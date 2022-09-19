Read full article on original website
KTVL
Wildfire season may be winding down, but Ashland agencies are already planning ahead
ASHLAND — With fire danger in Jackson and Josephine counties downgrading to moderate risk, the wildfire season may be nearing its end; but already agencies in Ashland are planning ahead. Police and firefighters in Ashland split the city's disaster planning into two parts. Ashland firefighters focus on defensible space,...
KTVL
Crashed semi carrying paint products blocks northbound Interstate 5 near Glendale
All lanes are now clear, but the cleanup continues on the shoulder of Interstate 5. The Oregon Department of Transportation estimates the backup is roughly 7 miles long. A semi-truck and trailer carrying paint products has crashed, blocking the northbound lane of Interstate 5. The accident occurred near Stage Pass/Glendale...
KTVL
Truckload of grapes crashes on North Applegate Road
MURPHY — Rescue crews are at the scene where a semi-trailer full of grapes rolled over in the 9400 block of North Applegate Road in Murphy. "There are also reports of pools of oil along North Applegate Road," Rural Metro Fire said in a release, "(or maybe grape juice?)"
KTVL
Rainfall reduces fire risk in Jackson, Josephine counties to "Moderate" on Wednesday
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES — Widespread rain across Jackson and Josephine counties has prompted multiple agencies to reduce the wildfire risk from 'High' to 'Moderate' beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 12:01 am. “Eighty-seven percent of all wildfires are human-caused, and we’re asking everyone to do their part to...
kqennewsradio.com
FIRST SIGNIFICANT RAIN SINCE EARLY JULY
Just ahead of the beginning of fall on Thursday, Roseburg saw its first significant rain since early July, on Tuesday. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said the Roseburg Regional Airport recorded .33 inches of rain. While .01 inches of rain was recorded on Monday and also on September 12th, the last time Roseburg got more precipitation than that was between the afternoons of July 5th and July 6th when .17 inches of rain was recorded.
kqennewsradio.com
FIRE DANGER LEVEL DECREASES TO HIGH IN JOSEPHINE/JACKSON COUNTIES
The fire danger level on Oregon Department of Forestry Protected lands in Josephine and Jackson counties has decreased to high. Public Information Officer Natalie Weber said this affects 1.8 million acres of state, private, county and Bureau of Land Management lands. Weber said the Industrial Fire Precaution Level will remain at II.
KDRV
UPDATE: New rescue boat helps couple whose mystery raft is causing 911 calls
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is checking on a lead about the owners of a mystery raft stranded on the Rogue River. It appealed to the public today for information related to the "Homemade Huck Finn" style raft stuck on rocks at the Savage Creek rapid without riders.
KTVL
One dead after two vehicle crash on Highway 140
Jackson County, Ore. — One person is dead after a 2 vehicle crash on Sunday in Jackson county on highway 140. At approximately 2:30 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash on Highway 140 near milepost 17. An investigation revealed an eastbound white Lexus SUV, operated by Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California , attempted to make a U-turn. She turned in front of an eastbound gray Chevrolet Tahoe, operated by 29-year-old Cory M. Trujillo of Grants Pass. The Chevrolet collided with the driver’s side of the Lexus.
oregontoday.net
kptv.com
Highway 140 crash leaves woman dead
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two vehicles on Highway 140, near milepost 17, left a woman dead Sunday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the crash just after 2:30 p.m. to find that an eastbound white Lexus SUV tried to make a U-turn when it was hit by a gray Chevrolet Tahoe. The driver of the Lexus, Elizabeth Reynolds, died at the scene. Her two dogs survived and were taken to the animal shelter. The driver of the other car was not injured.
roguevalleymagazine.com
oregontoday.net
KTVL
Classes cancelled Wednesday due to structural problem at Crater High School
MEDFORD, Ore. — Wednesday classes at Crater High School have been canceled Sept. 21 to allow engineers to address a yet unspecified problem with part of the school's building. Superintendent Walt Davenport wrote to the district Tuesday evening, saying engineers "discovered a structural deficiency at the Crater Campus. The...
KDRV
UPDATE: SchoolWatch: Crater High School closed rest of week for roof integrity concern
CENTRAL POINT, Ore. -- Central Point School District says today Crater High School (CHS) will stay closed the rest of this week for a structural concern. It says student activities will continue, including football and other sports. It also says it is not employing distance learning or looking to do so during the closure.
KDRV
OSP identified Californian as deadly Highway 140 Jackson County crash victim
OSP says Elizabeth Reynolds of La Jolla, California, died in a crash Sunday, September 18, 2022 at approximately 2:30pm near Brownsboro. OSP says the crash near milepost 17 in Jackson County involved Reynolds' Lexus SUV and a Chevrolet Tahoe operated by 29-year-old Cory Trujillo of Grants Pass. OSP says its...
MANZANITA REST AREA SHOOTING- Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR. – On Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 4:17 PM, law enforcement officers from the Oregon State Police and the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call reporting shots fired within the Northbound Manzanita Rest Area on I-5, just north of the Merlin Rd. Exit. The 911 caller further reported a female had been shot.
KTVL
Suspect deceased after officer-involved shooting at I-5 rest area in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Updated Sept. 21 at 12:28 pm:. Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley of the Grants Pass Police Department told News10 the suspect who was shot during a confrontation with Oregon State Police troopers and Josephine County Sheriff's Office deputies at the Northbound Manzanita rest area on Interstate 5 is now deceased.
roguevalleymagazine.com
cascadebusnews.com
ColeBreit Opens Medford Office
(Photo | Courtesy of ColeBreit Engineering) ColeBreit Engineering is excited to announce the opening of a new office in Medford, Oregon. With over 50 mechanical and electrical professionals residing in Oregon, Washington and California, ColeBreit can now better support our Rogue Valley and Southern Oregon clients. The new office is located at 122 E Main Street in downtown Medford.
