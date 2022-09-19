ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Buffalo Kickoff Live ahead of Bills home opener

By Aidan Joly
 2 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The home opener for the Bills is just a few hours away as the Bills are set to take on the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium at 7:15 p.m. At 5:30, the Buffalo Kickoff Live crew will get you prepared for the game.

Who is on Buffalo Kickoff Live?

News 4’s Josh Reed and Heather Prusak anchor our coverage, along with Thad Brown from our sister station in Rochester, WROC. They’re joined by Sal Capaccio from WGR 550, Tim Graham from The Athletic and Matt Parrino from Syracuse.com.

What should I know about the Titans?

The Titans are 0-1 on the young season, coming off a 21-20 loss to the New York Giants last week.

When can I watch BKL again?

BKL will air again on Sunday, September 25 at 11 a.m. from Miami before the Bills take on the Miami Dolphins.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

