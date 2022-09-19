ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Newswatch 16

Multicultural Parade and Festival in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — One by one, dancers from groups with roots in an array of countries made their way down South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre, all for the city's Multicultural Parade and Festival. "It is beautiful, and I feel so, I don't know, excited," said Aracellys Spinella, Wilkes-Barre. "I've...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WBRE

These people are still missing in PA, some for decades

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, there are 66 people missing in northeastern and central Pennsylvania. Eyewitness News has compiled a list of a few of those cases. Edward Maps, the oldest missing person case in northeast Pennsylvania Of all the people on this list, Edward Maps has […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Luzerne County tackling mail ballot concerns

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. With the issuing of requested mail ballots less then a month away, Luzerne County officials are focused on addressing lingering concerns. Wednesday’s county election board meeting includes discussions about stepping up the preservation of mail ballot drop box surveillance recordings and...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Tensions flare as community opposes warehouse plans

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tensions were high at a school board meeting in the Poconos, as the topic of selling a property to a construction company was up for discussion. The Pocono Mountain School District received an offer of more than $8MIL from Core5 LLC to purchase the former Pocono Elementary School in […]
TANNERSVILLE, PA
pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern PA

Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Skilled trade workers are vital...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania expected to expand food assistance program - SNAP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration is announcing an expansion to the state's food stamp program, which is known asSNAP. More Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, according to a statement from the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. No other specifics were...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
billypenn.com

How Black business owners on 52nd Street feel about John Fetterman

Business owners and employees on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia responded to a surprise visit from Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman with equal parts support and ambivalence. “Better him than Oz” was the overriding sentiment among the people Billy Penn spoke with, referring to Mehmet Oz, Fetterman’s Republican rival on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire destroys car service center in Monroe County

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — The roof caved in, and the cars inside melted and were crushed. That was the scene after the fire that destroyed the Gray Dodge Jeep Chrysler and Ram service center on West Main Street in Stroud Township. Stroud Township's assistant Fire Chief says about 100 firefighters...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Mastriano responds to old photo

Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

These Pennsylvania Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners

Ten Pennsylvania schools were named 2022 Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of recipients of the award each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

John Fetterman hosts rally in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— With less than two months left until the election, Democratic Senate Candidate John Fetterman held a rally in Scranton Saturday evening. More than 1,000 people stood in line outside of Riverfront Sports in Scranton ahead of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman’s rally Saturday afternoon. The event marks the Lieutenant Governor’s second […]
SCRANTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Josh Shapiro rallies in Pittsburgh, vows to create more labor protections for Pa. workers if elected governor

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro said Monday during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh that he would work to create more labor protections for Pennsylvania workers if elected governor in November. Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, faces Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the general election. On Monday, Shapiro visited...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
cohaitungchi.com

5 Great Things to Do in Pennsylvania for Couples

If you are looking for a romantic weekend away, visit the Lehigh Valley. When you do, you will find plenty of wonderful things to do in Pennsylvania for couples. You can enjoy world-class shows, quality dining, fine wine, historic sites to explore, and so much more. In addition, this charming part of the state includes a collection of towns that boast beautiful scenery, friendly faces, and many opportunities for fun and romance. Although the Lehigh Valley has endless opportunities for romance and quality time with your special someone, here are 5 romantic things you can do.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

