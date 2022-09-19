ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield Heights, OH

Open House Sept. 28 for Behavioral Health Clinic’s New Location

By Frazier Behavioral Health
Cleveland Scene
Cleveland Scene
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hgngt_0i1pn6Ys00

Dozens of evidence-based, individualized therapy appointments are now available for children and adults with behavioral, social, communication or sensory issues

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09z7a1_0i1pn6Ys00
Some of Frazier Behavioral Health’s Staff Excited to See Patients in the New Office Space

Frazier Behavioral Health is not new, but the clinic is about to start a new chapter. For the first time, the behavioral health clinic has a physical location. Their Mayfield Heights office is now accepting patients and has dozens of appointments open for speech-language therapy, psychological services and ABA services. This new space is a dream come true for CEO Allison Frazier, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst with more than 12 years experience.

“Getting the chance to finally open a physical location is a major milestone for Frazier Behavioral Health,” said Frazier. “I am also very pleased to have the opportunity to continue expanding our team so we can help better serve the community in more ways.”

With the new brick-and-mortar office space comes dozens of immediate openings for patients, including 70 spots for psychological services, 50 spots for speech-language therapy and 5 spots for ABA services. Their goal is to help patients meet their fullest potential, whether that’s social skill development, improved social perspective taking, or becoming more comfortable in the environments most meaningful to them.

“I’m the mother of an 18-year-old son with autism. In addition to my personal connection to our mission, all of our licensed clinicians have several years experience, and every staff member is deeply committed to helping neurodiverse children and adults live their best lives,” said Frazier.

Frazier Behavioral Health will also still continue providing training programs to K-12 public and private schools and in-home therapy for families. To schedule an appointment at their new location, visit FrazierBH.com/Scene . Frazier Behavioral Health’s new location is in the Landerbrook Office Park, 5885 Landerbrook Dr, Suite 310, Mayfield Heights, OH 44124.

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting and open house on September 28 at 1 p.m. with the Mayfield Heights Mayor and the Mayfield Heights Chamber of Commerce followed by an Open House until 5:30 p.m. Watch the Ask Alli segment on WKYC’s Good Company from noon to 12:30 p.m. on September 27!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mayfield Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Health
Cleveland Scene

Rewind: Scene's Best of Cleveland Restaurant Winners From the Year 2000

Twenty-two years is a long time. It's an even longer period of time when you're discussing restaurants and dining trends, which seem to evolve faster with each passing year. In light of this year’s Best of Cleveland awards, we thought it would be fun to look back at some of the winners from 2000.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Clinic#Open House#Medical Services#General Health#Aba#Board Certified Behavior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
Cleveland Scene

The Best Bars and Clubs in Cleveland in 2022, According to Scene Readers

Once a year, we turn over the entire issue to you, the readers, to tell us what the very best things in Cleveland are. We asked you to give their picks for the best bars and clubs in dozens of categories for Best of Cleveland 2022, and you didn't let us down. Here are your choices for the best Cleveland-area bars to visit for everything from a first date to a club show and in between. Use this to plan your next binge or night out.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Gar and Mar Is Setting the Bar for Jamaican in Berea

Garry Lawson was growing weary of his weekly commutes between Cleveland and Florida for his restaurant job. With some gentle coaxing from his wife Nadette, the pair decided to change course and pursue a place of their own. “Garry was going back and forth for three years, so we started...
BEREA, OH
Cleveland Scene

Mike DeWine and J.D. Vance Won't Debate

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, the Republican nominees in the two most high-profile Ohio elections this year, have refused to debate their Democratic opponents Nan Whaley and Tim Ryan in events organized by the non-partisan Ohio Debate Commission. The ODC announced Wednesday that it had...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland Scene

Cleveland Scene

Cleveland, OH
876
Followers
230
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Scene Magazine has served as the city’s premiere, award-winning multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1970.

 https://www.clevescene.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy