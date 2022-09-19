ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Suncoast View: Tips on weight loss from SMH nurse and nutritionist

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - September is National Cholesterol Awareness month. Changing your diet can have a number of positive effects on your health. But, even with the best intentions, it can be hard to stick to a healthier eating plan. Linh Gordon is a registered nurse and nutritionist at Sarasota Memorial Hospital and she stopped by Suncoast View to share successful strategies for weight loss.
Mysuncoast.com

Learning about the Jewish High Holy days with Tempe Emanu-El

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This is the most sacred season for Jews all over the world. The Jewish high holiday of Rosh Hashanah starts Sunday at sundown, beginning a 10 day period of prayer ending with Yom Kippur. Sabrina Silverberg, an educator at Temple Emanu-el and the Sarasota-Manatee community joins...
fox13news.com

Friends crushed after University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend

TAMPA, Fla. - The best friends of The University of Tampa student shot and killed over the weekend held each other close outside the West Tampa home he shared with roommates. "There are just no words for what happened – you just never know it's going to be your friend, just a random night, and he's gone forever," said Hannah Hillgrove, whose boyfriend lived with the 19-year-old student.
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Animal Services in need of peanut butter

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Everyone knows that dogs love peanut butter. It’s a comforting treat, especially for dogs in a strange environment. Manatee County Animal Services is putting out an all call for peanut butter. Peanut butter is essential for many of the enrichment treats for our dogs....
