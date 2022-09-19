Read full article on original website
Related
Multicultural Parade and Festival in Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One by one, dancers from groups with roots in an array of countries made their way down South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, all for the city's Multicultural Parade and Festival. "It is beautiful, and I feel so, I don't know, excited," said Aracellys Spinella, Wilkes-Barre. "I've...
Police search underway in Wilkes-Barre for burglary suspect
WILKES-BARRE — Police from two municipalities are searching a large area of South Wilkes-Barre for a suspect who burglarized a business
These people are still missing in PA, some for decades
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
Luzerne County tackling mail ballot concerns
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. With the issuing of requested mail ballots less then a month away, Luzerne County officials are focused on addressing lingering concerns. Wednesday’s county election board meeting includes discussions about stepping up the preservation of mail ballot drop box surveillance recordings and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern PA
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Skilled trade workers are vital...
WGAL
Pennsylvania expected to expand food assistance program - SNAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is announcing an expansion to the state's food stamp program, which is known asSNAP. More Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. No other specifics were...
Wolf announces $297,000 in new funding for IBEW apprenticeship program
NANTICOKE — Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday said skilled trade workers are vital to Pennsylvania’s economy. “Investing
IN THIS ARTICLE
billypenn.com
How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman
Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
Bigger role may be in store for minority voters in deciding elections
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — The political ads are ratcheting up as state and federal candidates make their appeals to voters on hot-button issues. "There's a lot of attention being paid to who is going to be voting for which candidate," said Wilkes University Political Science Professor Dr. Benjamin Toll. Dr....
Fire destroys car service center in Monroe County
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The roof caved in, and the cars inside melted and were crushed. That was the scene after the fire that destroyed the Gray Dodge Jeep Chrysler and Ram service center on West Main Street in Stroud Township. Stroud Township's assistant Fire Chief says about 100 firefighters...
Little League, bunk bed maker sued by injured player's family
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a boy injured during the Little League World Series is now suing Little League and a furniture maker in Lycoming County. Easton Oliverson from Utah was seriously hurt when his family says he fell from a bunk bed at the start of this year's tournament.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGAL
Mastriano responds to old photo
Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
Former nurse aide sentenced for assaulting patient
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been corrected to reflect the location of the assault. WILKES-BARRE — A former
Josh Shapiro rallies in Pittsburgh, vows to create more labor protections for Pa. workers if elected governor
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro said Monday during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh that he would work to create more labor protections for Pennsylvania workers if elected governor in November. Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, faces Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the general election. On Monday, Shapiro visited...
'Disaster' after massive fire at car service center in Monroe County
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Flames roared several stories high as fire ripped through the Gray Dodge, Jeep, Chrysler, and Ram service center on West Main Street in Stroud Township near Stroudsburg. "One to 10; this was a 10 cause it was fully involved. Obviously, you have vehicles inside full...
cohaitungchi.com
5 Great Things to Do in Pennsylvania for Couples
If you are looking for a romantic weekend away, visit the Lehigh Valley. When you do, you will find plenty of wonderful things to do in Pennsylvania for couples. You can enjoy world-class shows, quality dining, fine wine, historic sites to explore, and so much more. In addition, this charming part of the state includes a collection of towns that boast beautiful scenery, friendly faces, and many opportunities for fun and romance. Although the Lehigh Valley has endless opportunities for romance and quality time with your special someone, here are 5 romantic things you can do.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0