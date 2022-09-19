ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lilburn, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lilburn, GA
City
Stone Mountain, GA
County
Gwinnett County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Gwinnett County, GA
Crime & Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta shooting injures 2 along Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Two people have been shot along the Downtown Connector near 10th Street, the Atlanta Police Department says. Few details are available about the shooting. The call came in just after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say. All northbound lanes are closed following the incident. All lanes were blocked for...
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime
fox5atlanta.com

Woman killed in Gwinnett County hit-and-run, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department confirmed a woman died from injuries in a hit-and-run on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7 a.m. near Indian Trail Lilburn Road and Steve Reynolds Boulevard in Norcross, police said. The victim was identified by police as 66-year-old Sadie Ware.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man exposes himself to employees from Midtown apartment balcony, police say

ATLANTA - He exposed himself while on the balcony of his Midtown Atlanta apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police say. Mercedes New was arrested around 4:30 p.m. after Atlanta police say he walked out onto his balcony of his apartment, located at 22 14th Street NW, and exposed himself. The incident...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Hit and run leaves son unconscious, mother begs drivers to slow down

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother wants you to see what a hit and run has done to her son, so drivers will think twice about slowing down in residential areas. At 13 years old, Da’Varrie Lavender should be in school, or hanging out with friends. Instead, Destiny Lavender's son has been in a coma-like state for nearly three weeks.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Debbie Collier case: Criminal profiler warns of possible 'budding serial killer' after missing mom's murder

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Debbie Collier was last seen on Sept. 10 — and found dead the next afternoon 60 miles away after sending money and a cryptic note to her daughter. The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday revealed that investigators have found no evidence of either a suicide or a kidnapping. Detectives have served "several" search warrants and were looking to identify persons of interest.
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man killed in Gwinnett County auto shop shooting identified

LILBURN, Ga. - Police have identified the man killed on Monday morning at a business located along Stone Mountain Highway. Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound around 10:30 a.m. behind the business located at 4534 Stone Mountain Highway. Police say several car businesses...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officers: Suspects wanted for shoplifting from Fayetteville Ollie's

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Fayetteville police are asking the public for help identifying two suspects wanted for shoplifting. Officials say on Aug. 23, the two suspects stole an unknown amount of merchandise from Ollie's Bargain Outlet. After taking the items, police say the suspects left in a white SUV. If you...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy