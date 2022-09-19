Read full article on original website
Driver pleads guilty to charges in crash that sent car airborne over US-131
DORR, Mich. — The driver that sent his car airborne over a US-131 exit near Dorr pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated during a preliminary hearing on Thursday. The hearing came months after the original incident in January, which was caught on camera by a traffic cam near the 142nd Avenue exit on US-131.
GR man sentenced to prison for accosting children
A man who accosted children on Grand Rapids’ northwest side last year has been sentenced to prison.
Allegan Co. deputy will not face criminal charges in Nagle's death, prosecutors say
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — The deputy connected to the shooting death of Joseph Nagle will not face charges. The 22-year-old was shot and killed during what began as a traffic stop in Monterey Township near 26th Street and 134th Avenue. Allegan County prosecutors say the shooting was justified given...
Teenaged girl seriously injured in shooting on southeast side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A teenaged girl is seriously hurt after a shooting in Grand Rapids, police say. The incident happened in the 100 block of Fair Street SE Wednesday night. The Grand Rapids Police Department is still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids...
Grand Rapids man pleads guilty to December bank robbery
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids man has pleaded guilty to robbing an Independent Bank in December 2021. 41-year-old Kristin Cole Greinke filed his guilty plea on Thursday. Officials say the robbery happened on Dec. 16, 2021, when Greinke took a taxi to the Independent Bank on Plainfield Avenue.
Portage police turn physical and verbal assault of Fed Ex driver case over to prosecutors
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A physical and verbal assault on a Federal Express driver has sparked allegations that not enough is being done to investigate what may be a hate crime in Portage. Delivery driver Tirell Lipsey, his mother, and several members of ISAAC took their complaint to...
CHARGED | Muskegon Co. tow truck driver faces felony charges for defrauding insurance companies
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The operations manager for a Muskegon County tow truck company is charged with three counts of insurance fraud after investigators say he overbilled insurance companies for towing cars involved in crashes. Andrew Heykoop, operations manager for Eagle Towing in Muskegon County, is charged with three felony...
Driver runs stop sign, hits 18-year-old in Ottawa Co.
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A young woman was hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Ottawa County, the Sheriff's Office says. Deputies say the crash happened at 104th Avenue, near Lake Michigan Drive around 10:11 p.m. Officers report a 21-year-old man from West Olive was driving south on 104th Avenue...
Muskegon Co. judge candidate pleads not guilty in domestic case, prosecutors allege abusive history
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon-Area Attorney and Circuit Court Judge Candidate Jason Kolkema said only a few words during one of his first appearances in court Monday morning. It followed his arrest in mid-August after witnesses reported watching Kolkema beat his girlfriend behind closed doors. “Do you wish to enter...
Family remembers victim in home explosion
A woman who was hospitalized after her house exploded early Monday has died, authorities say.
‘Do you know this man?’ Police look for purse thief
Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of taking a woman's purse.
Two Hurt in Tuesday Night M-45 Crash
ROBINSON TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 21, 2022) – Two youthful drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash west of Allendale on Tuesday night. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jon Knott, deputies and other first responders were dispatched shortly after 10 PM to the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 104th Avenue. That was where a southbound pickup truck, driven by a 21-year-old West Olive man, failed to stop for a stop sign and collided with a westbound SUV, driven by an 18-year-old Grand Haven woman. She was taken to an undisclosed hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while he was treated at the scene for bumps and bruises.
Michigan veteran gets 5 years for fraud over faked injuries
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Michigan veteran has been sentenced to five years in prison after investigators who followed him discovered he had faked injuries that allowed him to claim more than $260,000 in federal benefits. Joseph Gray, 53, of Lawton repeatedly claimed he had lost the use of...
Semi hauling 45k pounds of milk overturns at 28th Street ramp at southbound US-131
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic was tied up on southbound US-131 at the 28th Street ramp after a semi hauling 45,000 pounds of milk containers overturned Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. as the semi-driver was using the 28th Street entrance ramp to southbound US-131 in Grand Rapids.
2 Teens Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured two teens on Sunday morning. The driver, identified as a 15-year-old boy from Hudsonville , was [..]
Woman seriously injured in explosion, fire at house
A woman was seriously injured in an explosion and fire at a house south of Kentwood early Monday.
GRPD investigating death of man found at Fish Ladder Park
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police Detectives are looking into the death of a man who was found at Fish Ladder Park Monday evening. GRPD said the body of the man was discovered around 11:45 p.m. at 600 Front Avenue NW. It wasn't clear how he died, so...
2 teens seriously injured in Ottawa Co. crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single vehicle crash that has seriously injured two teens. Deputies say the incident occurred on Lakeshore Drive in Park Township at 5:15 a.m. on September 18, Sunday morning. The car was traveling south when it ran off...
2 killed after car vs. motorcycle crash in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids police are investigating a crash that left two people dead. The incident occurred near Fulton and College Avenue at 11 p.m. on Sept. 17, Saturday night. Police say a car was going westbound when it made a turn and struck a motorcycle going...
'It shook the whole house': Neighbors, first responders on house explosion in Kent Co.
Firefighters were able to rescue the woman from the back porch of the burning home, where she was trapped. She remains in critical condition, according to police.
