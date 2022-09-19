Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
BlaineTurner Advertising donates to UHC Pro-Am Golf Tournament to benefit WVU School of Nursing Program on the UHC campus
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The UHC Pro-Am will be hosted by WVU Medicine United Hospital Center (UHC), United Health Foundation (UHF), and title sponsor BlaineTurner Advertising (BTA), with the event being held on Monday, Sept. 26, at Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. This is the fourth year for the...
WVNews
Over 2,000 attend Sesquicentennial Celebration
OAKLAND — Several years of planning culminated on Saturday with favorable weather for Garrett County’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, marking the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the county in 1872. Over 2,000 people are estimated to have been in attendance for the day-long free event, which included displays from...
WVNews
GCDCC announces three newly elected members
MCHENRY — The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee (GCDCC) announced that three new committee members were elected in the primary election in July of this year. Jim Hunter and Darryl Glotfelty, both of Accident, and Tracy Edwards of Grantsville will begin their terms on the committee in November.
WVNews
Board approves grade band alignment and modernization plans
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education approved the new grade band alignment and Southern Middle School modernization projects by a 3-1 vote during a public meeting held Monday night at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. The official motion states that Southern Middle will be modernized to become...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
WVU Medicine United Hospital Center selling Oktoberfest baskets
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine United Hospital Center is selling Oktoberfest baskets filled with German inspired foods. The baskets are for sale through pre-orders. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Pediatric and Maternal/Child Compassion, Caring & Comfort Funds at UHC.
WVNews
Grand opening held for dining areas renovations at Glenville State University
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University and Aramark Collegiate Hospitality recently celebrated the completion of months of renovations to the dining facilities on Glenville’s campus with two grand opening events. Throughout the summer, the cafeteria and snack bar areas inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center underwent...
WVNews
Robert Vernon Digman, PhD
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Vernon Digman, PhD, age 92, of Philippi, WV, died Wednesd…
WVNews
Marlene Kay Mick
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marlene Kay Mick, 41, of Mount Clare, left this world on Saturday, September 17, 2022 to live with the angels. Marlene was born April 3, 1981, in Clarksburg the daughter of Mary Kathyrine (Stemple) Mick of Mount Clare and the late Charles Gilbert Mick.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Area emergency & health agencies team up to offer preparedness event for West Virginia Scout troops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Preparedness Weekend, an event sponsored by a group of emergency and health agencies, will give area Scout troops the opportunity to see presentations on wilderness care, CPR, search and rescue, EMS duties, Stop the Bleed, radiation safety, medical helicopter capabilities and more. The...
WVNews
West Virginia IJDC takes action on Harrison County projects
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced $25,000 in funding for an Anmoore sewer project in a news release issued Thursday. The project is one of four sewer and four water system improvement projects approved for funding at the IJDC's meeting on Sept. 7.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council members comment on removal of Pride flags in school; protest planned
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — More than half of Morgantown’s City Council members have now expressed disappointment in Monongalia County School’s decision to not allow Pride flags in the classroom. Mayor Jenny Selin, Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble and Third Ward representative Ixya Vega all shared their thoughts...
WVNews
Firefighters in Garrett and Carroll Counties to receive $1.4 Million
WASHINGTON — Back on Sept. 8, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Jamie B. Raskin, David Trone, and Andy Harris (all Md.) announced $1,399,058.69 in federal funding for Maryland firefighters and first responders in Garrett and Carroll Counties. The funding will directly bolster fire departments,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Check It Out! Book reviews from Ruth Enlow Library
OAKLAND — The Ruth Enlow Library, Garrett County’s public library system, offers reviews each month of books that are currently available for lending.
WVNews
Michael Warren Crofford II
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 34-year-old is accused of injuring another male while allege…
WVNews
Several Quit Now classes available to help kick the nicotine habit
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department currently has three tobacco treatment classes scheduled to begin over the next four months. Each class consists of a series of six sessions, one each week, to help you learn how to change your habits. Participants receive many resources, including a class...
WVNews
Editorial — The rise of fall
Today officially marks the first day of the fall season. One of my favorite things about the fall season is the weather. It’s the time of year where you leave the house in the morning wearing a sweatshirt and you regret wearing it in the afternoon. The famed “hoodie-shorts” combo comes back into play, which gives me nostalgic vibes of the times I would wear that combo walking around campus at WVU preparing to go to a football game.
WVNews
Pendleton County, West Virginia, man praised for 15-month sobriety; gets probation on Harrison drug charges
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County Chief Judge Christopher J. McCarthy praised a 32-year-old Pendleton County man for his 15-month sobriety and continued work at recovery. McCarthy on Wednesday probated Frankie Lee Clark for 5 years for possession with intent to deliver heroin and for participation in a...
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
WVNews
Crash on Interstate 79 northbound between Lost Creek and Quiet Dell, West Virginia, closes one lane
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Quiet Dell has one lane closed this morning, according to Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright. The crash occurred shortly prior to 7:45 a.m. at the 112 mile marker.
Comments / 0