Read full article on original website
Related
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
fox2detroit.com
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
Police arrest Hamtramck carjacking suspect hiding under a blanket beneath downtown Detroit freeway overpass
A man suspected of a carjacking in Hamtramck has been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found him hiding under a blanket beneath a freeway overpass in Detroit.
The Oakland Press
Mom faces trial for fleeing Hazel Park police, crashing with infant in car
What started out as an attempted traffic stop on a mother in a speeding car with her infant son in Hazel Park ended with a two-car crash and an assault on an officer, police say, before the woman was ordered to stand trial Tuesday. Suspect Shawnetta Thompkins, 32 of Detroit...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
3 people injured, 1 critically, when woman runs red light in Rochester Hills: sheriff
Three people were sent to the hospital after authorities say a driver blew through a red light, causing a crash at a Rochester Hills intersection.
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
Brother accused of shooting, killing decorated Detroit boxer
The search continues for a man accused in the shooting death of his own brother. It happened Monday night at a home on Stout St. on Detroit's west side.
fox2detroit.com
Ethan Crumbley, accused Oxford school mass shooter to remain in adult jail
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ethan Crumbley will remain in adult jail, an Oakland County Circuit Court Judge ordered Thursday. The accused Oxford school shooter has been incarcerated in the Oakland County Jail since he was arrested last year. Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe presided over the decision, maintaineing that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ClickOnDetroit.com
Funeral held for Detroit officer who suffered 24 years of gunshot wound complications
DETROIT – A Detroit officer who was severely injured from a gunshot wound 24 years ago has passed away. Lloyd Michael Todd was laid to rest nine days ago. It was Dec. 5 when Todd and his partner responded from the 9th Precinct to a call of the kidnapping of a mother and daughter.
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
Detroit police looking for man who carjacked 95-year-old woman, drove off with her still inside
The search is on for a man suspected of carjacking a 95-year-old woman on the city’s west side Monday afternoon. Officials say the suspect drove off while the woman was still in the car, but let her out about a mile away.
fox2detroit.com
Instagram post leads investigators to firearms stolen from Westland gun store
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - Photos posted to Instagram helped investigators track down firearms that were stolen from a Westland gun store during a Sept. 11 break-in. According to a court filing, investigators looking at social media saw photos posted Sept. 16 of Keijuan Watkins holding a distinctive rifle with a group of people.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver partially ejected from vehicle dies in crash on I-94 in Detroit, EB freeway closed: MSP
One woman is dead after troopers say she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into the median while driving on I-94 in Detroit on Wednesday morning.
1 Woman Died After A Motorcycle Crash On I-94 (Detroit, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motorcycle crash on Wednesday on I-94 In Detroit. According to the police, the woman was traveling east on the freeway near Woodward Avenue. Her motorcycle [..]
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman partially ejected, killed after crashing into median overnight on I-94
DETROIT – A woman was partially ejected and killed overnight when she crashed into the median on I-94 in Wayne County. The crash happened around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the eastbound lanes of I-94 near Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Officials said a woman lost control of her...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Thief, getaway driver, their brothers arrested after 76+ guns stolen in Westland, Dearborn Heights
WESTLAND, Mich. – A thief, a getaway driver, and both of their brothers have been arrested after a large group of people smashed their way into stores in Westland and Dearborn Heights to steal at least 76 guns, police said. Brandon Carter and Damond “Turk” Jordan Jr. have been...
MSP: Bystander points out carjacking suspects who fled on foot after crashing on downtown Detroit freeway
Authorities are investigating after suspects in a recent carjacking were arrested after crashing on a downtown Detroit freeway Monday afternoon. A bystander pointed officers in the direction of the fleeing suspects.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit garbage truck worker finds decomposed body in trash can
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A body was found by a garbage truck worker picking up trash Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. According to police, the employee was emptying cans in front of homes around 4 p.m. when he saw a body fall into the truck near Albion near Sturgis. Police said...
fox2detroit.com
Police: Drunken man slams innocent driver into pump at Eastpointe gas station
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A drunken driver caused a crash that destroyed an innocent driver's car after he ran a red light Wednesday in Eastpointe, police said. According to police, Dalton Ray Leforce, 28, of Sterling Heights, was driving north on Gratiot when he ran a red light at 10 Mile and hit a Ford Fusion driven by a 16-year-old girl. The impact pushed the driver of the Fusion to swerve and hit a gas pump at a station on the corner.
Protestors call Ypsilanti Township license plate reader plan ‘mass surveillance’
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - It wasn’t on the agenda, but that didn’t stop a group of residents from showing up to give Ypsilanti Township leaders an earful about a plan under consideration to install automated license plate readers for use by police throughout the Ypsilanti area. Roughly 15...
Comments / 0