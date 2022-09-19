ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Comments / 1

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Fast-moving fire slows traffic on SR 24 near Moxee

MOXEE, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:02 p.m. The fire is now out, according to a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management. It burned between 150 and 200 acres and the cause is still unknown. There was initially concerns for nearby cattle, but none were harmed. A reporter on scene said...
MOXEE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fertilizer#Green Algae#Stagnant Water
102.7 KORD

Report of Second Plane Crash in as Many Days was Actually a Drill

(Pasco, WA) -- An accidental misreporting of an additional aircraft crash at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, WA Wednesday morning around 9:15 am. According to Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire, the incident was actually a training exercise which had been planned for months in advance. Residents were already on edge after the near calamitous aircraft crash yesterday of a private jet which skidded down the runway, catching fire at about 7 am. 10 employees of Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute were onboard the plane, though luckily nobody was hurt in the crash.
PASCO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board

UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
PASCO, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
City
Walla Walla, WA
City
Moses Lake, WA
City
Richland, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Sheriff's Office reports deadly crash in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the early afternoon of Sept. 20. According to a release from Sergeant Beau Lamens with the GCSO, the crash happened near parking lot...
MOSES LAKE, WA
102.7 KORD

Moses Lake Man Busted, Used Fake Business to get COVID Relief

The man's sentencing hearing will be coming up on January 5th, 2023. Moses Lake man creates fake catering business to get COVID business funds. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern Washington (Federal court) announced Wednesday a Moses Lake man has agreed to a plea deal concerning his stealing COVID relief funds.
MOSES LAKE, WA
102.7 KORD

Fiery Plane Crash at Tri-Cities Airport

Details are still pouring in about a fiery plane crash at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington on Tuesday morning. A malfunction forced the plane to land without its landing gear (front wheel) with ten passengers onboard en route from Chehalis, temporarily haulting all air traffic in and out of PSC.
PASCO, WA
ncwlife.com

Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary

Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY

Police, fire respond to fatal crash in Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash in Othello Monday night. The crash occurred on State Route 26 and S Reynolds Road at around 9:15 p.m. Washington State Patrol said two cars were involved, and at least one of the vehicles rolled over. WSP, the...
OTHELLO, WA
KXLY

Moses Lake man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining PPP loans

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, 29-year-old Dondre Charles Jackson obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his purported catering and food service business. Jackson’s business was actually fake and did not...
MOSES LAKE, WA
102.7 KORD

Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon

Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
KENNEWICK, WA
102.7 KORD

102.7 KORD

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy