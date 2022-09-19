Read full article on original website
San Jose drops controversial tiny house plan, but residents near site remain skeptical
AFTER MONTHS OF opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued earlier this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons. The site, which sits across the street from an elementary school and library, has been considered for homeless housing since 2015.
Homeless kicked out of encampment near San Jose Airport face deadline to move again
SAN JOSE – After being kicked out of an encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport, hundreds of homeless are now living across the street at Columbus Park. But they might not be able to stay at their new location for long."I used to be on the other side over there, but they kicked us all out," said George Villanueva, who lives on Asbury Street at Columbus Park.Villanueva has been living here with his dog Scratch for the last few months. He told KPIX 5 he was offered housing, but likes his freedom, living outside."I haven't seen any trouble except...
San Jose encampment cleanup creates new problems
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — The City of San Jose is cleaning up a homeless encampment near the San Jose International Airport. It is a requirement by the Federal Aviation Administration due to safety concerns, but many of those residents have moved across the street. Kimberly Williams is one of many residents who moved to […]
San Jose Mayor Liccardo on latest pedestrian death: 'devastating to lose an 8-year-old'
SAN JOSE, Calif. - In the wake of an 8-year-old boy's death just a block from school, residents of San Jose are reeling about pedestrian safety. Mayor Sam Liccardo said the city needs to do more to address the safety risk as more people have been hit and killed by cars already this year, than all of 2021.
Phase 2 of Benchlands clearing done, but only one in three people leaving is moving into armory
Phase 2 of the City of Santa Cruz's efforts to clear the Benchlands homeless encampment began and ended Monday, with about 50 individuals being forced out of the area east of the San Lorenzo River. Shelter space is limited as is, and there are at least seven more zones to be cleared. If shelter options run out, the city will have to pause the clearing process.
Supes eliminate ‘study areas’ to restrict housing
San Benito County supervisors recently decided to restrict new housing in four geographical areas that encompass significant swaths of the county’s unincorporated agricultural, open space or vacant land. But some local residents at the last board meeting decried the move as “political theater,” while voicing their support for two...
San Jose drops controversial tiny homes plan
SAN JOSE, Calif. - After months of opposition, a controversial plan to build tiny homes in North San Jose has been dropped, but residents are still skeptical. The city is not moving forward with a plan to build 100 tiny homes at the Dr. Robert Gross Groundwater Recharge Park on Noble Avenue, according to a memo issued this month from Deputy City Manager Omar Passons.
Southline 28-acre Business Park Moves Ahead at 30 Tanforan Avenue in South San Francisco
As we reported in 2019, a huge development planned for the southern end of South San Francisco, bordering on San Bruno, has won approval from both Cities, and now will be moving forward. Big money is coming in from Lane Partners and Goldman Sachs to fund this development which will consist of more tech and life science campuses to be built in phases, with phase one projected to be completed in 2024. The 2.8 million square feet of office space would be housed in seven buildings, four to six stories high.
San Jose Mayor Liccardo responds to alarming number of pedestrian deaths
A South Bay community is reeling after an 8-year-old boy was stuck and killed by a car while walking to school Friday morning. His tragic death marks 26 pedestrian fatalities in San Jose so far this year. KTVU's Gasia Mikaelian spoke with Mayor Liccardo about the disturbing number of traffic fatalities in the city.
New life for historic La Bahia in Santa Cruz with hotel groundbreaking
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — For almost 20 years, a partial facade of the La Bahia Apartments sat alone near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. New life will soon be injected into the beachfront property. The long-time owner recently entered into a joint venture to build a luxury hotel. There...
EXCLUSIVE: SJPD steps into the crosswalk as pedestrian decoys for traffic safety
Officers say they may be seen as the bad guy, but their purpose is not about punishment - it's for "changing driving behavior" to prevent the next traffic fatality.
Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The City of Salinas said people can now download pre-approved plans for those who want to build an independent living facility next to or attached to a single-family detached dwelling unit. The city hopes to save owners between $5,000 to $10,000 in designing an additional living unit. These plans are not for The post Salinas announces pre-approved Accessory Dwelling Units appeared first on KION546.
Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith's Trial Begins
Embattled Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith was in court in San Jose Wednesday to begin her legal fight against corruption and misconduct charges. Smith, who is in her 24th year as the county's top cop, faces five counts of willful and corrupt misconduct for allegedly giving concealed weapons permits to campaign donors or special VIPs.
2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy
San Jose expanding use of license plate reader cameras, reviewing data privacy. The City of San Jose is planning to expand its use of license plate-reading cameras to help solve crimes. On Tuesday, the city council is also expected to tighten its data protection policies to make sure that information is only used for legitimate purposes.
Ground breaks in Bayview for San Francisco's most expensive park
An abandoned industrial site in Bayview is part of San Francisco's massive parks project. The completion of India Basin Waterfront Park will provide sweeping views of the bay and connect open space in the city’s southeast corner. You’ve seen it in scenes from the 2019 film Last Black Man...
Silicon Valley Democrats decry ballot changes
The local Democratic Party is pushing back against the removal of party affiliation language from candidate statements just weeks before ballots are mailed. The tussle is over San Jose Councilmember Sylvia Arenas, who is running for the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors District 1 seat. In her candidate statement, Arenas lists endorsements that include the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. That endorsement was removed from ballot language, according to her campaign. San Jose City Council District 3 candidate Omar Torres told San José Spotlight he had his statement adjusted last minute as well.
Highway 1 reopened near Moss Landing, shelter-in-place lifted
MOSS LANDING, Calif. — Video from previous broadcast. Highway 1 in Monterey County has reopened after a more than 12-hour-long closure due to a possible hazardous gas exposure. According to the county, Highway 1 near Moss Landing reopened shortly before 7 p.m. after members of the EPA were able...
Homeless UCSC student forced to pay $600 to get car back from suspected theft
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KRON) – Roberto Cedillo is one of the thousands of students getting ready to begin their final year at the University of California, Santa Cruz. However, while many of his classmates will be spending their evenings wondering what the answers to homework are, Cedillo will also be wondering where he will sleep […]
CEO robbed at gunpoint fears crime is driving businesses out of San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Hamid Moghadam knows about the city's crime problem all too well. The CEO of San Francisco-based Prologis was robbed at gunpoint outside of his home, in broad daylight."This is a gang that does this all the time and they had targeted me from the parking lot," said Moghadam.The suspects followed Moghadam to his home in broad daylight."A car rushed by, stopped right next to me and two guys jumped out with guns pointed at my face," he said. "It just happened so quickly, honestly, I didn't have time to get scared."The thieves wanted his watch and...
