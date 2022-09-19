ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
Page Six

Mariah Carey calls out ‘diva’ Meghan Markle: ‘Don’t act like’ you aren’t

It takes one to know one. Meghan Markle — and her “Archetypes” podcast listeners — “started to sweat” after Mariah Carey accused the Duchess of Sussex of “diva moments” in Tuesday’s episode. When Markle, 41, told her guest that she does not personally “connect to” the “diva … persona,” Carey, 53, interrupted. “You give us diva moments sometimes, Meghan,” the singer said. “Don’t act like [you don’t].” The “Suits” alum appeared flustered, asking, “What kind of diva moments did I give you?” Carey then clarified that she meant Markle’s “visual[s]” and not her personality, saying she “didn’t mean” anything by the comment and...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

George Clooney Infuriates Wife Amal After Telling Her That His Kissing Scene With Julia Roberts For Ticket To Paradise Took 80 Takes? The Descendants Star Admits He's Always Drawn To Pretty Woman Star

George Clooney and Julia Roberts reunited for a joint interview for their upcoming big-screen partnership in the romantic-comedy Ticket to Paradise. Clooney shared how he talked about their kissing scene in the film with his wife, Amal, and shared the latter's reaction. George Clooney Says Wife Amal Exclaims 'What The...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Meet the Dancing With the Stars Season 31 Cast

Watch: Bachelorette's Rachel & Gabby on Dancing With the Stars?!. Get ready to return to the ballroom floor. The official cast list for season 31 of Dancing With the Stars—which will premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+—is finally here and chock-full of television and film favorites. Specifically, the casting news, which was announced Sept. 8 on Good Morning America, includes one of the current Bachelorettes, a Real Housewives of New Jersey mainstay and a Cruel Intentions star. That's right, season 31 will include The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey, RHONJ staple Teresa Giudice and movie star Selma Blair.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Ashley Benson
Person
John David Washington
Person
Justine Skye
Person
Rami Malek
Person
Christian Bale
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Drake
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Dm Drama Kate#Drake S Nyc Party#The Ned Nomad#American#Gotham Wireimage Details
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy

There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
BEAUTY & FASHION
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

E! News

213K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy