CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother wants you to see what a hit and run has done to her son, so drivers will think twice about slowing down in residential areas. At 13 years old, Da’Varrie Lavender should be in school, or hanging out with friends. Instead, Destiny Lavender's son has been in a coma-like state for nearly three weeks.

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO