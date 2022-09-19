Read full article on original website
Related
Details still sketchy in case of Athens mom found dead in Habersham Co
Deputies say the burned and naked remains of an Athens woman were found in Habersham County after she reportedly sent thousands in cash to her daughter and told her that “they won’t let me go.”. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was in Habersham County where Deborah Todd Collier’s body...
Missing Georgia mother’s body found burned after she sent daughter money, message
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — A missing Georgia mother’s body was found in Habersham County burned and naked after she reportedly had sent her daughter money and left her a message saying, “they won’t let me go,” officials say. According to WSB-TV, Deborah Todd Collier, 59,...
fox5atlanta.com
Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
‘They are not going to let me go,’ Georgia mom texts before being found dead
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows. Less than 24 hours later, on Sept. 11, Debbie Collier’s body was found down an embankment in some woods more than...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Authorities in Georgia investigating disappearance, killing of woman found 60 miles from home
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Georgia are investigating after a missing woman was found dead 60 miles from home. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office says Debbie Collier, of Athens, was found in woods off U.S. 441 in Habersham County on September 11. In the time since, comments from...
DeKalb police now say they are investigating death of 13-year-old Lithonia boy as a homicide
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A day after family members complained that police weren’t investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy as a murder, DeKalb County police said they are now considering the death a homicide. Jamiren Crosby was found dead on a Lithonia trail Monday afternoon. Family members...
Wife of man left on ventilator after beating at Roswell park says she thinks attack was random
ROSWELL, Ga. — More than a week after an attack at a city park, a Roswell man is still in the hospital — still too injured to talk to detectives. Matt Donald was found lying in a pool of blood. Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach broke the story and...
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that left 66-year-old Gwinnett woman dead
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of hitting and killing a 66-year-old woman as she walked across a busy Gwinnett County road has been arrested. Gwinnett police say 33-year-old Ismael Perez was driving down Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into 66-year-old Sadie Ware near Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
nowhabersham.com
Investigation continues into death of Athens woman who sent daughter chilling message
The investigation continues into the death of an Athens woman whose body was found two weeks ago in the woods of northern Habersham County. Officials have not said how 59-year-old Debbie Collier died, but they are treating her death as a homicide. “Over the past several weeks, actions have been...
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
Next-door neighbor saves Henry County man from pit bull attack, he says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County man will not go out to his yard without a gun after he was attacked by two pit bulls. Paul Nix, 65, says he was burning trash in his yard off of Old Macon Highway and didn’t see the attack coming.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
Family of 13-year-old found dead told that he was killed and dumped in park before body was found
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia on Monday said people in the community told them he had been killed before his body was discovered. Now, they are frustrated that police have yet to say they are investigating Jamiren Crosby’s death as...
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
13-year-old boy found dead in woods in Lithonia, city officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 13-year-old boy was found dead near a trail at a DeKalb County park Monday afternoon, police said. The city of Lithonia said the teen was found dead in the woods near Lithonia Park and Lithonia Middle School. Crime scene tape was strung up behind...
NE Ga police blotter: Athens copper theft suspect ID’d, statutory rape charges for Elberton man
Athens-Clarke County Police have identified the suspect in the theft of $80 thousand worth of copper wire from a business on Winterville Road: John Youngblood is from Forsyth County. Police say more arrests are possible. An Elbert County man faces a statutory rape charge: 20 year-old Logan Vickery was arrested...
CBS 46
Lithonia neighbors on edge after a young boy’s body was found in nearby woods
LITHONIA, Ga. (CBS46) - A DeKalb County community is on edge after a horrifying discovery. A child’s body was found in a wooded area behind their homes. Their quiet neighborhood, nestled up against Lithonia Park, was disrupted by a massive police investigation Monday afternoon. “There was a crime scene...
CBS 46
Missing Athens woman’s body found in northeast Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The body of a woman reported missing in Athens earlier this month has been found in northeast Georgia. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department has confirmed the body of Deborrah Todd Collier was recovered in Habersham County. According to police, Steven Collier reported his wife missing on...
Comments / 0