Merlin, OR

KTVL

Truckload of grapes crashes on North Applegate Road

MURPHY — Rescue crews are at the scene where a semi-trailer full of grapes rolled over in the 9400 block of North Applegate Road in Murphy. "There are also reports of pools of oil along North Applegate Road," Rural Metro Fire said in a release, "(or maybe grape juice?)"
MURPHY, OR
Merlin, OR
Rogue River, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRST SIGNIFICANT RAIN SINCE EARLY JULY

Just ahead of the beginning of fall on Thursday, Roseburg saw its first significant rain since early July, on Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .33 inches of rain. While .01 inches of rain was recorded on Monday and also on September 12th, the last time Roseburg got more precipitation than that was between the afternoons of July 5th and July 6th when .17 inches of rain was recorded.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FIRE DANGER LEVEL DECREASES TO HIGH IN JOSEPHINE/JACKSON COUNTIES

The fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry Protected lands in Josephine and Jackson counties has decreased to high. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said this affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and Bureau of Land Management lands. Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at II.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

One dead after two vehicle crash on Highway 140

Jackson County, Ore. — One person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash on Sunday in Jackson county on highway 140. At approximately 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 140 near milepost 17. An investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California , attempted to make a U-turn. She turned in front of an eastbound gray Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by 29-year-old Cory M. Trujillo of Grants Pass. The Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 38 Fatal, Douglas Co., Sept. 21

On Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 1:34 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 38 near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Toyota Prius, operated by Nathan F. Rowe (29) of Yoncalla, lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve. The vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment, overturned and caught fire. Rowe sustained critical injuries and was transported to Riverbend Medical Center. A passenger, Kelsey Willburn (28) sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 38 was affected for 4 hours while the OSP Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Medical Examiner, North Douglas County Fire and EMS and ODOT.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

roguevalleymagazine.com

Taprock Northwest Grill – Pacific Northwest Flair At the Rogue River

Taprock Northwest Grill is where Grants Pass locals take their out-of-town guests!. But why wait to experience great food with a Pacific Northwest flair against the backdrop of the beautiful Rogue River and iconic Caveman Bridge?. Taprock features breakfast, lunch, and dinner as well as holiday special events. Local beer...
GRANTS PASS, OR
oregontoday.net

NewsBreak
Environment
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
GRANTS PASS, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Brews and Pizza on the Wild Side!

If you’re enjoying a craft beer, perusing unique pizza options, and enjoying a fun atmosphere perfect for gatherings large and small, you might be at Wild River Pizza!. With locations in Grants Pass, Medford, Cave Junction, and Brookings, Wild River has a varied menu that likely to offer options for all in your party!
GRANTS PASS, OR
cascadebusnews.com

ColeBreit Opens Medford Office

(Photo | Courtesy of ColeBreit Engineering) ColeBreit Engineering is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Medford, Oregon. With over 50 mechanical and electrical professionals residing in Oregon, Washington and California, ColeBreit can now better support our Rogue Valley and Southern Oregon clients. The new office is located at 122 E Main Street in downtown Medford.
MEDFORD, OR

