‘We were in this together’: Woodstock woman recalls parallel lifetime with Queen Elizabeth II

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was lost for words as she heard the news that Queen Elizabeth II had died as she was giving a press briefing.Her Majesty died peacefully aged 96 on Thursday, 8 September, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, Buckingham Palace announced.Footage shows Ms Jean-Pierre answering a question from Fox News' Peter Doocy before being informed of the monarch's passing."Our hearts and our thoughts go to the family members of the Queen," Ms Jean-Pierre said.

