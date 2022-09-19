ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogdensburg, NY

wrfalp.com

NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals

New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.
INCOME TAX
Gotham Gazette

Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
103.9 The Breeze

Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s

As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
POLITICS
City
Ogdensburg, NY
City
Albany, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Government
nystateofpolitics.com

Proposed New York environmental bond act gets boost ahead of vote

Environmental organizations, labor groups and Gov. Kathy Hochul are making a concerted push in recent days for the approval of a $4.2 billion bond plan to shore up the state's infrastructure against extreme weather events in the coming years. Hochul on Wednesday in New York City at a joint event...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wwnytv.com

Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is in the spotlight for the direction it’s heading in financially. The city is one of 3 communities in the United States being recognized by the International City/County Management Association at its annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio. The association highlights municipalities that have...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Condemned Watertown building being repaired

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Condemned more than a year ago, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon reopen to tenants. The goal is to get it all cleaned up in the next 30 days or so. Last August, the city condemned the building, forcing people out of their homes....
WATERTOWN, NY
Person
Patty Ritchie
WHEC TV-10

Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
INCOME TAX
buckeyefirearms.org

New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse

The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
POLITICS
nysenate.gov

Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates

Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Government Technology

Watertown, N.Y., Substation to Get Solar-Plus-Storage Overhaul

(TNS) — Nexamp, together with National Grid, is addressing increased energy demand at the Coffeen Street substation in Watertown with the construction of a new solar-plus-storage facility, with no wires attached. The project includes Megapacks, created by Tesla. The new solar and storage facility will eliminate the need for...
WATERTOWN, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
TRAVEL
News Break
Politics
wwnytv.com

Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed

TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
OGDENSBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen has voted to abolish its fire department. The village had previously told the volunteer fire department to either hand over control to the village or it would be disbanded. Last week, village officials said a deadline to make a decision was...
COPENHAGEN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first step in finding housing for those who need it in Jefferson County. It’s not the homeless population, but people who need a little help with finding and paying for an affordable place to live. A year ago, the apartment building...
WATERTOWN, NY

