Florida State

Hey, 'Gov. Florida Man,' Martha's Vineyard is far more than your tired, old stereotype | Opinion

By Alexandra Styron
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 2 days ago

Dear Gov. DeSantis,

As the chief executive of your state, and one of its civic boosters, I’m sure you’ve wearied of the Florida Man meme: Florida Man attacked during selfie with squirrel; Florida Man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window; Florida Man trapped in unlocked closet for two days.

The frequency and variety of these headlines is not a good look. The state may be shaped like a gun but, thanks to Florida Man, it sometimes seems more like a funnel, drawing ever southward the hapless, the dangerous, the aggressively dumb.

Of course that’s a gross mischaracterization of Florida’s citizenry. Take you, for instance. Graduate of Yale. J.D. from Harvard. Ten years in elected government office. Even the “legacy media” you so disdain — The New York Times, The New Yorker — have been fulsome in its praise of your intelligence, ambition and cunning. You’re like inverse Florida Man! I imagine you chafe at the jokes about Floridians being stupid. No one likes being reduced to a cliché.

But clichés were surely top of mind for you Wednesday when, without warning, you sent two chartered planes, carrying 50 South American migrants, to Martha’s Vineyard. Your ideas about what these people represent to you can be easily gleaned from your previous anti-immigrant tactics. Sting operations to round up “illegals” whom you falsely accused of trafficking fentanyl. Blaming a summer coronavirus surge — again, without merit — on President Biden letting “COVID-infected migrants pour over our border by the hundreds of thousands.”

So when you hatched this stunt — the latest in a game where red-state governors use humans to have a laugh on blue states — you weren’t solving for a specific problem, but rather furthering a concept. Take a bunch of — in your estimation — dangerous, disease-carrying folks and drop them on someone else’s doorstep.

The destination, though — that was really next level. Martha’s Vineyard, an island that has, over the years, morphed in the public imagination from a New England vacation spot to an Elysium of the Elites. The Vineyard is where President Obama lives and parties. Where Larry David snubs Alan Dershowitz on the porch of the General Store, where Stacey Abrams is celebrated at seaside mansions, where — according to Ted Cruz — “rich liberals swirl Chardonnay.” More than the Hamptons or Malibu, Martha’s Vineyard is now the terrestrial symbol of everything the MAGA world has been groomed to hate: rich, woke and inured to the problems of real people.

The Vineyard is where I also live. Part of the year, every year of my life, I have called the island home. Pro-immigrant, anti-racist, wine-swirling, I’m definitely the eye you were trying to poke with your scheme. I don’t even mind if you call me “Vineyard Woman.”

If I hew closely to the stereotype you imagine, Martha’s Vineyard and its 20,000 year-round residents definitely do not. Almost 7.5% of Vineyarders live in poverty; more than 3,000 people are registered at the Island Food Pantry. In Edgartown, Donald Trump captured almost 30% of the 2016 presidential vote. Fully 20% of the current population was born in Brazil.

We have many, many undocumented residents. Indeed, ever since Englishman Bartholomew Gosnold arrived on the Native Wampanoag’s land in 1602, Martha’s Vineyard has been accommodating foreigners. It has also been an exemplar of meaningful integration of all kinds. In the 19th century, Chilmark boasted one of the largest deaf communities in the country, and much of the island spoke sign language. For well over a hundred years, Oak Bluffs has been a premier summer destination for African-American families. In Vineyard Haven, Camp Jabberwocky, an extraordinary retreat for adults with disabilities, is entering its 63rd year. Yes we have pretty beaches, but it’s the island’s deeper and more dynamic character that gives the place true appeal.

Here’s another thing we have: a profound housing crisis. Like a lot of nice places in the country, The Vineyard has seen a COVID-era population surge, driving up property values and pushing real-estate opportunities for the working and middle classes further out of reach. The problem, though, began long before 2020. In many ways, the island is a victim of its own success.

Decades of careful conservation efforts have helped to preserve the area’s radiant beauty, beauty that has attracted more homebuyers to a shrinking pool of buildable land. New houses require more people to service them; new residents require new people to service them . The living options for the back end of these equations are vanishingly scarce. When the median sale price of an island home is $1.3 million, it’s not just the waitresses and landscapers who can’t pay the bank note. It’s teachers, and doctors, and fishermen whose families have plied the local waters for centuries. There’s another cliché for you, of the newest vintage.

