FAYETTEVILLE — Former Notre Dame transfer Luke Jones is now the starting left tackle on offense for Arkansas and is having a very good season. The No. 10 Razorbacks are off to a 3-0 start and Jones has been one of the keys on the strong offensive line. Jones played in all 13 games in 2021 and 10 in 2020. While he had played in all 23 games since sitting out 2019 as a redshirt freshman, this is his first year to start. Following Tuesday’s practice, Jones talked about starting.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO