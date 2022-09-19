Perion Carreon sentenced to 30 years in prison in Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Perion Carreon, one of the men charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott , was sentenced to 30 years in prison Monday.

Carreon, 21, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision for the first-degree reckless homicide of Scott as a party to a crime. He was sentenced to five years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision for the attempted first-degree intentional homicide of Christopher Carthens as a party to a crime. The sentences will be served consecutively.

Carreon pleaded guilty to the charges in May as part of a plea deal. He was arrested in August 2020, shortly after Scott was taken off life support after she was shot in the head on Madison’s east side.

A criminal complaint alleged that Carreon, Andre Brown and Jerry Ward shot at a car that Carthens — Scott’s mother’s boyfriend — was driving and Scott was riding in. Carreon reportedly had a loaded handgun tucked in his waistband at the time of his arrest.

Brown, 18, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree reckless homicide as a party to a crime and one count of attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime in May and was sentenced to 35 years in prison last week.

Ward, 19, is the only one of the three defendants not to plead guilty in the case. He is charged with first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime, attempted first-degree intentional homicide as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. His trial is scheduled for November.

While Scott’s family saw justice served, they also had to relive the horrors of the 11-year-old’s tragic death.

“There is no sense, no reason, and no justification to ever help me understand why her. I’m tired of being a grieving mom. I just want my baby and my normal life back,” Scott’s mother Ashley Rios said.

During sentencing, Judge Julie Genovese told Carreon his actions “were extremely dangerous.”

“This is about as serious as it gets,” she said. “Whether you intended to kill her, whether you intended to scare Christopher Carthens, it doesn’t really matter because she’s gone.”

Carreon apologized to Scott’s family in court and took full accountability for his role in her death.

“Every day I wake up, I go through the pain of knowing that I took a young loved one from a beautiful family and no matter what time you give me, no matter what happens, no matter what’s given or said, they will never get that time back,” he said.

