Milwaukee, WI

mkewithkids.com

5 Free Kid-Friendly Tours Happening This Weekend

This weekend is Doors Open Milwaukee, Historic Milwaukee’s annual event that offers more than 100 free tours of buildings around Milwaukee. This year, 22 tours are designated as family-friendly, and they’ll have family passports available to stamp at the locations you visit. Here are five of the free...
MILWAUKEE, WI
On Milwaukee

Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar

Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
On Milwaukee

Stroll through the Racine Zoo by the light of 1,000 Jack-O'-Lanterns

This article was written in partnership with our friends at the Racine Zoo.Lions and tigers … and pumpkin masterpieces?! Yep, the Racine Zoo will soon host one of the city’s most bewitching and creative Halloween happenings. Jack-O’-Lantern Nights rolls in the Racine Zoo from Thursday, Sept. 29 through...
RACINE, WI
WISN

Petfest returns to Summerfest grounds

MILWAUKEE — It will be another busy weekend at the Summerfest grounds, but this time, the stars will be performing on four legs. Petfest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature several shows of athleticism, including...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Doors Open offering in-person tours this weekend

MILWAUKEE — Historic Milwaukee's Doors Open event will take place Saturday and Sunday, offering tours of more than 100 locations throughout Milwaukee. Last year's event was virtual because of COVID-19. Various buildings such as places of worship, gardens, small businesses and more will be available to the public, ranging...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wuwm.com

Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee

In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
MILWAUKEE, WI
mkewithkids.com

5 Fall Events You Don’t Want to Miss (2022)

Temperatures are cooling off, but the Fall events schedule is heating up. Make the most of Autumn at these special events, hand-picked by our Editors. This weekend (September 23-25) is Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and everyone enjoys free admission!. There will be free live entertainment on several...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Funky Monkey opening on Main Street

WAUKESHA — Mike Gonzalez, former co-owner of Casa del Rio, has begun a new venture in downtown Waukesha, hoping to bring affordability and uniqueness to their new local hangout. The new sports bar called Funky Monkey, 351 W. Main St., will be holding a grand opening later this month.
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg

CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
CEDARBURG, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Promises is Wonderfully Weird in Walker’s Point

Promises is a new neighborhood bar and venue located at Sixth and National in the heart of Walker’s Point. Owned by longtime friends Joey Turbo and Casey Hughes, the bar hopes to enrich the area as a hub for all things entertainment as well as be a welcoming, caring space for all who come through. The bar has three rooms encompassing two stages, a covered patio, a TMNT arcade game, pinball, pull tabs, a pool table, a DJ booth and TVs to watch sports. Their menu features a variety of domestics, liquors, local craft beers on draft and non-alcoholic options to choose from.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

National Voter Registration Day events kick off in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. In Milwaukee, nonpartisan groups spent Tuesday getting potential voters registered. With fewer than 50 days to Election Day, the urgency to get people registered is ramping up. "We are trying to go to the people, meet the people where they are...
MILWAUKEE, WI

