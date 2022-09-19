ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Driver in stolen vehicle injures 6 while fleeing troopers in wrong way crash in Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA - Six people were injured after a pickup truck fled from Georgia State Patrol troopers in Downtown Atlanta. Troopers say they spotted a silver Ford with a Florida tag traffic in the emergency lane. The vehicle had been reported stolen, troopers say. When troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle on the ramp from Interstate 20 to the Downtown Connector, troopers say the driver made a U-Turn in the tunnel.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta shooting injures 2 along Downtown Connector, police say

ATLANTA - Two people have been shot along the Downtown Connector near 10th Street, the Atlanta Police Department says. Few details are available about the shooting. The call came in just after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say. All northbound lanes are closed following the incident. All lanes were blocked for...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Fire that gutted century-old business in Coweta County under investigation

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Fire marshals say the fire that gutted a Coweta County landmark on Wednesday evening started in the front of the historic building. Firefighter spent several hours battling the blaze at Heirloom Bakeshop and Market located along Georgia Highway 54 near Sharpsburg. Flames were seen shooting through the roof as crews poured water on the structure using ladder trucks.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Popular Georgia bakery erupts in flames

SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive fire at a well-known bakery and market in Coweta County. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Heirloom Bakeshop located along Georgia Highway 54 near Georgia Highway 34 just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters could be...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Three hospitalized in quadruple shooting in DeKalb County

Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting. Two teens were later found shot and a man in his 20s showed up at the hospital. A fourth person, a woman in her 40s, was grazed by a stray bullet.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man exposes himself to employees from Midtown apartment balcony, police say

ATLANTA - He exposed himself while on the balcony of his Midtown Atlanta apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police say. Mercedes New was arrested around 4:30 p.m. after Atlanta police say he walked out onto his balcony of his apartment, located at 22 14th Street NW, and exposed himself. The incident...
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Death of 13-year-old DeKalb County boy ruled a homicide, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Hit and run leaves son unconscious, mother begs drivers to slow down

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother wants you to see what a hit and run has done to her son, so drivers will think twice about slowing down in residential areas. At 13 years old, Da’Varrie Lavender should be in school, or hanging out with friends. Instead, Destiny Lavender's son has been in a coma-like state for nearly three weeks.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

