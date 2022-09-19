ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tamarac, FL

Broward
2d ago

I love to see sovereign citizens in jails and courts , they don’t like following the laws of the lands and get a rude awakening quickly.

Click10.com

Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tamarac, FL
Crime & Safety
State
Florida State
City
Tamarac, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
#Ford#Northwest Sixth Street
WSVN-TV

Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida

MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

South Florida actress missing from Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is looking for a local actress from South Florida after she went missing on Wednesday morning. Officers say 35-year-old Jenna Jowers was last seen by her grandmother at the Target on Linton Boulevard near I-95 at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Jowers left the area alone.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise

SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
SUNRISE, FL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
850wftl.com

Man found dead in Lauderhill apartment complex tennis court

(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– Lauderhill police are conducting an investigation after a man’s body was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex. Authorities responded to a call involving an unresponsive man at the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue. According to a written statement by...
LAUDERHILL, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: $76K Armed Robbery and Car Burglaries

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Sept. 12, 2022. On 09/09/2022, deputies responded to an armed robbery where the suspects fled the scene. Tot. Est. Loss: $76,472. Auto Theft. Madison Ave.
TAMARAC, FL
NBC Miami

Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Home: BSO

A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near a home in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines

A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL

