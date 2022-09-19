ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Jones talks Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE — Former Notre Dame transfer Luke Jones is now the starting left tackle on offense for Arkansas and is having a very good season. The No. 10 Razorbacks are off to a 3-0 start and Jones has been one of the keys on the strong offensive line. Jones played in all 13 games in 2021 and 10 in 2020. While he had played in all 23 games since sitting out 2019 as a redshirt freshman, this is his first year to start. Following Tuesday’s practice, Jones talked about starting.
Hogs’ 2023 schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
Razorbacks No. 14 in national coaches’ poll

NEW ORLEANS – Arkansas is ranked No. 14 in the second national coaches’ cross country poll of the season, announced by USTFCCCA on Tuesday. Ranked as the top SEC school in the national poll, the Razorbacks are followed by Ole Miss at No. 24, and Alabama at No. 25. Tennessee and Kentucky are each receiving votes.
Arkansas No. 9 in national coaches’ poll

NEW ORLEANS – The second national coaches’ cross country poll of the 2022 season has Arkansas still in the No. 9 position as they head into a loaded field at the Oklahoma State Jamboree on Saturday. The Razorbacks are the top SEC school in the national poll with...
Mary Ann Greenwood, pioneering investment adviser, has died

Mary Ann Greenwood, a philanthropist and retired investment adviser who founded a pioneering woman-owned business in Fayetteville in 1982 when she started M.A. Greenwood & Associates, died Saturday (Sept. 17) in Fayetteville. She was 82. The region’s oldest locally owned independent wealth management firm is now known as Greenwood Gearhart...
Sarah Huckabee Sanders joins Gov. Asa Hutchinson at ideas summit in Bentonville

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced that the lineup for “America Leads: An Ideas Summit” is now final with the addition of former White House press secretary and current Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders joining an already-sterling roster of participants. America Strong and Free will host the summit, which will facilitate discussion of real-world, actionable solutions to the nation’s issues. “America Leads” is scheduled for Oct. 19 at the Momentary in Bentonville, Ark.
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday

NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
This Epic Arkansas Flea Market is a Must Visit

There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Arkansas is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the entire state.
