(Pasco, WA) -- An accidental misreporting of an additional aircraft crash at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, WA Wednesday morning around 9:15 am. According to Ben Shearer with Pasco Fire, the incident was actually a training exercise which had been planned for months in advance. Residents were already on edge after the near calamitous aircraft crash yesterday of a private jet which skidded down the runway, catching fire at about 7 am. 10 employees of Pacific Cataract and Laser Institute were onboard the plane, though luckily nobody was hurt in the crash.

PASCO, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO