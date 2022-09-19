ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Virginia grand jury approves more charges against DC rapper in mall shooting

By Brian Farrell
DC News Now
DC News Now
 2 days ago

Editor’s Note : The above video originally ran on Aug. 12, 2022 .

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A grand jury signed off on additional charges against a rapper accused of opening fire in Tysons Corner Center in June.

Noah Settles, a rapper from D.C. who goes by the name “No Savage,” could spend as much as 45 years in prison if he is convicted of the charges facing him.

Settles, whom police arrested for the shooting that took place at the mall after he turned himself in, faced five charges prior to Monday , including Attempted Malicious Wounding. The grand jury added two more charges. Those new charges include Possession of a Concealed Weapon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u189m_0i1piKaK00
Rapper No Savage held without bond

Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said he wants the case to send a message to the community that even though no one was hurt, the shooting was traumatic for people.

“It would be inappropriate for me to say I’m going to actually ask for ‘X’ right now at the beginning of this but what I can tell you is we are going to be seeking a significant penalty,” Descano said.

As of Monday, no trial date had been set.

Comments / 32

John Moore
2d ago

for all you DC supporters thinking no savage is getting less time. this is the Commonwealth of Virginia no the soft against crime district of Columbia. My home state will teach this 🤡 a lesson about shooting in Tyson corner Mall. Tyson corner Mall isn't Iverson Mall 😐

Reply(4)
8
New World Order
2d ago

you right is that right these articles need to stop using that term rapper nobody knows these people so please stop with the rapper this and rapper that unless you're not well known that's just a regular person that did some dumb s***👁

Reply(3)
4
