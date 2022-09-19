Read full article on original website
Things To Do This Weekend: September 23-25, 2022
It is the first official weekend of fall...that means a lot of fall themed festivals and events. From Apple to Harvest Festivals, to Music, ArtPrize, Butterflies, Vinyl Records and CDs, Classic Cars and more. Get out and enjoy the weekend around West Michigan!. Thursday, September 15-Sunday, October 2, 2022 -...
26 BEST Restaurants in Grand Rapids (Brews, Tacos, Steaks, And More!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Grand Rapids, Michigan, is located on the Western side of the mitten. The city sits along the Grand River, just east of Lake Michigan. As the second largest city in the state, Grand Rapids (GR) has a solid artistic culture filled with art, dance, symphonies, and opera performances. The town welcomes almost a million visitors yearly, from tourists to business travelers.
Is There Really a Narcan Vending Machine in Grand Rapids?
Opioid overdose is a community health epidemic – both prescription medications and heroin, and it's here in Grand Rapids and West Michigan just as much as it is across the country. Obviously, we all wish this weren't the case, but what happens when someone does overdose. You can call...
New LGBTQ Bar Coming to Grand Rapids’ Westside
A new LGBTQ bar and restaurant is being proposed for Grand Rapids' West Side. New LGBTQ Bar and Restaurant Planned For Bridge St. Alberto Garza and Jeff Steinport plan to open The General Wood Shop at 507 Bridge St. NW. The new bar and restaurant will join the booming food and drink scene in the neighborhood, sharing the block with Butcher's Union, O'Toole's Public House, Morning Belle, Jolly Pumpkin, and more.
Did You Know There’s a Wizard Of Oz Festival in West Michigan?
There's no place like home... and our home here in West Michigan has a festival to celebrate the movie that made that line famous!. For almost a decade, the Wizard of Oz Festival has been held in downtown Ionia, Mich. It's returning in 2022, Sept. 30 and Oct. 1., with...
A ‘Bone Chilling’ & Snowy Forecast For Grand Rapids This Winter
It looks like West Michigan may be in store for a 'Bone Chilling Winter' with 'Loads of Snow' according to the Old Farmers Almanac's 2022-2023 Winter Weather prediction. Will West Michigan have a harsh winter in 2022-2023?. Last month we let you know that the Old Farmer's Almanac predicted an...
RV and boat fixtures company locating headquarters in Grand Rapids
Throughout the pandemic, Tecnoform S.p.A. Italy has been looking to expand seeking a North American headquarters. Working with regional economic development organization, The Right Place, the recently formed subsidiary, Tecnoform USA, has selected Grand Rapids. In particular, Cascade Township. Tecnoform USA is making a $7.3 million investment at 4999 36th...
Lego Lovers Rejoice: Bricks And Minifigs Location Opening in Grand Rapids
Everything is awesome when Legos are involved, and if that's true: Grand Rapids is about to get a little more awesome. And it's not because our blue bridge looks like something that could easily be turned into a Lego kit (call me Lego, we could make tons of money on this idea.)
Enter At Your Own Risk: Check These 5 Haunted Houses in West Michigan
Enter at your own risk... Haunted houses are one of my favorite in-person experiences of Halloween. The act of being scared while walking through scary houses or mazes with friends and/or family sounds like a spooktacular time. If you are as unique as I am, check out these haunted attractions...
Italian company to bring North American headquarters to West Michigan
CASCADE, Mich. — An international company is opening its North American headquarters in Kent County. It'll create jobs and result in millions invested into the community. Tecnoform is moving into 4999 36th Street Southeast, in the heart of Cascade Township's manufacturing district. The Italian company makes furniture for RV's...
Summer Interns At Spartan Nash Break World Record
What better way to learn team work than by setting a new world record!. The College Students Busted The Old World Record By Almost 4000 Food Items!. Interns at the Byron Center grocery store chain Spartan Nash created a world record-breaking packaged food word display this summer and then donated all the products to charity.
Shock rocker Alice Cooper hits links with Grand Rapids Community College coaches
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Shock rocker Alice Cooper is well-known for his on-stage dramatics. But maybe not so much his golf game. Still, he’s an avid golfer who hit the links Wednesday, Sept. 21 with Grand Rapids Community College golf coaches before a planned show at DeVos Performance Hall.
Blueprint Brokers Sale of 114-Unit Pilgrim Manor in Grand Rapids, Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors has arranged the sale of Pilgrim Manor, a seniors housing community in Grand Rapids. The property features 59 assisted living and memory care units and 55 licensed skilled nursing beds. The community is a preferred provider for Spectrum Health System, the largest health system in Michigan.
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene. Michigan is not exactly a haven for seafood — the nice fish from the Great Lakes notwithstanding — so it’s no surprise there is not a huge array of restaurants serving a vast lineup of seafood. Leo’s has checked the box since the early 2000s, Fish Lad’s is a dynamic retailer in the Downtown Market, and Beacon Corner Bar recently opened to fill the niche, but the May opening of the Real Seafood Company, 141 Lyon St. NW, was a welcome addition. So far, it is delivering on its promise to add quality seafood to the marketplace.
Launch Entertainment to reopen Grand Rapids location
An indoor family entertainment company is reinvesting in its former Grand Rapids location. Launch Entertainment will open a new corporate entertainment center at The Shops at CenterPoint, 3681 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids. The center originally was opened in early 2020 by a franchisee but since closed due to the shutdown from the pandemic.
Rebel Road, Muskegon Bike Time announce annual rallies will kickoff later in July 2023
MUSKEGON, MI - The annual Rebel Road and Bike Time motorcycle rallies have announced the 2023 dates for hosting thousands of bikers in downtown Muskegon. The two rallies, historically held at the same time on the third weekend of July, are now slated for the week after, July 19-23, 2023.
Auto supplier to move manufacturing to Mexico, cut 74 jobs near Grand Rapids
Automotive supplier NBHX Trim Group plans to close its plant in Kent County and lay off 74 employees as it moves manufacturing to Mexico. The company will begin the permanent job cuts at the end of October and continue until the plant closes in April, according to a WARN notice filed with the state.
Hail Up to Golfball-Size Batters West Michigan
Hail up to Golfball-size pounded parts of West Michigan Wednesday morning (9 21 22). The largest hail report from a trained spotter was golfball-size just west of Cedar Springs and a report of 2″ hail near Mason in Ingham Co. Hail fell across S. Newaygo, N and E. Kent, parts of Montcalm and Ionia Co. and the Lansing Area.
Making the Medical Mile | How a change in Grand Rapids' skyline impacted the community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Medical Mile has become as much a part of downtown Grand Rapids as Devos Place, the Van Andel Arena and Grand Valley State University. But it didn't start out that way. The Medical Mile along Michigan Street began as a vision to give Grand...
Grand Rapids, MI
