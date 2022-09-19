The son of perhaps Detroit's most prominent businessman is going public with a new business venture of his own. Grant Gilbert — the 24-year-old son of mortgage and real estate tycoon Dan Gilbert and Jennifer Gilbert, an entrepreneur and philanthropist — said he's in the process of launching Audetorium LLC, a new brand labeling itself as a multimedia company doing "storytelling of people, culture, and moments through various mediums," including print and digital media, events and podcasting.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO