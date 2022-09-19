Read full article on original website
Related
WEAU-TV 13
$1 million cash bond set for 2nd suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide and both are being held on a $1 million cash bond after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Sept. 15 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
wiproud.com
Eau Claire homicide victim identified
EAU CLAIRE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Eau Claire Police Department has released the name of a man who was shot and killed over the weekend. 39-year-old Christopher Conner of Altoona was killed near the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues early Saturday morning. Police responded to a report of...
WEAU-TV 13
Funeral for Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer held Tuesday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Family, friends and law enforcement will get to say goodbye to Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer at Cramer’s funeral in Eau Claire on Tuesday. The funeral for Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13, was held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAU-TV 13
Service honors the life of Eau Claire Co. Sheriff Ron Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Family, friends and the law enforcement community came together at Trinity Lutheran Church in Eau Claire to remember the life and legacy of one of their own. In a service to honor Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer, they shared a little bit of what that...
WEAU-TV 13
Man killed in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A person of interest is in custody after a shooting overnight in Eau Claire. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and Bellevue Avenue at 12:12 a.m. Saturday for a report of multiple gunshots fired in a residential neighborhood.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
Man injuried in Wisconsin motorcycle crash arrested for 11th intoxicated driving offense
POLK COUNTY, Wis. – A 58-year-old western Wisconsin man was arrested Sunday evening on suspicion of driving under the influence – his 11th such offense – after he was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash.The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says the driver, from Osceola, crashed on a county road near Clear Lake at about 7:44 p.m. Troopers arrived at the scene to find him being being treated by an EMS crew, and reported the "odor of intoxicants emitting from the driver."They soon discovered he had a suspended license due to his multiple driving convictions. He was airlifted to a hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is not clear.WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they are formally charged.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Coworkers and friends of Sheriff Ron Cramer reflect on his life
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After the funeral ceremony for Sheriff Ron Cramer, hundreds of family, friends and law enforcement gathered outside of Trinity Lutheran Church to continue to honor the sheriff. Coworkers and friends shared some of their memories with Cramer. “Sheriff Kramer and I met in 1977 when...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Academy to close
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 55 years, the Eau Claire Academy is closing its doors Nov. 12. The adolescent mental health treatment facility will no longer provide in-patients long-term care. It’s day school will remain open. It’s closing because it doesn’t have enough staff. The academy’s...
WEAU-TV 13
KATRINA KRUSCHKE
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Katrina Kruschke. She is such a kind, gentle human being, and anyone can vouch for that. She is my fiancé and has been for six years now. We are getting married October 15th of this year. Katrina is the mother of two of her own and she also calls my daughter hers as well. She is a registered traveling nurse, currently in Minnesota. She has worked at St. Joseph’s hospital and many nursing homes. She has left nothing but care and comfort wherever she goes. She will do literally anything for anyone, although she doesn’t get enough recognition. She is truly amazing!
WEAU-TV 13
Flags in Eau Claire County to fly at half-staff on Tuesday for Sheriff Cramer
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - U.S. and Wisconsin flags will fly at half-staff at government-maintained buildings in Eau Claire County on Tuesday, Sept. 20 in honor of Sheriff Ron Cramer, who passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 13. According to a release from Eau Claire County, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
HOME SUITE HOME ASSISTED LIVING HOME
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Forster family would like to nominate the staff of Home Suite Home for the Sunshine Award. We would like them to have this award for taking such good care of our mother Janet Forster while she stayed at the facility. They not only took care of Janet on a professional level but on a personal level. They treated her like family. We want to give a huge heartfelt thank you to the staff.
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Wabasha County
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead and a passenger is injured after they collided with a deer on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 11:28 p.m. responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and 335th Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Lake City man, died at the scene. The passenger, a woman also of Lake City, was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say this is the second fatal accident of the year involving a deer for Wabasha County. In July, a motorcycle passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid a deer.
winonaradio.com
20-Year-Old Found Dead in Home
(KWNO)- On Monday, Sept. 20th, Winona Police responded to a check welfare call for a 20-year-old on the 150 block of E 8th Street. Upon arrival, officers noticed a full mailbox and knocked on the door with no answer. The door to the residents was open so Officers went inside to investigate.
WEAU-TV 13
WANDA MARTELL
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - I would like to nominate Wanda Martell, Dietary Manager at the Chippewa Manor Nursing Home, for the Sunshine Award. Not only is Wanda an excellent cook, but more importantly, she is a caring individual. Wanda is always willing to go way out of her way to customize meals for residents and her caring attitude always shines through. In addition, she shares her smile with everyone! I am very grateful that we have her to meet our nutrition needs and brighten our days in so many ways.
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Man Arrested for Attempting to Break Into a Business
A Marshfield man was arrested for attempting to break into a business. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they received reports of a man trying to break into a business on Depot Street. When officers arrived, a man was seen walking away from the business. The 31-year-old...
wearegreenbay.com
Homicide investigation underway in Eau Claire, person of interest identified
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – A shooting in Eau Claire during the early hours of Saturday morning left one man dead. Just after midnight on September 17, the Eau Claire Police Department responded to a report of multiple gunshots near the intersection of Bergen, and Bellevue Avenue. According to...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers announces nearly $32 million for EMS services
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Chippewa Falls in support of Wisconsin’s EMS system. Evers visited the Chippewa Falls Fire Station to talk about plans he announced during his 2022 State of the State Address. These plans include grants totaling more than $31 million for what he calls under resourced EMS services across Wis.
WSAW
Roadwork planned Wednesday in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A portion of Veterans Parkway will be reduced to one lane Wednesday for sewer maintenance. Starting at 9 a.m., the City’s Wastewater Utility will be completing some sanitary sewer maintenance on Veterans Parkway at the intersection of McMillan Street. The location is west of Viaduct Bar.
Comments / 0