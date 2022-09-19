ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falls Church, VA

Falls Church News-Press

News & Notes: September 22 – September 28

Falls Church Chick-fil-A Hosts Fundraiser to Support Kenya. From Monday, September 19 to Saturday, September 24, select Washington D.C.-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants will donate half of all proceeds from Chocolate Chunk Cookie purchases to students in Mugaa, Kenya. Donations will provide textbooks and teaching materials for the sponsored community through a partnership with 410 Bridge. Guests can visit the participating restaurants below to purchase a cookie and support efforts in Mugaa.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
VIRGINIA STATE
travel2next.com

20 Things To Do In Alexandria VA

Settled along the west bank of the Potomac River is a scenic little city that oozes historic charm. Dating back to the 18th century, Alexandria has had centuries to amass a collection of sights and attractions to ensure that any visitor has plenty to choose from. The town that would...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Virginia

What's your favorite comfort food? If the answer is some crispy and hot fries with a juicy burger then keep on reading because you in the right place. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you love burgers. In fact, you should visit them even if you don't love burger because these places might just change your mind about them. Are you curious to see if your favorite spots are on the list? Keep on reading to find out and don't forget to mention your favorite burger places in Virginia in the comment section.
VIRGINIA STATE
clayconews.com

Governor Glenn Youngkin Announces Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia

RICHMOND, VA - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced yesterday that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable Artificial Intelligence (AI) applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Virginia

If you have never been to Virginia, then you are definitely missing out on a lot of fantastic places. To prove it, I have put together a list of three gorgeous but often overlooked places in Virginia that you should definitely explore on your next trip, if you haven't already. Here's what made it on the list.
VIRGINIA STATE
630 WMAL

Press Release: Artificial Intelligence Company to Expand Headquarters in Virginia

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Enabled Intelligence, Inc., a provider of secure and accurate data labeling services to enable artificial intelligence applications, will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church in order to increase capacity. The project will create 117 new jobs.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
sungazette.news

In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight

Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
GREAT FALLS, VA
Virginia Mercury

What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money

As efforts to speed up the transition to electric vehicles intensify, Virginia is expected to receive $100 million from the federal government over the next five years to install public electric vehicle charging stations.  The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act puts $7.5 billion toward building out a network of electric vehicle charging stations nationwide. Of […] The post What Virginia wants to do with $100 million in electric vehicle charging money appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Countries Virginia imports the most goods from

Stacker compiled a list of the countries Virginia imports the most goods to using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Countries are ranked by the highest value of imports in 2021 with Virginia. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
VIRGINIA STATE
theriver953.com

Governor Youngkin Announces Over $1.2 Million in Virginia Grants

Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced more than $1.2 million in Growth and Opportunity for Virginia (GO Virginia) grant awards for four projects focused on innovative workforce development initiatives designed to expand talent pipelines in technology sectors, as well as foster entrepreneurial startups, business development and venture investment. “GO Virginia allows...
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Cranes at Port of Virginia on track to be disassembled by Sept. 30

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc., the operator of 11 metal recycling facilities in Virginia and North Carolina, announced that it is on track to complete the scrapping of three ship-to-shore cranes at the Port of Virginia in Hampton Roads by Sept. 30. The cranes, which are estimated to weigh more than...
VIRGINIA STATE
northernvirginiamag.com

These Cozy Virginia Airbnbs Will Give You All of the Fall Foliage Feels

Engulf yourself in stunning autumn views when you book your next vacation getaway at one of these rental spots. Now is the perfect time to book your ideal fall getaway. Whether you want to spend your days in the mountainous regions of Blue Ridge and Shenandoah or by the water on Chincoteague Island or at Lake Anna, these six charming Airbnbs will allow you to kick back and relax by the colorful falling leaves, crisp woods, or by the autumnal lakeside shore.
SHENANDOAH, VA
ffxnow.com

Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units

A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
TYSONS, VA
