Allegan County, MI

Allegan County, MI
Allegan County, MI
Salem Township, MI
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash

ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
ALLENDALE, MI
2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
