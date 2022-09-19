ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump says Mar-a-Lago was 'ransacked' and will 'never be the same'

By Joe Hiti
 3 days ago
In this aerial view, former U.S. President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen on September 14, 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida. Photo credit Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The age-old question of whether or not to take your shoes off when entering someone's home was questioned by former president Donald Trump on Sunday night when he accused FBI agents of not removing their footwear while raiding his bedroom.

Trump took his rant about the FBI agents to Truth Social on Sunday night after he previously announced that he would be returning to the Mar-a-Lago residence for the first time since it was raided last month by the FBI.

Before returning, Trump said he wanted to see "the unnecessary ransacking of rooms and other areas of the house." He also noted that he felt "totally violated" returning to his home due to the FBI's presence.

After getting the chance to look around his Florida residence, Trump said that the FBI's lawful search was a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights and that his home would "never be the same."

"It was 'ransacked,' and in far different condition than the way I left it," Trump wrote on his social media site. "Many Agents - And they didn't even take off their shoes in my bedroom. Nice!!!"

Trump has claimed that the FBI left areas of his home a "mess" and attempted to make him look sloppy by throwing documents on the ground to be photographed — following the release of the photo by the Justice Department.

"They took them out of cartons and spread them around on the carpet, making it look like a big 'find' for them," he wrote on Truth Social. "They dropped them, not me — Very deceiving."

While Trump and those close to him are calling for the investigation into the documents to be stopped, accusing the FBI of having political motives, most voters said they would like the investigation to continue in a recent poll.

The poll was conducted by NBC News, and it found that 56% of voters want to continue the investigations, including 92% of Democrats but only 19% of Republicans.

The poll also found that Trump's favorability since he left office is near all-time lows, with only 34% of respondents having a positive view of the former president, the lowest reported number since April 2021, when only 32% viewed him positively.

Part of the reason for the negative opinions of Trump comes from his recent rallies in which everything is on the table for what he could discuss. On Saturday, things got weird in Ohio when the former president started in on QAnon conspiracy theories.

Nonetheless, as the midterm elections continue to inch closer, the true extent of Trump's influence will be tested when multiple Republicans he's endorsed battle it out to try and reclaim power in Congress.

Comments / 6

