The Rave fights back against Deer District concert venue development
The Rave Eagles Club is promoting a petition arguing against the development of a new concert venue in Milwaukee's Deer District.
mkewithkids.com
5 Free Kid-Friendly Tours Happening This Weekend
This weekend is Doors Open Milwaukee, Historic Milwaukee’s annual event that offers more than 100 free tours of buildings around Milwaukee. This year, 22 tours are designated as family-friendly, and they’ll have family passports available to stamp at the locations you visit. Here are five of the free...
On Milwaukee
Hidden gem: Bounce Milwaukee's second floor bar
Get ready to soak up more bar articles, imbibable stories and cocktailing content, brought to by Miller Lite. For more of our Bar stories click here!. Bounce Milwaukee is already tucked away in an industrial area in Bay View, but the adults-only bar is even a bit more secluded. Husband-and-wife...
CBS 58
Festa Italiana returns to Italian Community Center in Milwaukee this weekend
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Festa Italiana returns to Milwaukee Saturday, Sept. 24 and Sunday, Sept. 25. Frankie Jupiter got a sneak preview with President of the Italian Community Center Rose Anne Ceraso Fritchie and Public Relations Manager Sandy Winard. For more details click here.
On Milwaukee
Stroll through the Racine Zoo by the light of 1,000 Jack-O'-Lanterns
This article was written in partnership with our friends at the Racine Zoo.Lions and tigers … and pumpkin masterpieces?! Yep, the Racine Zoo will soon host one of the city’s most bewitching and creative Halloween happenings. Jack-O’-Lantern Nights rolls in the Racine Zoo from Thursday, Sept. 29 through...
WISN
Petfest returns to Summerfest grounds
MILWAUKEE — It will be another busy weekend at the Summerfest grounds, but this time, the stars will be performing on four legs. Petfest is back at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, Sept. 24. from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It will feature several shows of athleticism, including...
WISN
Doors Open offering in-person tours this weekend
MILWAUKEE — Historic Milwaukee's Doors Open event will take place Saturday and Sunday, offering tours of more than 100 locations throughout Milwaukee. Last year's event was virtual because of COVID-19. Various buildings such as places of worship, gardens, small businesses and more will be available to the public, ranging...
wuwm.com
Asian-Latino restaurants find a home in Milwaukee
In the kitchen of AsianRican Foods, a cook fires up some carne frita, big hunks of fried pork. It reminds me of a Chinese dish: roast pork belly. While pork sizzles in the fryer, she makes mofongo to go with it, pounding fried plantains with chicharron, spices, and lots of garlic.
mkewithkids.com
5 Fall Events You Don’t Want to Miss (2022)
Temperatures are cooling off, but the Fall events schedule is heating up. Make the most of Autumn at these special events, hand-picked by our Editors. This weekend (September 23-25) is Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and everyone enjoys free admission!. There will be free live entertainment on several...
WISN
Panic! At The Disco's Milwaukee concert canceled after COVID-19 postponement
MILWAUKEE — Panic! At The Disco has canceled their concert at Fiserv Forum. The band was originally set to play Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 16, but announced just a few hours before the show that it was canceled due to COVID-19. The band's Chicago date, at the United Center, was also canceled the next day.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Funky Monkey opening on Main Street
WAUKESHA — Mike Gonzalez, former co-owner of Casa del Rio, has begun a new venture in downtown Waukesha, hoping to bring affordability and uniqueness to their new local hangout. The new sports bar called Funky Monkey, 351 W. Main St., will be holding a grand opening later this month.
Local leaders say streets beyond Brady could go car-free
A deadly hit and run on Brady Street is sparking a conversation about options to increase pedestrian safety.
Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Nessie!
Nessie is about a year old and a foster dog through the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Tenant revealed for new building in downtown Cedarburg
CEDARBURG - A new brick building is being built on Mill Street between Washington and Hanover avenues and people have been wondering for a while what will go in there once it’s finished. Now we know. Katrina and Shawn Wendtland of Grafton will be opening a restaurant called Brunch,...
shepherdexpress.com
Promises is Wonderfully Weird in Walker’s Point
Promises is a new neighborhood bar and venue located at Sixth and National in the heart of Walker’s Point. Owned by longtime friends Joey Turbo and Casey Hughes, the bar hopes to enrich the area as a hub for all things entertainment as well as be a welcoming, caring space for all who come through. The bar has three rooms encompassing two stages, a covered patio, a TMNT arcade game, pinball, pull tabs, a pool table, a DJ booth and TVs to watch sports. Their menu features a variety of domestics, liquors, local craft beers on draft and non-alcoholic options to choose from.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crab Du Jour server fired, cited after throwing drink at customer
GREENFIELD, Wis. - A server at the Crab Du Jour restaurant on S. 76th Street in Greenfield has been fired and cited for disorderly conduct after throwing a drink in a woman's face Aug. 16. The Milwaukee woman said she complained that her food was cold and asked for it...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee 'regular illegal dumping spot' draws neighbors' ire
A Milwaukee man who lives on 35th and Fairmount says the neighborhood has become a makeshift dumpster. FOX6's cameras Tuesday, Sept. 20 found dressers, a wheelchair, tables and more dumped on the street.
Milwaukee mayor wants to cut 17 police officers to balance budget
Mayor Cavalier Johnson made his first budget address as the city’s mayor and the $1.7 billion budget includes cuts to the Milwaukee Police Department.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Soup In Wisconsin
Here's where you can find it, and what to order.
WISN
National Voter Registration Day events kick off in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — Tuesday was National Voter Registration Day. In Milwaukee, nonpartisan groups spent Tuesday getting potential voters registered. With fewer than 50 days to Election Day, the urgency to get people registered is ramping up. "We are trying to go to the people, meet the people where they are...
