Read full article on original website
Related
Why Is This Still In The Road On SR-240 In Tri-Cities?
Everyday for the last month I have to avoid hitting this THING with my tire as I turn the corner from the Blue Bridge on SR-240. Isn't that someone's job to remove huge chunks of stuff in the roadway? Who's job is it?. The THING I am talking about is...
UPDATE-Missing Moses Lake Couple’s Cellphone ‘Pinged’ in Remote Area
Revised information from the Grant County Sheriff's Office indicates some misinformation was out about a missing Moses Lake couple, and they might be somewhere in Lincoln County. Officials now say both persons were seen in Spokane Airport. The GCSO says earlier information indicated 54-year-old Charles Bergman was seen outside his...
nbcrightnow.com
Fast-moving fire slows traffic on SR 24 near Moxee
MOXEE, Wash. - UPDATE: 6:02 p.m. The fire is now out, according to a firefighter with the Bureau of Land Management. It burned between 150 and 200 acres and the cause is still unknown. There was initially concerns for nearby cattle, but none were harmed. A reporter on scene said...
Moses Lake man claimed $50,000 in COVID relief for fake catering business
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The next Eastern Washington resident to be indicted for fraudulently claiming PPP loan funding during the COVID-19 pandemic was a Moses Lake resident who falsified documents for a fake catering business. As announced by the Office of Vanessa Waldref, the U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report of Second Plane Crash in as Many Days was Actually a Drill
(Pasco, WA) -- An accidental misreporting of an additional aircraft crash at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, WA Wednesday morning around 9:15 am. According to Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire, the incident was actually a training exercise which had been planned for months in advance. Residents were already on edge after the near calamitous aircraft crash yesterday of a private jet which skidded down the runway, catching fire at about 7 am. 10 employees of Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute were onboard the plane, though luckily nobody was hurt in the crash.
Tri-Cities airport re-opened from crash landing with 10 people on board
UPDATE at 10 a.m. PST: Following a morning of emergency response, Tri-Cities Airport (PSC) has been fully re-opened and operations will resume as normal. No further details regarding the condition or identities of those involved in the plane crash and subsequent fire at Pasco’s airport on Tuesday morning have been made public. This is a breaking development. Our original breaking...
ifiberone.com
Tentative timeframe for opening of MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake announced
MOSES LAKE - The developer responsible for the project to build the commercial building that will house MOD Pizza and Chipotle in Moses Lake is seemingly confident about the anticipated opening timeframe. On Wednesday, iFIBER ONE News conversed with Chris Waddle, owner of Hogback Development out of Yakima. Waddle says...
‘Safe by the grace of God.’ NW eye surgical team escapes fiery Tri-Cities plane crash
It was the first plane crash and fire there in 30 years.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KHQ Right Now
Grant County Sheriff's Office reports deadly crash in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - Moses Lake Police and deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) responded to a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead in the early afternoon of Sept. 20. According to a release from Sergeant Beau Lamens with the GCSO, the crash happened near parking lot...
ifiberone.com
HopeSource, New Hope, Serve Moses Lake…local homeless service workers eligible for up to $4,000 in economic relief
The state’s Department of Commerce wants to help those who serve the homeless for a living. On Tuesday, the state announced that it is administering a program for eligible homeless service workers within Washington state to receive a stipend of up to $4,000. Homeless service workers who qualify must...
Why Are You Living in the Worst Town in Washington State?
There are good and bad traits to describe every town, everywhere. It's all in how you look at it, I guess. I googled the safest, most dangerous, and best cities to raise a family in Washington State. As far as the best small towns, I saw the following listed:. Dayton.
Moses Lake Man Busted, Used Fake Business to get COVID Relief
The man's sentencing hearing will be coming up on January 5th, 2023. Moses Lake man creates fake catering business to get COVID business funds. The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Eastern Washington (Federal court) announced Wednesday a Moses Lake man has agreed to a plea deal concerning his stealing COVID relief funds.
This is what happened when a couple from Tri-Cities, WA drove a Tesla to Kansas
Here are some tips if you want to make a long road trip with an electric vehicle. | Guest Opinion
Airbnb in Kennewick Provides Exciting Adventures With Alpacas
You can have an exciting stay in Kennewick with alpacas!. If you have company coming to visit, or want an exciting weekend for yourself, with friendly alpacas, there IS a place to do this! And it's here, in Tri-Cities!. You're invited to stay on a working alpaca farm, where they...
Fiery Plane Crash at Tri-Cities Airport
Details are still pouring in about a fiery plane crash at Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, Washington on Tuesday morning. A malfunction forced the plane to land without its landing gear (front wheel) with ten passengers onboard en route from Chehalis, temporarily haulting all air traffic in and out of PSC.
ncwlife.com
Arrest expected soon in downtown car prowl, burglary
Wenatchee police have made contact with a suspect in a downtown car prowl and burglary last week and expect to make an arrest soon. The Yakima man is wanted for a car prowl at the Riverside 9 apartment complex, then a burglary at Ag Supply on Wenatchee Avenue early Thursday morning.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
KXLY
Police, fire respond to fatal crash in Othello
OTHELLO, Wash. — At least one person died in a crash in Othello Monday night. The crash occurred on State Route 26 and S Reynolds Road at around 9:15 p.m. Washington State Patrol said two cars were involved, and at least one of the vehicles rolled over. WSP, the...
KXLY
Moses Lake man pleads guilty to fraudulently obtaining PPP loans
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A man from Moses Lake pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining $49,999 in COVID-19 relief funds. According to court documents, 29-year-old Dondre Charles Jackson obtained two Paycheck Protection Program loans for his purported catering and food service business. Jackson’s business was actually fake and did not...
Popular Tri-City Eatery Coming to Columbia Park Soon
Following the devastating Cascade Building fire in downtown Kennewick in February, a popular restaurant is moving. The City of Kennewick announced Friday that Foodies will take over the space previously occupied by The Bit at the Landing on Paul Parish Drive, formerly known as Columbia Drive. According to Evelyn Lisigna of the City of Kennewick:
102.7 KORD
Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
102.7 KORD plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1