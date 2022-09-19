Read full article on original website
Iowa to receive over $5 million to boost high-speed internet in rural communities
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa is set to receive millions of dollars to boost high speed internet in rural communities. The Biden administration announced more than half a billion dollars for 20 states to provide reliable, affordable, high-speed internet to everyone. Iowa will get more than $5...
Rain limits amount of fieldwork Iowa farmers could do last week
DES MOINES, Iowa — Widespread rainfall across the state of Iowa resulted in 5.8 days suitable for fieldwork during the week ending September 18, 2022, according to the USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service. Row crop harvest has begun, and other fieldwork included chopping silage, cutting hay, and seeding cover crops. Producers were also preparing equipment and bins for harvest.
Taiwan to buy $2.6 billion in Iowa corn & soybeans over next few years
DES MOINES, Iowa — Taiwan officials in Des Moines Tuesday signed letters of intent to buy an estimated $2.6 billion worth of Iowa corn and soybeans over the next few years. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and other lawmakers welcomed the Taiwanese delegation to the State Capitol Building where the deal was signed.
Missouri Senate passes individual income tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri taxpayers could get a break on income taxes under a proposal passed by the state Senate. The GOP-led chamber on Wednesday voted 24-4 in favor of the bill. The measure now heads to the Republican-led House for consideration. The bill would cut the top...
Southeast Iowa residents warned about possible election fraud scheme
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Authorities in southeast Iowa are warning residents about a possible election fraud scheme. The Mahaska County Auditor's Office and the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office have received reports that residents have been getting phone calls originating from New York state. The caller reportedly asks questions about...
Missouri Senate moves on compromise plan to cut income taxes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri senators have given first-round approval to a plan to cut individual income taxes. Senators on Tuesday advanced a compromise bill. Republican Gov. Mike Parson called lawmakers back for a special session on tax cuts because of higher-than-unusual revenue growth this year. Parson wants lawmakers...
Missouri Senate committee negotiates income tax cut
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) -- Missouri state senators have advanced two plans to cut income taxes. The Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday voted out Republican Gov. Mike Parson's bill and an alternative proposal. Parson wants lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. Another proposal by Sen....
Doctor admits to fraud involving more than 2,000 patients
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A doctor from Washington D.C. pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to Medicare and Medicaid fraud involving more than 2,000 patients in Missouri whom he never met. The U.S. Attorney's office in Kansas City said 36-year-old Oluwatobi Alabi Yerokun pleaded guilty to one count of...
State of Iowa passes 10,000 COVID-19 deaths
Iowa now has seen more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths since the coronavirus pandemic began, new data from the Iowa Department of Public Health shows. The data, which updates every Wednesday, shows 10,051 people have died where COVID-19 was either the underlying cause or contributing factor. The grim milestone comes as...
