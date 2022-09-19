Read full article on original website
‘Twilight’: Robert Pattinson’s Favorite Scene Involved Kristen Stewart’s Legs on His Shoulders
Robert Pattinson reveals the gross scene that he loved filming when he was on set of the 'Twilight' movies.
Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco go on their first date (again and again) in Meet Cute trailer
There are moments in life that everyone wishes they could go back and change. For Sheila (Kaley Cuoco), it's her first date with Gary (Pete Davidson). The only catch? She has the time machine to actually do it. In the first trailer for Peacock's upcoming rom-com Meet Cute, Sheila finds...
Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary
Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t
It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star
George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast
Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
Katt Williams Explains Why He Believes Jaden Smith Might Have Derailed Will Smith’s Career
Pulling from his own insight into the entertainment industry, Katt Williams opened up about how Jaden Smith might have unintentionally set up Will Smith’s career.
Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’
Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5
Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2
What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
Here’s What Happened When Peter Thomas Popped Up In The ‘RHOP’ Season 7 Trailer
Compilation of reactions to RHOA alum Peter Thomas appearing in the deliciously messy 'RHOP' Season 7 trailer
