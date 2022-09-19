Read full article on original website
Chuck Schumer says Nancy Pelosi is ‘in trouble,’ declares Democrats will lose House: report
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is "in trouble" and Democrats are likely to lose the House, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared during a private dinner with fellow Democratic senators, according to reports. Schumer and six other Democratic senators were spotted dining at Trattoria Alberto, a swanky Italian restaurant in Washington,...
The Longest-Serving Congresswoman Could Lose To A Republican Who Brought Jan. 6 Protesters To Washington
Rep. Marcy Kaptur has represented Toledo, Ohio, for nearly 40 years. J.R. Majewski, who was at the U.S. Capitol during the 2021 riot, might end her career.
Washington Examiner
Seventy-two House Democrats sign on to letter opposing Schumer-Manchin permitting deal
More than 70 House Democrats have signed on to a letter opposing a Senate deal that would make it easier for energy producers to be granted development permits, citing the deal's restrictions on litigation and environmental reviews. The letter, originating in the Natural Resources Committee, asks Democratic House leadership not...
Washington Examiner
Manchin approval in free fall after Inflation Reduction Act vote
West Virginia voters are not happy with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) after he decided to vote for President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. As recently as May, 57% of West Virginia voters approved of the job Manchin was doing as a senator. According to a new poll from West Virginia radio station WMOV, that number has now plummeted to just 26%.
Chuck Schumer privately said he expects Democrats to lose the House and gave them 60% chance of holding the Senate: report
The Senate majority leader in comments reported by Punchbowl described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as being "in trouble" ahead of the vote.
Josh Hawley predicts exodus among Biden staff if GOP takes Congress
AVENTURA, FLA. – Sen. Josh Hawley is predicting a exodus among President Biden's White House staff and other administration officials if Republicans take control of Congress this November. Hawley, R-Mo., told Fox News Digital during an interview at the National Conservatism Conference that administration officials would likely rather quit...
Just 9 House Republicans broke ranks to vote for a bill from Liz Cheney and House Democrats that aims to prevent another January 6. All of them are retiring.
"It's always been this way. So why change it?" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene told Insider of her vote against a bill to reform the Electoral Count Act.
U.S. Senate Democrats could link same-sex marriage, gov't funding bills -source
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Democratic leadership in the U.S. Senate could add language protecting gay marriage rights to a stopgap measure to keep the federal government funded and running, in a bill that will need Republican support for passage, a Democratic source said on Tuesday.
Speaker Pelosi, House Majority Leader Hoyer, and Dem Reps. hold a press conference on Protect Our Care on the Inflation Reduction Act
eenews.net
Manchin vows permitting bill text tomorrow; GOP shrugs
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chair Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) said text of his permitting reform agreement that has split Democrats and failed to garner Republican backing will come out Wednesday. Manchin extracted a deal on permitting reform legislation from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and other Democratic leaders in...
eenews.net
Kigali climate treaty clears Senate hurdle
The Senate cleared a procedural hurdle Tuesday afternoon before moving to ratify the international climate deal to phase down the use of potent greenhouse gases stemming from refrigerants and air conditioning units. The chamber voted 64-30 to close debate on the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol, which targets hydrofluorocarbons...
Senator Manchin says coal miner died at Coalburg Tunnel Mine
Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on the death of miner, Kris Ball of Chapmanville, at the Kanawha Eagle Mining Coalburg Tunnel Mine. “Gayle and I are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Kris Ball at the Coalburg Tunnel Mine....
Congress faces some key obstacles to averting a government shutdown next week
WASHINGTON — Congressional leaders have less than 10 days to avert a government shutdown, and they have yet to resolve a host of issues that are holding up passage of a bill. There’s no palpable hunger for a shutdown so close to the Nov. 8 midterm elections, so Congress...
More Senate Democrats oppose Manchin push for permitting reform in stopgap funding
Additional Senate Democrats have come out in opposition of Sen. Joe Manchin’s push to change the approval process for energy projects. Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) lead a letter calling for the separation of the permitting reform message from a stopgap government funding measure known as a continuing resolution. Sens....
Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats
WASHINGTON – The energy permitting proposal centrist Democrat U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin III made a condition of his support for a major Senate Democratic measure would impose timelines on federal agencies responsible for approving energy projects, according to text of the measure released late Wednesday. Congressional Democrats are deeply divided over the Manchin permitting bill, with […] The post Manchin’s energy permitting plan roils U.S. Senate and House Democrats appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Procedural vote on U.S. gov't funding bill expected Tuesday -aide
WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - A procedural vote on a government funding bill is expected to take place on Tuesday, an aide to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday.
POLITICO
Greg Norman, the Australian golfer-turned-CEO of LIV Golf, will meet with the conservative Republican Study Committee on Wednesday.
Norman is making the rounds on Capitol Hill this week amid a feud with the PGA Tour and criticism of his group’s Saudi ties. The news: Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee, told POLITICO that LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman will speak with the House GOP group during their weekly lunch on Wednesday.
GOLF・
Capito, Manchin Announce $83 Million for West Virginia Water Infrastructure Improvements Through Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), both members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today announced $83,000,000 in funding for West Virginia through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for water infrastructure improvements. This funding was made possible by the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
POLITICO
The race for the top GOP spot on the House Homeland Security Committee has become a revolving door, with big names both dropping out and in the running.
What's happening: The House GOP race to lead the Homeland Security Committee has dramatically changed over the last couple months, with three members who said they were running for the role — or were interested in running — now dropping out. The race also has two different front-runners...
