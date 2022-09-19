ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

P.Spalding
2d ago

If parents were allowed to discipline there children maybe just maybe they would have more respect for others. This behavior was not heard of when we were in school

Mike McNett
2d ago

well. this is what you get when we vote. I know if I acted up in school there was hell to pay when dad got home. my dad said. I brought you into the world. I will take you out. and he met it