Last spring, Martha’s Vineyard moved toward ameliorating the crisis, voting to establish an island-wide housing bank. A 2% purchaser-funded transfer tax, levied on every real-estate transaction over $1 million. The capital would allow for the purchase of buildable land and support long-term affordable-housing solutions. The Housing Bank’s financial goal is to raise $12 million a year. It’s philosophical goal: keeping people who want to work close. What a rich irony: $12 million is the exact amount you’ve earmarked to send people who want to work far, far away.

On Friday, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency ferried the migrants to a military base on Cape Cod. We just don’t have the facilities necessary for safe, and dignified, transitional housing. Still, I know the memories our visitors carry with them will be good ones. Forty-eight hours passed in the company of a generous and empathetic community.

Vineyard People Rally for Fellow Humans — that’s a headline I’d be happy with.

How about you, Gov. DeSantis?

Alexandra Styron is the author, most recently, of the YA book “Steal This Country: A Handbook for Resistance, Persistence, and Fixing (almost) Everything.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yg969_0i1pm5ZW00
Styron

Comments / 41

Mcat
13h ago

Biden has done this with hundreds of illegals, IN THE MIDDLE OF THE NIGHT! What do you say to that! Again shows you Democrats are above the law and can do anything they want! Hypocrites!

Reply(2)
18
happiblnde
20h ago

The first thing they did with them in Martha’s Vineyard was load them up and ship them off. The hypocrisy of the left is hysterical yet infuriating.

Reply
19
AmNoBody
1d ago

She say it's pro immigrants, she didn’t say it's pro migrants, there's a big difference between immigrants and migrants. A picture worth thousand words, all we see is the migrants were shipped out right away, instead of keeping there.

Reply
17
Benzinga

'You're Blowing This:' Donald Trump's Wife Melania Was Convinced He Was 'Screwing Up,' New Book Says

Former first lady Melania Trump was worried about the way her husband, former President Donald Trump, was handling the COVID-19 pandemic, says a new book. What Happened: Melania was “rattled by the coronavirus and convinced that Trump was screwing up,” according to a new book by New York Times correspondent Peter Baker and his wife New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, CNN reported. The book titled “The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021” is set to publish on Tuesday.
The Independent

Hillary Clinton says DeSantis Martha’s Vineyard flights are ‘literally human trafficking’

Hillary Clinton has lashed out at Ron DeSantis’ for sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, labelling his actions as “literally human trafficking”.The former secretary of state also claimed the Florida governor’s plan only exacerbates the border crossing crisis.“Some politicians would rather not only have an issue - but exacerbate it - to the extent of literally human trafficking,” Ms Clinton said.Mr DeSantis this week flew migrants from Venezuela to Massachusetts and defended the flights by saying Flordia is “not a sanctuary state”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More DeSantis says Florida ‘not a sanctuary state’ as he defends Martha’s Vineyard migrant flightsPrince William and Kate Middleton discuss Queen’s funeral during visit to army baseQueen Consort appears to slip while exiting cathedral with King Charles
Business Insider

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Stacey Abrams' campaign against GOP Gov. Brian Kemp: report

Georgia Democrats are increasingly concerned about Abrams' campaign against Kemp, per The NYT. The 2022 gubernatorial race is a rematch of the 2018 contest between Abrams and the now-governor. While Warnock has connected well with some moderate Republicans, Abrams has trailed his numbers. Georgia Democrats have become increasingly concerned about...
Tom Handy

Stop Complaining About Governor Abbott and Other Governors on Migrants, It’s a President Biden Problem (Opinion)

President Biden calling out Republican Governors on the migrant crisisScreenshot from Twitter. If you have watched the news lately, migrants are not just a Texas or Arizona problem. The bus migrations started by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and were followed by Arizona Governor Doug Ducey. The problem has grown in other cities as these southern states have bussed the migrants to sanctuary cities including Washington, D.C., New York City, and Chicago. Then this week, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis flew 50 migrants from his state to Martha’s Vinyard in Massachusetts.
The Veracity Report

Trump Wins Again as Judge Agrees Significant Harm Was Done in Raid - We Have the Full Written Decision

Florida judge agrees that the appointing of a special master to oversee documents taken from Mar-a-Lago is the correct course of action since obvious harm was done. A federal judge on Monday granted former President Donald Trump’s request to appoint a special master to review the trove of documents seized during the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago last month, saying some of the materials were medical or tax-related.
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

