Crafted by the mayor and his top aides, those rules were cast aside yesterday to accommodate a $9,000 travel request by her husband’s chief of staff. In the first months of Brandon Scott’s administration, the question of whether Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby should have gotten Board of Estimates approval for her travels to Europe, Africa and the United Kingdom preoccupied his top aides and others.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 17 HOURS AGO