sungazette.news
In Great Falls, dark skies at night not everyone’s delight
Great Falls residents are of two camps when it comes to the dark-skies-preserve ordinance now being drafted by Fairfax County government officials. One group sees tougher lighting rules as a boon for astronomers, scientific education and public health. If approved, the new regulations would continue the Great Falls community’s long-standing...
alexandrialivingmagazine.com
Living the Vida Style at Old Town’s Newest Consignment Boutique
Off the beaten path that is King Street, tucked back behind Pedego Bikes, Old Town’s newest consignment boutique opened last month at 210 N. Lee St. in Suite 104. Visitors are welcomed by the shop’s warm, boho style and the shop’s name, Vida Style, is proudly displayed in gold letters on a light pink wall behind the checkout counter.
Eater
Money Muscle BBQ’s Owners Buy a Fledgling Fried Chicken Stand in Silver Spring
Silver Spring’s year-old fried chicken shack and soft-serve stand Fryer’s Roadside was just scooped up by a nearby restaurant group with some serious smoker skills. Pitmaster Ed Reavis and his wife Jennifer Meltzer, the owners of seafood stalwart All Set and next-door sibling Money Muscle BBQ in downtown Silver Spring, just purchased Fryer’s Roadside at Meadowood Shopping Center (12830 New Hampshire Avenue) and plan to reopen later this fall.
Falls Church News-Press
Virginia is Home for Wine and Beer Lovers
Falls Church has many wonderful local events to attend. In addition to that, one of the many benefits of living here is the proximity to events all around Northern Virginia. This guide is your one-stop shop to the numerous Food and Wine festivals and events taking place this year. From cookoffs to wine tastings, home-grown fruits to potlucks, there is something for everyone to attend and enjoy. Find the event that fits you best. You are guaranteed to find an event that fits you and your schedule perfectly! Enjoy yourself, unwind, and enjoy the wonderful foods and beverage in Northern Virginia.
Falls Church News-Press
News & Notes: September 22 – September 28
Falls Church Chick-fil-A Hosts Fundraiser to Support Kenya. From Monday, September 19 to Saturday, September 24, select Washington D.C.-area Chick-fil-A® restaurants will donate half of all proceeds from Chocolate Chunk Cookie purchases to students in Mugaa, Kenya. Donations will provide textbooks and teaching materials for the sponsored community through a partnership with 410 Bridge. Guests can visit the participating restaurants below to purchase a cookie and support efforts in Mugaa.
theburn.com
Foster’s Grille in South Riding officially opens today
The return of Foster’s Grille to Loudoun County will be complete today — Wednesday, September 21 — with the official 11 a.m. opening of a new location in the South Riding Market Square shopping center. That’s the Giant and Home Depot anchored center off Loudoun County Parkway...
For Sale: Four bedrooms, two baths and one cousin
WASHINGTON — A house for sale in D.C. really caught our eye. Four bedrooms, two baths and a cousin. The $664,500 home in Northwest comes with a guy living in it. At first glance, the listing for a rowhouse 746 Newton Place in Columbia Heights looks like a pretty good deal.
Washingtonian.com
Should You Tip on Top of a Restaurant Service Charge?
If you’ve dined out lately, you’ve probably encountered something like this when the check arrives: an automatic 18-to-22-percent service charge tacked onto the bill—plus a line for leaving a tip. Confused? You’re not the only one. Does your server still expect you to tip? How much...
Virginia Connection Newspapers
McLean's Hidden Gems, Landmark Restaurants
The McLean Family Restaurant is a classic family dining institution. It serves breakfast until 3 p.m., and its flexible menu can find the right meal "for the pickiest of eaters," according to its website. \StarNut Gourmet is a specialty food, coffee, and tea shop offering breakfast selections, including croissants and...
NBC Washington
Thousands of Dollars' Worth of Comic Books Stolen: Store Owner
Someone stole an estimated tens of thousands of dollars' worth of comic books from a store in Falls Church, Virginia, police said. A patrol unit responded to a call from the 500 block of S. Washington Street about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday and discovered Victory Comics' front door shattered, Falls Church police said. The owner was notified and went to the store.
Police search for Northern Virginia 'smash-and-grab' jewelry robbers
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating three robberies in Fairfax Co. that took place at Tyson's Corner Center, Fair Oaks Mall and a jewelry store in Springfield. Now, officials are working to determine whether or not the robberies are connected. According to police, the first robbery happened on...
VIDEO: Terrifying downtown Silver Spring shooting caught on camera
SILVER SPRING, Md. — A terrifying shooting in the busy heart of downtown Silver Spring last December sent club goers ducking for cover as the now convicted shooter opened fire. On Wednesday, a Montgomery County judge handed the 29-year-old gunman -- John Tomlinson, -- his sentence: 15 years in prison. He'll spend a mandatory ten years behind bars.
Falls Church News-Press
F.C. Mayor Shocked by Condition of Bridge
News of some dangerous crumbling infrastructure in the City of Falls Church that caught the mayor by surprise, embodied in a revealing photograph of the underside of the street bridge on S. Oak Street, stunned members of the Falls Church City Council at their work session, held virtually, Monday night.
Woman hit by car in Tysons Corner area shopping center, critically hurt
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that woman who was on foot in a shopping center parking lot had critical injuries after a car hit her Wednesday afternoon. The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that it happened at 8389 Leesburg Pike. That address is in the Tysons Corner area, near the Greensboro […]
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces artificial intelligence investment expansion in Fairfax
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Wednesday that Enabled intelligence, Inc., will invest $1.4 million to expand its headquarters in Fairfax County, Virginia. The company will add over 10,000 square feet of classified and unclassified office space to its operations located at 6400 Arlington Boulevard in Falls...
themunchonline.com
2059 Huntington Ave Apt 1204
Renovated 1 BR 1 Ba in Hunting Creek Club - This unit has been renovated with modern fixtures and finishes. Beautiful views of the Alexandria skyline from your private balcony. This 1 BR 1 BA condo has granite countertops, SS appliances, HW floors in all the living areas. Kitchen, Dining, and Living Room are open and bright with views of Alexandria. Bath is updated with modern fixtures.
ffxnow.com
Developer seeks to convert Tysons office building into ‘live/work’ units
A developer that turns aging, underused office buildings into apartments designed for residential and work use has set its sights on a property in Tysons just east of the Capital Beltway. Madison Highland hopes to repurpose the offices at 2000 Corporate Ridge into about 236 live/work units that would range...
Spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil starts fire, destroys Virginia barn
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The culprit behind a fire that caused half a million in damages after destroying a barn belonging to northern Virginia homeowners was the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil in a flowerbox, Loudoun County said. “Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough […]
alxnow.com
Alexandria businesses to start paying rent for on-street dining and shopping
Without discussion, the Alexandria City Council on Saturday (September 17) unanimously approved a proposal to charge rent to local businesses that use their street parking spaces for dining and shopping. The new rule combines the city’s commercial parklet program with the outdoor dining program that was implemented during the pandemic....
Inside Nova
PHOTOS: A new home for shelter pets in Prince William County
The long-awaited new Prince William County Animal Shelter celebrated its grand opening Saturday with a ribbon cutting and more than 40 pets finding their forever homes. The $16.7 million project replaces the old shelter on Bristow Road built in 1975. The old building was 6,646 square feet and not up to state standards. The new facility, on the same property, is more than 25,000 square feet.
