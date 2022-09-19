ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Wbaltv.com

Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland

ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
HALETHORPE, MD
mocoshow.com

Man Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole for 2020 Murder

Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced defendant, Biet Van Tran, 65, to life without the possibility of parole on the charge of first-degree murder of victim, Linh Pham, 23, and to an additional 55 years in prison for two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the stabbing attacks on Quy Luc, 32, and Thi Nyguen, 22.
SILVER SPRING, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?

Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Sherri Papini, California mom behind kidnapping hoax, sobbed when confronted with evidence of her lies

Sherri Papini, the California mother sentenced for faking her kidnapping in order to run off with a former love interest and then collecting victims’ assistance funds for years, begged her husband and police not to pursue charges against one of her fake abductors before they ultimately confronted her with the truth of her scheme: Her abductors did not exist.
REDDING, CA
Wbaltv.com

I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school

CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Fox News

North Dakota woman who brought raccoon into bar facing criminal charges

A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence...
MADDOCK, ND
dbknews.com

Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot

Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
MARYLAND STATE
Fox News

Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Dem state senators to resign amid accusations of bribery, domestic abuse

Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on two state senators, also Democrats, to resign on Thursday amid bribery charges and accusations of domestic abuse. Democratic state Sens. Emil Jones III and Michael Hastings resigned from their party leadership positions earlier this week following the accusations, but Prtizker argues that doesn't go far enough. Jones is facing bribery charges, while Hastings is facing accusations of violent domestic abuse from his estranged wife.
ILLINOIS STATE
beckersasc.com

Washington physician suspended indefinitely for inappropriate conduct

Spokane, Wash., physician Thomas Osten, MD, was suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine anywhere in the state after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct with patients, CBS affiliate KREM reported Sept. 20. In April 2021, Dr. Osten allegedly raised a patient's shirt without consent and made inappropriate comments about her appearance and...
SPOKANE, WA
WMDT.com

Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1

MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Craiglist scam targets DC apartment hunters

WASHINGTON - It's described as a full-on operation. "I've unfortunately received a few frantic phone calls saying, "Hey Koki, I wired you $5,000, and I haven't heard back from you. What's going on with the property?" Koki Adasi is the executive vice president at Compass Real Estate. "The biggest headache...
WASHINGTON, DC
baltimorebrew.com

Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval

BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
BALTIMORE, MD
Fox News

Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'

Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA9

VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera

SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
SILVER SPRING, MD
