was assisted by the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police.
wibqam.com
Update: Multiple arrests made in Oblong school threat investigation
OBLONG, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: The Oblong Police Department said several persons have been taken into custody as a result of the investigation into the events that caused Oblong schools to go on lockdown Monday. In a post to Facebook, Chief Chad Pusey said individuals are located out of...
UPDATE: One arrested following three-county pursuit
Two individuals are in custody following a vehicle pursuit by the Greene County Sheriff's Office that traveled into Daviess County.
Investigation leads to two drug arrests in Rockville
Two people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation by the Rockville Police Department.
Indiana State Police investigating suspicious death
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) confirm they are investigating a suspicious death. Police say the body was found Tuesday evening in the 600 block of Main Street in Petersburg. ISP says no arrests have been been made, and no other information being released. Officials tell us that the autopsy may be conducted […]
wtyefm.com
Burtch Arrested on “Laundry List” of Charges
(Robinson) – A Robinson man was arrested Monday evening on a “laundry list” of charges. According to Robinson Police Chief, Chad Weaver, around 8:40 pm forty-three-year-old Justin Burtch, was arrested in the 200 block of South Webster for Aggravated DUI, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in Motor Vehicle, Driving While Revoked, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, and DUI. Burtch was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
wrul.com
Traffic Stop And Domestic Battery Land Two White County Residents In Jail
A Crossville woman was taken into custody following a traffic stop on September 16th. At around 1 p.m. 39 year old Amber N Newman was stopped on Fifth Street and arrested for Driving While License Revoked. She paid $250 plus fees and was released. A 40 year old Carmi man...
Man charged with domestic battery
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man is charged with two counts of domestic battery following an altercation with household or family members last week. Officials said that on Sept. 13, Derek Massey “knowingly and without legal justification” hit a household or family member with his hand and repeatedly pushed them in an insulting […]
wevv.com
Police investigating suspicious death in Pike County
Authorities say they're currently investigating a suspicious death in Pike County's Petersburg, Indiana. The Indiana State Police says it's looking into a suspicious death that happened on Tuesday night in the 600 block of East Main Street. Few details have been released surrounding the investigation, but ISP says the person...
wtyefm.com
Robinson Resident Was Arrested Following Domestic Dispute
(Robinson) – A Robinson resident was arrested on a handful of charges following an investigation of a domestic dispute. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, Deputies arrested thirty-five-year-old Lauren Douglas Monday for Home Invasion, Criminal Damage to Property, and Aggravated Assault. Douglas was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
14news.com
Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing in Pike Co.
PIKE CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities in Pike County are investigating a stabbing. Officials say police received a call about someone stabbed in the head on the 1800 block of Alford Street in Petersburg. They tell 14 News that officers arrived and saw a car accident with the suspect in...
WTHI
Wabash Valley high school, grade school locked down after reported threat
OBLONG, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois school was locked down after officials said someone made a threat. The Oblong High School and grade school were placed on lockdown Monday after someone made a threatening call to the high school. School leaders report kids are safe, and the schools remain on...
Short pursuit ends in crash and arrest in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A short pursuit in the Fort Harrison area of Terre Haute ended in a fiery car crash and arrest Tuesday. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, at approximately 12:48 p.m., a detective notified police he was in pursuit of a Chevrolet Camaro along Boston Avenue when the vehicle wrecked […]
4 years in prison for man with several felonies
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for several felonies. Elijah Keppler, 28-year-old of Tower Hill, was sentenced to four years in prison on Monday for his part in thefts and unlawful possession of ammunition by a felon, said Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke. Each felony […]
Fire ruled arson; suspect dead
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Authorities in Mattoon said a man was found dead last week three days after they believe he set a house on fire. Firefighters were dispatched to 805 Moultrie Avenue on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 14 for a possible structure fire. They found a working fire inside the home when they […]
wcsjnews.com
Two Men Accused of Dealing Meth in Livingston County
Two men from Charleston, Illinois are accused of dealing large amounts of meth in Livingston County. The Livingston County Proactive Unit arrested 38-year-old David Stites and 57-year-old Kevin Hickman in Pontiac on September 19th. This comes after an ongoing narcotics investigation. During the investigation, over 56 grams of meth, US...
wtyefm.com
Cox Arrested Following Traffic Stop
(Flat Rock) – A Flat Rock man was arrested Monday on multiple charges. According to Crawford County Sheriff, Bill Rutan, following a traffic stop Deputies arrested fifty-three-year-old Kelly Cox for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Stolen Property, Driving While License Suspended, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Cox was booked into the Crawford County Jail.
Semi rollover crash on I-70 sends one to hospital
CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police crews are working a crash on I-70 westbound that’s causing traffic to slow Wednesday morning. According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames, a commercial semi-truck was traveling westbound on I-70 near the 17-mile marker when a mechanical issue caused the vehicle to travel into the median […]
Effingham Radio
Hubbard Sentenced To Life In Prison; No Parole Granted
Effingham resident Martin Hubbard has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole. The sentence without parole is required by statute. An Effingham County jury in July found Hubbard guilty of eight counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child. The charges alleged that Hubbard improperly touched children staying at Hubbard’s Daycare, run by his wife.
wtyefm.com
Trio Arrested on Drug Related Charges
(Robinson) – A trio of Robinson residents were arrested earlier this week on drug related charges. According to the Robinson Police Department, on Monday fifty-seven-year-old Lora Ray, thirty-year-old Sabrina Liddle, and thirty-five-year-old Adam Ramsey, were arrested for Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine and Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance following an investigation at 202 W. Plum, in Robinson.
