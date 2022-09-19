Read full article on original website
Young girl found alone in Pinellas County reunited with parents: PCSO
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said a young girl who was found alone early Thursday morning has been reunited with her parents.
Child Found Walking On The Streets At 2:25 AM Reunited With Her Parents
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – The child has been reunited with her parents, according to Pinellas County Sheriff. Deputies were seeking assistance in locating the parents of an unidentified juvenile who was brought to local law enforcement early this morning. On September 22, 2022, at approximately
Meet the Fla. Man Who Survived Days Lost in Swamp After Gator Took His Arm: 'I'm No Longer Afraid of Death'
As survival stories go, Eric Merda's three-day odyssey spent fighting to stay alive in a Florida swamp after an alligator tore his arm off sets a new standard for human toughness. "I've never been so scared in all my life," Merda tells PEOPLE. "I was in so much pain that...
WINKNEWS.com
DeSoto grandmother shares pain after 12-year-old grandson is killed while crossing the street
A family and a community are heartbroken after a 12-year-old boy was hit by a car and killed. His mother, who was also hit, is fighting for her life. Someone plowed into them while they were crossing the street in DeSoto County Saturday afternoon. The mom was also pushing a stroller, but the toddler inside was not seriously hurt.
Child found wandering near Pinellas Taco Bell reunited with family
A child who was found wandering the streets of South Pasadena Thursday morning has been reunited with their family.
Family of 21-year-old man critically injured in St. Pete attempted road rage murder clinging onto faith
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A crash that could've turned deadly has a family praying their loved one will survive. "He has significant injuries, by all means he should be dead by now. He is not," Shannon Turner said. She's the mother of the 21-year-old man who is in a...
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast View: Tips on weight loss from SMH nurse and nutritionist
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - September is National Cholesterol Awareness month. Changing your diet can have a number of positive effects on your health. But, even with the best intentions, it can be hard to stick to a healthier eating plan. Linh Gordon is a registered nurse and nutritionist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and she stopped by Suncoast View to share successful strategies for weight loss.
Man wanted in Bradenton, accused of killing daughter’s boyfriend
Authorities said Heaven fled the apartment complex and has not been located.
VIDEO: Scissor-wielding Florida man stabs person over 40 times at store, deputies say
A man was arrested in Punta Gorda after stabbing another man with scissors over 40 times Monday, according to deputies.
In Tampa trial, family of Andrew Joseph III remembers ‘golden child’ and says there’s no proof he caused trouble at fair
Today, a Hillsborough Sheriff representative was evasive when asked about why Joseph was painted as a criminal.
Ybor City bar staff passed drugs to patrons inside shot glasses, under trays: police
Four Ybor City bartenders were arrested as part of a Tampa Police Department sting, alleging they sold drugs to bar patrons.
Student dies after getting into wrong car
A University of Tampa student is dead after getting into the wrong car around 1 a.m. Saturday. The driver, who shot the student, told police he feared for his life.
marrymetampabay.com
Bride and Groom Under Bridge Wedding Portrait | St. Petersburg Photographer J&S Media
Marry Me Tampa Bay editor, Anna Coats, created Marry Me Tampa Bay in 2012 to showcase the area's best local weddings and vendors. She has been featured as a wedding expert on the national talkshow Daytime, Fox13, ABC Action News, Great Day Tampa Bay, and Bay News 9 (now Spectrum).
Driver dies in collision on U.S. 41 in Hillsborough County
An 81-year-old man died Wednesday morning after his vehicle collided with a pickup truck at a Hillsborough County intersection, authorities said.
Mysuncoast.com
Previewing the Lilly Pulitzer fashion show with Junior League of Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Junior League of Sarasota is a powerful organization made up of more than 700 women. They are committed to making the community a better place to live. They stopped by Suncoast View to talk about what their goal is and to preview a special fashion show coming up.
Mysuncoast.com
Learning about the Jewish High Holy days with Tempe Emanu-El
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the most sacred season for Jews all over the world. The Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashanah starts Sunday at sundown, beginning a 10 day period of prayer ending with Yom Kippur. Sabrina Silverberg, an educator at Temple Emanu-el and the Sarasota-Manatee community joins...
fox13news.com
Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend
TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
Mysuncoast.com
Getting your home organized for Fall with Simply Organized
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the holiday season quickly approaching, it’s important to get your house organized ahead of the busy times. Simply Organized stopped by the studio to give us tips on how to make homes more arranged.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County Animal Services in need of peanut butter
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Everyone knows that dogs love peanut butter. It’s a comforting treat, especially for dogs in a strange environment. Manatee County Animal Services is putting out an all call for peanut butter. Peanut butter is essential for many of the enrichment treats for our dogs....
fox13news.com
University of Tampa student shot, killed getting into wrong car identified as New Yorker
TAMPA, Fla. - A University of Tampa student who lost his life early Saturday morning as he tried to enter a man’s car has been identified as Carson Senfield. Investigators say Senfield had been hanging out with friends on South Howard Avenue and caught an Uber to his home near the 1000 block of W Arch St. around 1 a.m.
