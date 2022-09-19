Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Arrest made in quadruple shooting during large fight in front of DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police have made an arrest in a quadruple shooting on Tuesday evening in front of a DeKalb County home. Mariceo Godwin was booked into the DeKalb County Jail a day after the shooting which sent three people to the hospital and injured a fourth person. It...
fox5atlanta.com
Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities in Clayton County are investigating a shooting death at an apartment complex in Morrow. Clayton County police officers responded around 11:30 a.m. Thursday to the 5700 block of Trammel Road in reference to a person shot call. Once at the scene, officers confirmed a homicide occurred. FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating.
fox5atlanta.com
Driver in stolen vehicle injures 6 while fleeing troopers in wrong way crash in Downtown Atlanta
ATLANTA - Six people were injured after a pickup truck fled from Georgia State Patrol troopers in Downtown Atlanta. Troopers say they spotted a silver Ford with a Florida tag traffic in the emergency lane. The vehicle had been reported stolen, troopers say. When troopers attempted to pull over the vehicle on the ramp from Interstate 20 to the Downtown Connector, troopers say the driver made a U-Turn in the tunnel.
fox5atlanta.com
Lyft driver robbed at gunpoint in Stone Mountain, warns other drivers to be vigilant
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Police in DeKalb County are trying to identify four men who lured a Lyft driver into a Stone Mountain neighborhood and robbed her at gunpoint over the weekend. It happened just after 3 a.m., according to DeKalb County police, who said the woman was answering a...
Next-door neighbor saves Henry County man from pit bull attack, he says
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — A Henry County man will not go out to his yard without a gun after he was attacked by two pit bulls. Paul Nix, 65, says he was burning trash in his yard off of Old Macon Highway and didn’t see the attack coming.
Fire rips through bakery built more than 100 years ago in Coweta County
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A large fire engulfed a bakery and market between Newnan and Peachtree City Wednesday evening completely destroying its historic structure. Firefighters responded on-scene to Heirloom Market Co. and Bakeshop in Sharpsburg after the popular bakery went up in flames. Those that work inside the building called 911 to report a fire just after 6 p.m., but fortunately everyone was able to get out safely with no injuries, according to Coweta County Fire Rescue.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta shooting injures 2 along Downtown Connector, police say
ATLANTA - Two people have been shot along the Downtown Connector near 10th Street, the Atlanta Police Department says. Few details are available about the shooting. The call came in just after 9:45 p.m. Wednesday, police say. All northbound lanes are closed following the incident. All lanes were blocked for...
fox5atlanta.com
Gwinnett County woman missing for weeks without phone, wallet, police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police need your help finding a missing 60-year-old woman who has been missing for over two weeks and is medically dependent on taking insulin. Officials say 60-year-old Deborah Cope was last seen on Sept. 7 leaving her home on Hunters Cross Lane in Norcross.
fox5atlanta.com
Fire that gutted century-old business in Coweta County under investigation
COWETA COUNTY, Ga. - Fire marshals say the fire that gutted a Coweta County landmark on Wednesday evening started in the front of the historic building. Firefighter spent several hours battling the blaze at Heirloom Bakeshop and Market located along Georgia Highway 54 near Sharpsburg. Flames were seen shooting through the roof as crews poured water on the structure using ladder trucks.
Police: Woman loses $10,000 after being scammed at Perimeter Mall
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A woman was scammed out of $10,000 as part of a scheme that took place at a metro Atlanta mall, according to the Dunwoody Police Department. Police say a woman at Perimeter Mall was approached by another woman who said she was playing a card game for money and needed her as a witness so that she ”would not be taken advantage of.”
fox5atlanta.com
Police arrest driver accused of killing 66-year-old Gwinnett County hit-and-run victim
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The Gwinnett County Police Department arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run that killed a 66-year-old woman on Wednesday morning. Police said 33-year-old Ismael Perez faces vehicular homicide and hit-and-run charges in the death of Norcross resident Sadie Ware. Police said Ware was struck by a truck...
fox5atlanta.com
Popular Georgia bakery erupts in flames
SHARPSBURG, Ga. - Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a massive fire at a well-known bakery and market in Coweta County. Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the Heirloom Bakeshop located along Georgia Highway 54 near Georgia Highway 34 just around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Firefighters could be...
fox5atlanta.com
Three hospitalized in quadruple shooting in DeKalb County
Witnesses told police a large group of teens and young adults were in the street fighting at the time of the shooting. Two teens were later found shot and a man in his 20s showed up at the hospital. A fourth person, a woman in her 40s, was grazed by a stray bullet.
fox5atlanta.com
Man exposes himself to employees from Midtown apartment balcony, police say
ATLANTA - He exposed himself while on the balcony of his Midtown Atlanta apartment on Wednesday afternoon, police say. Mercedes New was arrested around 4:30 p.m. after Atlanta police say he walked out onto his balcony of his apartment, located at 22 14th Street NW, and exposed himself. The incident...
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of 13-year-old DeKalb County boy ruled a homicide, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The death of a 13-year-old boy whose body was found near a park in Lithonia earlier this week has been ruled a homicide, according to DeKalb Police. DeKalb County Police said in a brief statement on Wednesday that Jamiren Crosby's death remains under investigation, and they ask anyone who might have information to contact the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850.
CBS 46
Woman says she was robbed, carjacked outside DeKalb beauty store
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta woman says she was robbed at gunpoint and carjacked outside of a DeKalb County beauty supply store in broad daylight. She asked to remain anonymous for her own safety. It happened last week when she and her 12-year-old daughter were walking out to their...
fox5atlanta.com
Man wanted for assaulting woman in Fulton County courthouse bathroom, sheriff says
ATLANTA - Deputies in Fulton County are searching for a man accused of assaulting a woman at the Fulton County courthouse on Thursday. Sheriff Patrick Labat said the attack happened in a women's restroom on the second floor of the courthouse. He said a man was "hiding" in the women's restroom and investigators found several bottles of alcohol.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Missing Clayton County teen sisters last seen leaving home
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Officers are asking the public's help finding a pair of missing teenaged Clayton County sisters who have been missing since Monday night. Officials say 15-year-old Lamyiah Edmondson and her sister, 14-year-old Makyiah Perkins, left their home on the 6700 block of Biscayne Boulevard in Rex, Georgia Monday without permission. They never returned home.
fox5atlanta.com
Hit and run leaves son unconscious, mother begs drivers to slow down
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A Clayton County mother wants you to see what a hit and run has done to her son, so drivers will think twice about slowing down in residential areas. At 13 years old, Da’Varrie Lavender should be in school, or hanging out with friends. Instead, Destiny Lavender's son has been in a coma-like state for nearly three weeks.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Woman tricked out of $10K with gambling scam in Perimeter Mall parking lot
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Dunwoody police have a warning for shoppers after they say a woman was scammed out of thousands of dollars at Perimeter Mall. The victim claims she was approached by an unknown woman in the parking lot of the mall who convinced her to play a card game for money.
