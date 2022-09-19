ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Crain's Detroit Business

Grant Gilbert, son of Detroit mortgage mogul, launches a venture of his own

The son of perhaps Detroit's most prominent businessman is going public with a new business venture of his own. Grant Gilbert — the 24-year-old son of mortgage and real estate tycoon Dan Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert, an entrepreneur and philanthropist — said he's in the process of launching Audetorium LLC, a new brand labeling itself as a multimedia company doing "storytelling of people, culture, and moments through various mediums," including print and digital media, events and podcasting.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million

Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
DETROIT, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant Named One of the Top 50 in America

Michigan has some fantastic restaurants. I really believe the Mitten has some gems that are often overlooked, but maybe part of their charm is that they are hidden diamonds in the rough. Now, the New York Times has released its annual list of the best restaurants in America. One Michigan...
MICHIGAN STATE
Radio Ink

Key Signs Dave & Chuck The Freak

Key Networks will offer ‘Dave & Chuck the Freak’, to radio stations across the U.S. The morning show currently airs on Beasley Media Group’s WRIF-FM, the show’s flagship station in Detroit. “We have been self-syndicating Dave & Chuck the Freak on many of Beasley’s rock stations...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Spot the signs: Counterfeit bills showing up across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Would you know what to do if you were handed a counterfeit bill? Would you even recognize what it looks like?. As it turns out, counterfeit bills are showing up more and more frequently across metro Detroit and law enforcement is sounding the alarm. Irene Huddleston is...
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

The Best LGBTQ Owned Shops in Detroit

Detroit is home to many beautiful shops that attract locals and visitors alike. Here are some of the many LGBTQ-owned shops in the city and the metro area to check out while shopping!. Frida. Named after artist Frida Kahlo, Frida is a women’s appeal and accessories shop. Frida mixes various...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Two Oakland County businesses announce layoffs

Two companies with employees in Oakland County have announced layoffs. Each filed Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) letters with the state. North Carolina Power Home Solar LLC, doing business as Pink Energy, closed its Troy facility at 500 Stephenson Highway on Sept. 12, eliminating at least 500 positions. Company officials declined to give a specific number of cuts, but the state requires a WARN letter for cuts affecting 500 or more employees.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Jason Carr: These are the 3 best pizza spots in Metro Detroit

The best pizza in Metro Detroit is Tania’s out of a liquor store in Royal Oak at 13 and Crooks. You could look at this pie and think, that’s a pie. It has a crust on top of the toppings. And I know that sounds weird but it is brushed with butter and dusted with garlic.
ROYAL OAK, MI
Detroit News

Thieves break into American Coney Island, steal empty cash register

Thieves broke into Detroit's iconic American Coney Island Thursday morning but they didn't get much − only an empty cash register. The break-in, which may have been part of a string of break-ins downtown, happened around 5:35 a.m. at the restaurant on West Lafayette Boulevard. The cash register didn't contain any money since the business was closed when the break-in occurred, a restaurant spokesperson said.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

New Joe Louis Greenway will stretch through 23 communities, 4 cities

A new $240 million greenway continues to take shape in Detroit and portions of Wayne County that will eventually connect nearly two dozen neighborhoods and give pedestrians and bikers a place to explore as early as next spring. Stretching 27.5 miles, the Joe Louis Greenway will be a biking and...
DETROIT, MI

