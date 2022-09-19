Read full article on original website
Man arrested in Gwinnett hit-and-run that killed woman
A Norcross man has been arrested on multiple charges related to Wednesday’s fatal hit-and-run crash at a busy Gwinnett County intersection, authorities said.
Arrest made in quadruple shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a quadruple shooting on Tuesday evening in front of a DeKalb County home. Mariceo Godwin was booked into the DeKalb County Jail a day after the shooting which sent three people to the hospital and injured a fourth person. It...
Detective: Man linked to fatal shooting at QuikTrip through rental car, cellphone
Family and friends of Bradley Coleman packed a Gwinnett County courtroom Wednesday to get a look at one of the men accus...
Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
Witness to deadly Norcross hit-and-run speaks up
A woman says she saw the victim, 66-year-old Sadie Ware, just moments before she was hit along Indian Trail Lilburn Road. Police are looking for the driver who ran her over.
Driver arrested in hit-and-run that left 66-year-old Gwinnett woman dead
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of hitting and killing a 66-year-old woman as she walked across a busy Gwinnett County road has been arrested. Gwinnett police say 33-year-old Ismael Perez was driving down Indian Trail Lilburn Road on Wednesday morning when he crashed into 66-year-old Sadie Ware near Steve Reynolds Boulevard.
Atlanta shooting injures 2 along Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Two people have been shot along the Downtown Connector near 10th Street, the Atlanta Police Department says. Few details are available about the shooting. The call came in just after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say. All northbound lanes are closed following the incident. All lanes were blocked for...
Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint in Stone Mountain, warns other drivers to be vigilant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are trying to identify four men who lured a Lyft driver into a Stone Mountain neighborhood and robbed her at gunpoint over the weekend. It happened just after 3 a.m., according to DeKalb County police, who said the woman was answering a...
Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Sadie Ware.
Gwinnett County woman missing for weeks without phone, wallet, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police need your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks and is medically dependent on taking insulin. Officials say 60-year-old Deborah Cope was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving her home on Hunters Cross Lane in Norcross.
Clayton County mother wants drivers to know devastating speeding can be
Destiny Lavender says her son has been in a coma for 3 weeks ever since a hit-and-run put him in the hospital. She says she wants all drivers to remember his face as an example of the life changing damage cars can cause.
Man exposes himself to employees from Midtown apartment balcony, police say
ATLANTA - He exposed himself while on the balcony of his Midtown Atlanta apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police say. Mercedes New was arrested around 4:30 p.m. after Atlanta police say he walked out onto his balcony of his apartment, located at 22 14th Street NW, and exposed himself. The incident...
Police: Woman tricked out of $10K with gambling scam in Perimeter Mall parking lot
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have a warning for shoppers after they say a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars at Perimeter Mall. The victim claims she was approached by an unknown woman in the parking lot of the mall who convinced her to play a card game for money.
Hit and run leaves son unconscious, mother begs drivers to slow down
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother wants you to see what a hit and run has done to her son, so drivers will think twice about slowing down in residential areas. At 13 years old, Da’Varrie Lavender should be in school, or hanging out with friends. Instead, Destiny Lavender's son has been in a coma-like state for nearly three weeks.
Person shot multiple times at Clayton County Motel 6, gunman on the run
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A gunman is on the run after a shooting at a Clayton County motel early Wednesday morning. Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that the shooting happened at a Motel 6 on the 600 block of Southside Commercial Parkway. Medics rushed the victim, who had multiple...
Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder
HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified
LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
Officers: Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Fayetteville Ollie's
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting. Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet. After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV. If you...
