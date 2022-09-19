ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lawrence County, NY

CLEARED: Route 11 in St. Lawrence County

LAWRENCE, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of Route 11 in St. Lawrence County closed Wednesday morning. This took places at 7 a.m. on September 21 and included both lanes of Route 11 between County Route 49 and County Route 55. According to officials, the closure was due to a crash...
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
UPDATE: Missing woman found in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that 37-year-old April Bartlett of Utica has been found safe in North Carolina. April had been missing since Saturday, September 18th, 2022. UPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
UTICA, NY
In April of last year, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state’s first “build-ready” solar project to be hosted on the old tailings pile of Benson Mines in the Town of Clifton. Well, we’re seeing this 20-megawatt facility again, with plans for more than 62,000 panels, this time with confirmation that the Adirondack Park Agency must weigh in on its approval. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority has applied for permits including for a large, public utility, and APA commissioners will decide whether to sign off at their board meeting on Thursday. (Editor’s note: The project was approved. See story here.)
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Saint Lawrence County, NY
Canton, NY
St. Lawrence County man arrested on assault charges, victim injured

NORFOLK, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from St. Lawrence County has been arrested on assault charges. According to New York State Police, a domestic dispute occurred on South Main Street in the town of Norfolk on September 17. Troopers responded and 57-year-old Peter F. Cavanaugh of Norfolk was identified...
NORFOLK, NY
Local News: Judge Anthony Brindisi Sworn in as New Court of Claims Judge

Utica, NY – Surrounded by family and friends, Judge Anthony Brindisi was sworn in as the new Court of Claims Judge for the Utica region*. The oath was administered to Brindisi by the Presiding Judge of the Court of Claims, Judge Richard Sise in the Utica Court of Claims courtroom. The former Congressman and State Assemblyman was officially nominated by Governor Kathy Hochul back in May to be a Judge on the Court of Claims and his nomination was unanimously approved by the State Senate in June. The Court of Claims is the official forum for claims against the State of New York and certain State-related authorities.
UTICA, NY
A New License Plate In New York State

There is nothing like taking a long ride around New York State in the fall. From Buffalo to Long Island, there are some amazing things to see and do. We are blessed here in New York State to have some of the most picturesque views in Autumn. Pumpkin picking, fresh cider and decorating for Halloween are all so fun! But there is something new this fall that some drivers are very excited about.
North Country man charged with Criminal Mischief in Wilna: NYSP

WILNA- A North Country man is faced with an accusation that stems from a disturbance earlier this week, authorities say. Brandon L. Neddo, 28, of Natural Bridge, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Carthage) shortly before 10:30 a.m. Monday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal mischief in the fourth-degree.
WILNA, NY
Races to Watch in New York’s 2022 General Election

Election Day 2022 is less than two months away and there’s much at stake in New York, both at the state and national levels. After a messy redistricting process led to a bifurcated primary, the general election is well underway for statewide, state legislative, and congressional seats. At the...
ELECTIONS
Lawsuit Filed Over New NY State Gun Law Restricting Concealed Carried

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Two Western New York residents have filed a lawsuit against a new state gun law restricting concealed carried. Back on September 1, the new law went into effect expanding the number of sensitive and restricted locations where guns could be carried, like schools, daycares, libraries, restaurants that serve alcohol.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
State News: Gov. Hochul Announces NYS Accepting Applications for More than $3B Available in Grants to Fight Climate Change

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that state agencies, counties, cities, towns, villages and tribal governments throughout New York State can now apply for new funding to support initiatives designed to boost resiliency and mitigate the effects of climate change, including the threats of flash flooding, wildfires and hurricanes. This year, FEMA will make up to $2.295 billion available to states through the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant program and up to $800 million through the Flood Mitigation Assistance grant program. As September marks National Preparedness Month, Governor Hochul also encouraged New Yorkers to assess their own personal preparedness so they can remain safe before, during and after a disaster.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Adirondacks’ largest solar project to date

ENERGY INDUSTRY

