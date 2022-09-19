Read full article on original website
Broward
2d ago
I love to see sovereign citizens in jails and courts , they don’t like following the laws of the lands and get a rude awakening quickly.
Click10.com
Man faces charges for ‘stealing’ homes in Broward with deed scam
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man who stands accused of stealing houses from property owners in Broward County and defrauding the buyers with fraudulent deeds is facing criminal charges Wednesday. Christine McFarland is the legitimate owner of a home she purchased in 2014 in Fort Lauderdale, but Roosevelt Permenter...
OUTRAGEOUS AGENTS: Realtor Anne Sturgis Arrested In Delray Beach
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Real Estate Agent Anne Sturgis is in jail early Wednesday morning following her arrest by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Sturgis was arrested for DUI back in April of 2021. She was additionally charged with reckless driving. Through […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
iheart.com
Man threatens cousins after they evict his sister from their Florida home
Fort Lauderdale, FL - A South Florida man was arrested after threatening his cousins at gunpoint after they evicted his sister from their home. Carlin Daronte Jacobs was arrested by police after confronting two cousins outside of their home on the 2600 block of Northwest 14th Street in Fort Lauderdale last week.
South Florida man faces judge after being accused of abusing bird
A man appeared before a South Florida judge on Tuesday after he was accused of abusing a bird on Florida's threatened species list.
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys cops say a thief used a personal watercraft to commit a crime
Call it the perfect Florida Keys crime. A suspect on a personal watercraft stealing fishing equipment from a docked boat. Police say that’s what happened and arrested a Coral Gables man. He’s accused of using a waterbike to steal from a vessel. Frank Alexander Pena, 22, was released...
iheart.com
Driver caught with dozens of fake licenses and social security cards
Margate, FL - Police arrested a 31-year-old man after finding dozens of fake licenses and social security cards during a traffic stop in South Florida on Saturday. Junior Augustin Jeudy was arrested following a traffic stop on the 5500 block of Atlantic Boulevard for having tinted windows that were too dark.
cw34.com
3 counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, 3 times in Palm Beach County this year
ATLANTIS, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman described as a "combative patient" was arrested in an emergency room, but not before punching a lieutenant from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. A deputy responded to JFK South in Atlantis at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29. The deputy wrote...
cw34.com
Unlawful exposure: Man caught on neighbor's Ring camera told deputy he 'had to pee'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Security cameras are very common these days but one man near West Palm Beach caught his neighbor in a series of acts he wishes he hadn't seen. It happened off Forest Hill Boulevard on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to the arrest report, the...
WSVN-TV
Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony added to Brady List
NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony is facing more controversy. On Tuesday, Tony was added to the Brady List, a list kept by prosecutors of Broward law enforcement officials who could be perceived as having credibility issues. The list includes officers who were convicted...
Fight against rampant property title thefts in South Florida
MIAMI - It only takes minutes for someone to steal your home. South Florida is a hotbed for title thefts. Broward State Attorney Harold Pryor called it one of the easier crimes to commit. One local business owner, however, is stepping up to help protect property owners from fraudsters. Twenty days before the attacks on September 11th, 2001, Kevin Tacher retired his hard hat and moved from the Big Apple to South Florida. In New York, he worked as a firefighter, saving lives. "I've always prided myself on going above and beyond from day one,"...
cw34.com
South Florida actress missing from Delray Beach
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is looking for a local actress from South Florida after she went missing on Wednesday morning. Officers say 35-year-old Jenna Jowers was last seen by her grandmother at the Target on Linton Boulevard near I-95 at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say Jowers left the area alone.
Click10.com
Federal agents seeking help from public to find mail thief in Sunrise
SUNRISE, Fla. – More people are coming forward following an exclusive Local 10 News story about a man stealing mail and packages in Broward County. Residents of the same Sunrise neighborhood are upset about the crimes that keep happening over and over. “Our officers are on the lookout for...
850wftl.com
Man found dead in Lauderhill apartment complex tennis court
(BROWARD COUNTY, Florida)– Lauderhill police are conducting an investigation after a man’s body was found near the tennis courts of an apartment complex. Authorities responded to a call involving an unresponsive man at the Circle Apartments located at 2551 NW 56th Avenue. According to a written statement by...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: $76K Armed Robbery and Car Burglaries
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Sept. 12, 2022. On 09/09/2022, deputies responded to an armed robbery where the suspects fled the scene. Tot. Est. Loss: $76,472. Auto Theft. Madison Ave.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Placing Dead Animals at MSD Memorial to Remain in Jail
A Broward County circuit court judge may have set bonds totaling $750,000 for a man accused of leaving dead animals at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas memorial site, but Robert Zildjian Mondragon won’t be going anywhere soon. The 29-year-old Margate man was arrested Aug. 4 and is facing nine charges...
NBC Miami
Man Hospitalized After Shooting Near Pompano Beach Home: BSO
A man was taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after being shot near a home in Pompano Beach. Broward Sheriff's Office officials said deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded to the home in the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace around 3:30 a.m. after reports of a shooting.
Click10.com
Fort Lauderdale condo residents fed up with management over lack of security amid crime increase
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Residents of an upscale high-rise in Fort Lauderdale say they are fed up with the uptick in crime inside their building. Those people are on edge, with some even telling Local 10 News wanting to break their lease. The increase in crime has happened at...
NBC Miami
South Florida Teacher Fired for ‘Verbal and Physical Abuse' Toward Students
A middle school teacher in Palm Beach County is out of a job after over a dozen students complained of what the school district called “inappropriate interactions" with students in just his first year at the school. Victor Lopez, a math teacher at Boca Raton Community Middle School, was...
NBC Miami
Psychiatric Patient Charge Upgraded to Murder in Pembroke Pines
A resident of a psychiatric hospital in Pembroke Pines is facing a murder charge following the death of a fellow resident. Resident Alexander Ramseur, 63, was arrested about 11 p.m. Sept. 13 at the South Florida State Hospital at 800 Cypress Drive. The victim, whose name police have not released,...
Click10.com
Parkland shooter’s brother says he pulled out of testifying due to ‘harassment,’ plans to sue county
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The brother of the Parkland school shooter pulled out of voluntarily testifying in his brother’s defense in his ongoing death penalty trial owing to “years of harassment” by Broward County and intends to sue the county, he said in a social media post.
