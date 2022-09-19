Bees vital to Central Valley agriculture

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – September is National Honey Month. Bees are particularly vital to central valley agriculture, according to Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO Ryan Jacobsen.

Jacobsen says honeybees specifically, are responsible for about one-in-three bites of food we have each day.

“So much of our food wouldn’t be possible with the pollination services of honeybees,” said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen adds, “During the almond pollination season… in February and March, over 80 to 90% of the nation’s bees are here in the San Joaquin Valley.”

