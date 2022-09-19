Read full article on original website
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County lawmakers to consider resolution to counter state gun law
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution next week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law. The resolution would allow the county attorney to explore options for challenging the state law in court. It goes before the county’s finance and rules committee on...
wrfalp.com
NYS Sending $475 Million in Tax Relief Checks to Families, Low-Income Individuals
New York State is sending out $475 million in tax relief for families and low-income individuals. The New York Department of Taxation and Finance will soon begin sending direct financial assistance to 1.75 million New Yorkers who received the Empire State Child Credit and/or the Earned Income Credit on their 2021 state tax returns. New Yorkers can expect to receive their checks by the end of October.
Gotham Gazette
Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election
Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
Don’t Throw This Out! New York State Is Mailing Families $100s
As we end September and head into the homestretch of 2022, New Yorkers are feeling an increased amount of stress for upcoming holiday expenses. If you’re worried about how inflation is going to affect your seasonal traditions, make sure to keep an eye on what comes in the mail – New York may be sending you a pleasant surprise.
nystateofpolitics.com
Proposed New York environmental bond act gets boost ahead of vote
Environmental organizations, labor groups and Gov. Kathy Hochul are making a concerted push in recent days for the approval of a $4.2 billion bond plan to shore up the state's infrastructure against extreme weather events in the coming years. Hochul on Wednesday in New York City at a joint event...
NBC New York
Need Quick Cash? NY Has $17.5 Billion in ‘Lost Money' on Hand. Some May Be Yours
Need quick cash? Who doesn't, right? Well, you might be owed some and not even know it. The New York state comptroller's office is currently holding $17.5 billion in everyday people's "lost money" -- and it returns $1.5 million to those who file claims daily. Is any yours? Search here....
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg recognized for easing property tax burden
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg is in the spotlight for the direction it’s heading in financially. The city is one of 3 communities in the United States being recognized by the International City/County Management Association at its annual meeting in Columbus, Ohio. The association highlights municipalities that have...
wwnytv.com
Condemned Watertown building being repaired
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Condemned more than a year ago, 661 Factory Street in Watertown could soon reopen to tenants. The goal is to get it all cleaned up in the next 30 days or so. Last August, the city condemned the building, forcing people out of their homes....
These Towns Have The Highest School Taxes In Erie County
As fall arrives in New York State, we begin to look forward to all of the great things that autumn has to offer us. Baseball season is starting to wrap up and football and hockey are starting to get underway. The leaves will be changing soon, and of course pumpkin spice everything is in the air.
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: You may be eligible for a $270 check from the state!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Your consumer alert is about your mailbox and the check that’s about to land in it. That’s right. Many of the parents reading this right now are going to get some early Christmas money. The governor and state legislature approved the stimulus checks as part of the 2023 budget. And while lots of budget measures have gotten lots of attention, this has not.
buckeyefirearms.org
New York Governor Hochul & Democrats Defy SCOTUS, Instead Make NY Gun Laws Worse
The Hochul Government did not make changes to the New York Gun Law, NY CLS Penal § 400.00 et. seq., to comply with the High Court’s rulings in Bruen, but, rather, drafted the amendments to constrain and, in fact, eliminate lawful concealed handgun carry throughout the State, consistent with her Government’s plans to effectively negate exercise of the fundamental, unalienable natural law right codified in the Second Amendment.
nysenate.gov
Long Island Towns Repeal Abortion Restrictions Following Investigation and Call to Action by State Officials and Advocates
Two weeks ago, Senator Anna M. Kaplan and Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti uncovered the results of their investigation into local abortion restrictions, and called for their urgent repeal by local governments. Today, Kaplan & Sillitti were joined by legislative colleagues and advocates from Planned Parenthood to announce the success of...
Government Technology
Watertown, N.Y., Substation to Get Solar-Plus-Storage Overhaul
(TNS) — Nexamp, together with National Grid, is addressing increased energy demand at the Coffeen Street substation in Watertown with the construction of a new solar-plus-storage facility, with no wires attached. The project includes Megapacks, created by Tesla. The new solar and storage facility will eliminate the need for...
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County District Attorney fires back after Olney accuses her of not doing her job
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown lawmaker is accusing Jefferson County’s district attorney of not doing her job. The D.A. is firing back. Watertown City Council Member Cliff Olney says when it comes to cases involving drugs and damaged property, the district attorney isn’t prosecuting enough. “When...
A New License Plate In New York State
There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
informnny.com
Overdoses continue to plague Jefferson County, advocates prioritize harm-reduction
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A deadly epidemic continues to have a hold on the North Country: Drug addiction and overdoses. But the community is putting up a fight. In recognition of Jefferson County’s Overdose Awareness Day on September 21, community leaders, members and advocates gathered at Watertown City Hall.
wwnytv.com
Charges against Ogdensburg’s mayor dismissed
TOWN OF OSWEGATCHIE, New York (WWNY) - Charges against Ogdensburg Mayor Mike Skelly were dismissed on a technicality Wednesday afternoon. Skelly appeared in Oswegatchie Town Court for his arraignment on two misdemeanor counts of providing false statements to law enforcement. The judge tossed the charges on a technicality over the...
wwnytv.com
Village votes to abolish Copenhagen Fire Department
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - The village of Copenhagen has voted to abolish its fire department. The village had previously told the volunteer fire department to either hand over control to the village or it would be disbanded. Last week, village officials said a deadline to make a decision was...
wwnytv.com
Watertown apartment building repaired after being trashed
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the first step in finding housing for those who need it in Jefferson County. It’s not the homeless population, but people who need a little help with finding and paying for an affordable place to live. A year ago, the apartment building...
How To: Register to Vote, Cast a Ballot in New York State
New Yorkers have a variety of ways to register to vote. With the next election coming up on Nov.8, there’s still time to sign up, with Oct. 14 the last day for the November vote.
