San Jose, CA

San Jose drops controversial tiny house plan, but residents near site remain skeptical

AFTER MONTHS OF opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued earlier this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Homeless kicked out of encampment near San Jose Airport face deadline to move again

SAN JOSE – After being kicked out of an encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport, hundreds of homeless are now living across the street at Columbus Park. But they might not be able to stay at their new location for long."I used to be on the other side over there, but they kicked us all out," said George Villanueva, who lives on Asbury Street at Columbus Park.Villanueva has been living here with his dog Scratch for the last few months. He told KPIX 5 he was offered housing, but likes his freedom, living outside."I haven't seen any trouble except...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory

Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
sanbenito.com

Supes eliminate ‘study areas’ to restrict housing

San Benito County supervisors recently decided to restrict new housing in four geographical areas that encompass significant swaths of the county’s unincorporated agricultural, open space or vacant land. But some local residents at the last board meeting decried the move as “political theater,” while voicing their support for two...
SAN BENITO COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan

SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
SAN JOSE, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Southline 28-acre Business Park Moves Ahead at 30 Tanforan Avenue in South San Francisco

As we reported in 2019, a huge development planned for the southern end of South San Francisco, bordering on San Bruno, has won approval from both Cities, and now will be moving forward. Big money is coming in from Lane Partners and Goldman Sachs to fund this development which will consist of more tech and life science campuses to be built in phases, with phase one projected to be completed in 2024. The 2.8 million square feet of office space would be housed in seven buildings, four to six stories high.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sam Liccardo
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose Mayor Liccardo responds to alarming number of pedestrian deaths

A South Bay community is reeling after an 8-year-old boy was stuck and killed by a car while walking to school Friday morning. His tragic death marks 26 pedestrian fatalities in San Jose so far this year. KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian spoke with Mayor Liccardo about the disturbing number of traffic fatalities in the city.
SAN JOSE, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas said people can now download pre-approved plans for those who want to build an independent living facility next to or attached to a single-family detached dwelling unit. The city hopes to save owners between $5,000 to $10,000 in designing an additional living unit. These plans are not for The post Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
#San Jose City Council#Homelessness#Tiny Homes
NBC Bay Area

Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith's Trial Begins

Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was in court in San Jose Wednesday to begin her legal fight against corruption and misconduct charges. Smith, who is in her 24th year as the county's top cop, faces five counts of willful and corrupt misconduct for allegedly giving concealed weapons permits to campaign donors or special VIPs.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. 
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy

San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy. The City of San Jose is planning to expand its use of license plate-reading cameras to help solve crimes. On Tuesday, the city council is also expected to tighten its data protection policies to make sure that information is only used for legitimate purposes.
SAN JOSE, CA
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley Democrats decry ballot changes

The local Democratic Party is pushing back against the removal of party affiliation language from candidate statements just weeks before ballots are mailed. The tussle is over San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. In her candidate statement, Arenas lists endorsements that include the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. That endorsement was removed from ballot language, according to her campaign. San Jose City Council District 3 candidate Omar Torres told San José Spotlight he had his statement adjusted last minute as well.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 1 reopened near Moss Landing, shelter-in-place lifted

MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Video from previous broadcast. Highway 1 in Monterey County has reopened after a more than 12-hour-long closure due to a possible hazardous gas exposure. According to the county, Highway 1 near Moss Landing reopened shortly before 7 p.m. after members of the EPA were able...
MOSS LANDING, CA
CBS San Francisco

CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

