Boston, MA

Mother, daughter arrested at South Boston school

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 3 days ago

BOSTON – A woman and her daughter were arrested Friday after police said they assaulted officers at Excel High School in South Boston after attempting to confront another student.

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden said the 31-year-old woman tried pushing her way into the school to confront a student who she believed had spit on her daughter. Hayden said school officials and police asked the woman to stop, but she refused and was arrested.

The woman's daughter allegedly punched a responding officer. The mother is accused of kicking an officer while being placed in a police cruiser.

The school was put on lockdown during the incident.

While officers booked the woman, they allegedly found a pocket knife with a blade longer than 2.5 inches.

The mother was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court, charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.  A judge set bail at $250 bail and ordered her to stay away from the school.

Her daughter will be arraigned in juvenile court on charges of assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.

"This was a violent incident, and a very sad one," Hayden said in a statement. "There were proper channels available to address the underlying issue alleged by the people involved. Instead, they chose and stuck with a path that led to arrests and arraignments."

Telesh Mervin
2d ago

This must of been a very serious situation for the adult to think it was ok to handle things this way. I am sorry the family did not have confidence enough in the Boston public school system to handle whatever was going on with her child. It breaks my heart that it takes such an extreme level of intervention to help your child. Then be so emotionally charged that you become out of control hurting your family more.

Kacou Philippe son
2d ago

That's not how you handle that situation. Being a protective mother doesn't mean you have to be violent. You didn't have to do yourself justice for daughter. You could have proceeded differently. 2 wrongs don't make it right.

Eastie617
2d ago

How is any parent going to trust the Boston public schools what they going to call the social worker the mediator oh girls get along become friends the others student will just think it’s a joke & continue with something more what would have been next? I’m sick of these disciplinary staff protecting the bully oh they have problems at home or they have mental issues to work on it does not justify there actions towards someone else child therefore when a parent shows up to take matter into there hands it becomes there fault! Parents have control over there children…

