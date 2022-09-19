ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Photo Of Kawhi Leonard's Legs Is Going Viral

Kawhi Leonard missed all of last season as he recovered from a partially torn ACL. It seems like the five-time All-Star hasn't been skipping leg day during his rehab. A photo of Leonard working out on the court has been going viral this week. In the picture, "The Claw" is showing off tree trunk legs that look ready for the rigors of the NBA season.
FanSided

Red Flags: 5 college football teams on upset alert in Week 4

Upsets were not on the menu last week but we’re locked in with our Week 4 college football upset picks featuring juicy conference matchups. College football fans who live for upsets were left looking up at the ceiling in dismay after this past Saturday because, even if the weekend was not short on drama, there were no true upsets to be found throughout the country. But with conference matchups starting to heat up, the college football upset picks for Week 4 are in abundance.
FanSided

Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars

The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Black Enterprise

It’s Giving Leg, WNBA Guard DiDi Richards Struts NYFW Runway for Dur Doux

From sneakers to heels, the WNBA enters basketball superstars into the big fashion league. WNBA New York Liberty guard Deauzya “DiDi” Richards strutted the runway in the Dur Doux show during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) 2022. Created in 2012, mother-daughter duo Cynthia and Najla Burt launched their brand of luxury avant-garde clothing for their Dur Doux line, which in French means “hard-soft.”
Duplin Times

Warren's relay quartet sprint their way in JK HOF

WARSAW— Cornelius Warren had been a successful track coach for almost two decades when he took an English teaching job at James Kenan High in 2007. But it took weeks for Kenneth Houston – his good friend and JK principal, and also George Garner, boys basketball coach – to convince him to coach track. Warren had coached state champions at alma mater Goldsboro High in 1999, and had operated a...
FanSided

FanSided

