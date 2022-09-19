ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrison County, WV

WVNews

Over 2,000 attend Sesquicentennial Celebration

OAKLAND — Several years of planning culminated on Saturday with favorable weather for Garrett County’s Sesquicentennial Celebration, marking the 150th anniversary of the incorporation of the county in 1872. Over 2,000 people are estimated to have been in attendance for the day-long free event, which included displays from...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

GCDCC announces three newly elected members

MCHENRY — The Garrett County Democratic Central Committee (GCDCC) announced that three new committee members were elected in the primary election in July of this year. Jim Hunter and Darryl Glotfelty, both of Accident, and Tracy Edwards of Grantsville will begin their terms on the committee in November.
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Board approves grade band alignment and modernization plans

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Board of Education approved the new grade band alignment and Southern Middle School modernization projects by a 3-1 vote during a public meeting held Monday night at the Dennett Road Educational Complex. The official motion states that Southern Middle will be modernized to become...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Harrison County, WV
Sports
County
Harrison County, WV
WVNews

WVU Medicine United Hospital Center selling Oktoberfest baskets

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — WVU Medicine United Hospital Center is selling Oktoberfest baskets filled with German inspired foods. The baskets are for sale through pre-orders. All proceeds from the sales will benefit the Pediatric and Maternal/Child Compassion, Caring & Comfort Funds at UHC.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Grand opening held for dining areas renovations at Glenville State University

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Glenville State University and Aramark Collegiate Hospitality recently celebrated the completion of months of renovations to the dining facilities on Glenville’s campus with two grand opening events. Throughout the summer, the cafeteria and snack bar areas inside the Mollohan Campus Community Center underwent...
GLENVILLE, WV
WVNews

Marlene Kay Mick

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Marlene Kay Mick, 41, of Mount Clare, left this world on Saturday, September 17, 2022 to live with the angels. Marlene was born April 3, 1981, in Clarksburg the daughter of Mary Kathyrine (Stemple) Mick of Mount Clare and the late Charles Gilbert Mick.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

West Virginia IJDC takes action on Harrison County projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced $25,000 in funding for an Anmoore sewer project in a news release issued Thursday. The project is one of four sewer and four water system improvement projects approved for funding at the IJDC's meeting on Sept. 7.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Firefighters in Garrett and Carroll Counties to receive $1.4 Million

WASHINGTON — Back on Sept. 8, U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and Congressmen Jamie B. Raskin, David Trone, and Andy Harris (all Md.) announced $1,399,058.69 in federal funding for Maryland firefighters and first responders in Garrett and Carroll Counties. The funding will directly bolster fire departments,...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Several Quit Now classes available to help kick the nicotine habit

OAKLAND — The Garrett County Health Department currently has three tobacco treatment classes scheduled to begin over the next four months. Each class consists of a series of six sessions, one each week, to help you learn how to change your habits. Participants receive many resources, including a class...
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
WVNews

Editorial — The rise of fall

Today officially marks the first day of the fall season. One of my favorite things about the fall season is the weather. It’s the time of year where you leave the house in the morning wearing a sweatshirt and you regret wearing it in the afternoon. The famed “hoodie-shorts” combo comes back into play, which gives me nostalgic vibes of the times I would wear that combo walking around campus at WVU preparing to go to a football game.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
MORGANTOWN, WV

