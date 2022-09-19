Read full article on original website
GCPS is going downhill fast. While this man was not a student, the number of weapons on campuses and fights in the high schools is staggering. The kids know there are no real consequences. This used to be one of the top school systems in the country. No more.
WGMD Radio
Georgia high school student dies during flag football practice
A high school student in Sandy Springs, Georgia, died on Wednesday during a flag football practice. Sandy Springs police declined to provide details to Fox News Digital, but said they “are working with the family and the school.”. The student suffered a “medical emergency” during the practice, CBS 46...
School district buckling down after crossing guard struck by car in school zone
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A well-known crossing guard is recovering. A driver hit him in a school zone just as students were making their way to school. Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell was at Osborne High School with the warning the school district has for drivers.
CBS 46
Low attendance recorded at Brookwood High day after threat found in bathroom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Worried parents at Brookwood High School pulled their kids out of class, and even more, students skipped school altogether on Tuesday following a threat that hinted at a possible school shooting. The parking lots outside the high school in Snellville were noticeably empty Tuesday afternoon. Madison...
Investigation underway at Gwinnett high school after several fights prompt lockdown
An investigation is underway at a Gwinnett County high school, after more than a dozen fights broke out on Monday morning. The fights led to a lockdown at the school. By some accounts, the number of fights ranged from twelve to fifteen — and nearly all were recorded and posted to social media by students.
CBS 46
Student-athlete dies after medical emergency during game in Sandy Springs
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (CBS46) - A Sandy Springs high school student-athlete died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon. School leaders at The Weber School, a private Jewish school on Roswell Road, confirmed that the deceased student was a member of the school’s senior class.
Brookwood High School in Gwinnett County on high alert after threat
Gwinnett County’s Brookwood High School is on high alert with additional support from the Gwinnett County Police Department today after a threatening message was found on a bathroom wall at the school yesterday. According to school principal Brett Savage, a threat was written on the bathroom wall with a...
College student spots strange man lurking outside her home on doorbell camera
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Gwinnett County woman is warning about her experience after police arrested a Peeping Tom suspect for watching her and a friend through a window. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville, where the victim, who asked not to be identified, said the whole thing made her feel disgusted.
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in quadruple shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a quadruple shooting on Tuesday evening in front of a DeKalb County home. Mariceo Godwin was booked into the DeKalb County Jail a day after the shooting which sent three people to the hospital and injured a fourth person. It...
NE Ga police blotter: Winder man sentenced in shooting, Elberton teen arrested with gun at school
A Barrow County man gets a 25-year prison sentence, his punishment for shooting and wounding two women three years ago: 30 year-old Ralph Jones of Winder pleaded guilty in federal court in a case that was investigated by the FBI and police in Winder. The Elbert County School District says...
fox5atlanta.com
Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
fox5atlanta.com
Man arrested in shooting death of 14-year-old boy at southeast Atlanta strip mall
ATLANTA - Police say they have arrested the gunman who killed a teenager in front of a strip mall less than a month ago. Cecil Adkison, 23, was taken into custody by the Atlanta Police Department’s Fugitive Unit with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force on Tuesday.
fox5atlanta.com
Three hospitalized in quadruple shooting in DeKalb County
Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting. Two teens were later found shot and a man in his 20s showed up at the hospital. A fourth person, a woman in her 40s, was grazed by a stray bullet.
NE Ga police blotter: copper theft arrest in Athens, bus driver arrest in Madison
Athens-Clarke County Police say they are anticipating more arrests in a local copper caper: a contractor has been charged with stealing upward of two thousand pounds of copper wiring from a business in Athens. They say the man arrested is suspected in other copper theft cases elsewhere around the state.
fox5atlanta.com
Death of 13-year-old boy found in woods by Lithonia Park ruled a homicide
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County have officially identified the 13-year-old boy whose body was found in the woods at a park behind a subdivision in Lithonia on Monday. Jamiren Crosby’s death has been ruled a homicide. According to police, officers were called around 4:20 p.m. to...
fox5atlanta.com
Residents of senior living facility scared after numerous car break-ins
ATLANTA - Thieves are preying on people living in a senior living apartment complex. Residents at the Gateway Capitol View apartments in Atlanta say it does not matter where they park, what time they park, or even if they leave their car unlocked, there is always a fear of waking up knowing their car may have been broken into.
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest driver accused of killing 66-year-old Gwinnett County hit-and-run victim
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday morning. Police said 33-year-old Ismael Perez faces vehicular homicide and hit-and-run charges in the death of Norcross resident Sadie Ware. Police said Ware was struck by a truck...
Dispute at Gwinnett car shop leads to fatal shooting, police say
A dispute at a Lilburn auto shop escalated into a shooting that left one man dead Monday morning, Gwinnett County police said.
fox5atlanta.com
19 juveniles, 1 adult charged for huge brawl at Arbor Place Mall, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. - Douglasville Police have arrested over a dozen juveniles and one adult connected with a huge brawl that broke out in early September at Arbor Place Mall. Authorities say they have been actively investigating the fight, which happened at the mall and the nearby Regal Cinemas on Saturday, Sept. 3.
fox5atlanta.com
Peeping Tom spotted in Paulding County
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? Paulding County detectives say there's a Peeping Tom in Oak Glen. A man was caught on camera there peeking through the window of someone's home earlier this week. Detectives are asking that you call their tip line at 770-443-3047 if you...
