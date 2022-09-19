Read full article on original website
Wbaltv.com
Man convicted of murder more than 30 years ago could be freed Friday, some disagree
This week, a Maryland law that played a big role in Adnan Syed's release, could result in a similar fate for a man in a very different case. On Friday, the Juvenile Restoration Act could help release a man convicted of murder more than 30 years ago. In 1988, 16-Year-Old...
Wbaltv.com
Pizza tab led authorities to track suspect in Maryland
ARBUTUS, Md. — Federal authorities arrested a Maryland man on charges connected to the 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol. Authorities said Paul Lovley, 23, of Halethorpe, is associated with the group America First, which the Anti-Defamation League said is connected to alt-right figures and white supremacists. Lovley has been on the radar of federal officials since at least May 2021.
Fox News
AP report on slain North Dakota teen omits alleged assailant thought victim was 'Republican extremist'
An Associated Press report on the killing of a North Dakota teen by a drunk 41-year-old man over a "political argument" declined to note the alleged assailant reportedly thought the victim was part of a "Republican extremist group." The Wednesday report from Associated Press stated, "A driver charged with fatally...
US drops charges against judge accused of helping illegal immigrant avoid ICE capture
A Massachusetts judge accused of helping an illegal immigrant evade an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer reached an agreement with federal prosecutors more than three years after her indictment. U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary Cunha announced Thursday that Newton District Court Judge Shelley Joseph will refer...
mocoshow.com
Man Sentenced to Life Without Possibility of Parole for 2020 Murder
Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, Judge Sharon Burrell sentenced defendant, Biet Van Tran, 65, to life without the possibility of parole on the charge of first-degree murder of victim, Linh Pham, 23, and to an additional 55 years in prison for two counts of attempted first-degree murder for the stabbing attacks on Quy Luc, 32, and Thi Nyguen, 22.
baltimorebrew.com
Remember the new travel policy that was enacted in the wake of Marilyn Mosby’s overseas trips?
Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.
Sherri Papini, California mom behind kidnapping hoax, sobbed when confronted with evidence of her lies
Sherri Papini, the California mother sentenced for faking her kidnapping in order to run off with a former love interest and then collecting victims’ assistance funds for years, begged her husband and police not to pursue charges against one of her fake abductors before they ultimately confronted her with the truth of her scheme: Her abductors did not exist.
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: Mother-in-law likely was target of explosive found near school
CARNEY, Md. — Baltimore County police identified a husband and wife who were charged after Tuesday's discovery of a suspicious package that prompted theevacuations of schools and homes. Joseph Vickery, 43, was charged with several possession of explosive device-related charges. He was also charged with drug and firearm-related offenses....
North Dakota woman who brought raccoon into bar facing criminal charges
A woman who brought a wild raccoon into a North Dakota bar, which prompted state health officials to issue a warning about potential rabies exposure, is facing criminal charges. Erin Christensen, 38, of Maddock, is charged with misdemeanor counts of providing false information to law enforcement, tampering with physical evidence...
Colorado lawmaker voted outside his district, seeks to dismiss felony charge
An attorney for a Colorado lawmaker has asked El Paso County prosecutors to dismiss a felony charge that he voted outside the district he lives in and represents in 2020, citing incorrect information presented to a grand jury before his indictment. Dan Kaplan, an attorney for Democratic Sen. Pete Lee,...
New York's strict gun laws leave veterans fearful they could wind up in jail over 21-gun funeral salute
Veteran organizations in New York are fearful the state’s new, strict gun laws could lead to the prosecution of members participating in the long tradition of firing a 21-gun salute at a veteran’s funeral. "They may say we won't be arrested, but we're not going to take those...
Maryland Gov. candidate demands opponent's book be removed from schools
BALTIMORE — Maryland’s Republican candidate for governor is demanding that school officials remove a book written by his opponent from classrooms, libraries and reading lists. Republican Dan Cox accuses Democrat Wes Moore of misleading voters about Moore's background. Cox says school kids should not be lied to. Moore...
dbknews.com
Marylanders can vote on these five referendums on the November ballot
Marylanders will be able to vote on numerous referendum efforts in November’s midterm election — including legalizing cannabis for adults 21 and over, requiring state legislators to reside in the legislative district in which they run for office and renaming certain state courts. A ballot initiative or referendum...
Illinois Gov. Pritzker calls on Dem state senators to resign amid accusations of bribery, domestic abuse
Democratic Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker called on two state senators, also Democrats, to resign on Thursday amid bribery charges and accusations of domestic abuse. Democratic state Sens. Emil Jones III and Michael Hastings resigned from their party leadership positions earlier this week following the accusations, but Prtizker argues that doesn't go far enough. Jones is facing bribery charges, while Hastings is facing accusations of violent domestic abuse from his estranged wife.
beckersasc.com
Washington physician suspended indefinitely for inappropriate conduct
Spokane, Wash., physician Thomas Osten, MD, was suspended indefinitely from practicing medicine anywhere in the state after multiple allegations of inappropriate conduct with patients, CBS affiliate KREM reported Sept. 20. In April 2021, Dr. Osten allegedly raised a patient's shirt without consent and made inappropriate comments about her appearance and...
WMDT.com
Marylanders to consider renaming high courts with Ballot Question 1
MARYLAND – When Marylanders hit the polls in the November General Election, they will vote on a handful of ballot questions. The questions include issues like residency requirements for certain elected officials, legalizing marijuana, how much civil jury trials can cost, and abolishing the Howard County Orphan’s Court.
fox5dc.com
Craiglist scam targets DC apartment hunters
WASHINGTON - It's described as a full-on operation. "I've unfortunately received a few frantic phone calls saying, "Hey Koki, I wired you $5,000, and I haven't heard back from you. What's going on with the property?" Koki Adasi is the executive vice president at Compass Real Estate. "The biggest headache...
baltimorebrew.com
Trip to England by Nick Mosby aide is up for Board of Estimates approval
BOE is asked to pay $9,000 for an overseas course attended by Mosby’s chief of staff about “the skills and qualities that lead to success of a chief of staff”. Last month, Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby was booked to stay four nights at a $539-a-night suite in Ocean City during the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) convention.
Christians slam Newsom for 'disgusting' pro-abortion billboards quoting Jesus: 'Satanic'
Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking flak from Christians who are offended by his multi-state billboard campaign that promotes abortion by quoting Jesus. Last week, Newsom took to Twitter to tout the billboards his gubernatorial campaign is erecting in Texas, Oklahoma, Mississippi and four other "anti-freedom" states where abortion is restricted or outlawed.
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
