Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price store chain opens new location in FloridaKristen WaltersGainesville, FL
High Demand is Destroying Florida Retirement CommunitiesToni KorazaFlorida State
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on peopleEvie M.Florida State
Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral
Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
NBA・
Video Of Derrick Rose Is Going Viral
On Tuesday, the New York Knicks shared an incredible video of Derrick Rose.
Video Of DeMarcus Cousins Going Viral
A video of four-time NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins is going viral on Twitter. The former Kentucky star most recently played for the Denver Nuggets and Milwaukee Bucks last season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee Bucks Sign Former Duke Star
The Milwaukee Bucks have signed former Duke star Marques Bolden.
Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4
Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
Kevin Durant mind-blown by new Cavs player Sharife Cooper’s handles: ‘My god’
Sharife Cooper is a new member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he’s already gotten attention for a move he made during his high school days. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant offered praise on social media for Cooper’s dribbling skills. Cooper was signed by the Cavaliers ahead of the...
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BREAKING: Celtics Waive Veteran Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Boston Celtics waived Bruno Caboclo.
BREAKING: Dennis Smith Jr. Reportedly Signing With New Team
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are signing Dennis Smith Jr. The former ninth overall pick has played for the Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers.
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Makes His Case For LeBron James As The NBA G.O.A.T
Bosh says James has set the new standard of great players in the league
It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux
From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State
Mikey Williams says he wants to take a visit to Jackson State. The five-star prospect has been eyeing HBCUs for years. The post Mikey Williams anticipates visiting Jackson State appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Reports: Boston Celtics expected to suspend head coach following relationship with team staff member
Ime Udoka, head coach of the Boston Celtics, is expected to be suspended by the organization for the entire NBA season for having a consensual relationship with a female member of the team's staff, according to ESPN, The Athletic, and the Boston Globe.
Suns reportedly making 1 notable player available for trade
One starter from Phoenix’s 64-win team last season could soon be cleaning out his locker. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Monday on “NBA Today” that the Suns are having some active trade talks, primarily centered around forward Jae Crowder. Windhorst adds that Crowder is available on the trade market right now.
Miami Heat Announce Signing Of New Player
On Tuesday, the Miami Heat announced that they have signed Dru Smith.
The LA Clippers Have Signed Three New Players
The Clippers are rounding out their training camp roster with three free agent signings
Warren's relay quartet sprint their way in JK HOF
WARSAW— Cornelius Warren had been a successful track coach for almost two decades when he took an English teaching job at James Kenan High in 2007. But it took weeks for Kenneth Houston – his good friend and JK principal, and also George Garner, boys basketball coach – to convince him to coach track. Warren had coached state champions at alma mater Goldsboro High in 1999, and had operated a...
Brian Windhorst has interesting comment about Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers have made some big changes this offseason, but there are more than a few people who are skeptical that they will yield positive results. One NBA insider believes some of those skeptics are employed by the organization. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst made some interesting remarks on Monday...
Panthers hold visit with former Raiders LB
After moving defensive tackle Bravvion Roy to the injured reserve, the Carolina Panthers opened up yet another spot on their active roster. So between the (hopefully temporary) losses of Roy and wideout Andre Roberts before him, the team is now down to 51 men. Can Marquel Lee fulfill an underdog...
FanSided
285K+
Followers
539K+
Post
141M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0